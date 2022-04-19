Payson mayor candidate Doug Laird found himself the odd man out when it came to changing Payson’s form of government and paying for a forensic audit of the town’s books.
In a recent candidate forum, Laird disagreed not only with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey — but also Councilor Chris Higgins and roofing contractor Jeremy Ruff. All four men are running for mayor. If none gets more than 50% of the vote in August, the top two vote-getters will face off in November.
Laird wants the town to repeal Ordinance 107, which makes Payson a strong manager form of government — which means the council sets policy and adopts a budget, but the town manager hires and fires staff and runs the town on a day to day basis. Laird also wants the town to pay for a forensic audit — normally reserved to ferret out possible criminal wrongdoing in the finances of a public agency.
Laird — a former John Deere executive and salesman and now a retiree with deep roots in Payson — is running on a slate with Councilor Jim Ferris and newcomer Steve Otto — also a retired businessman. If that slate wins, the town would likely see a sharp change in town policy on a host of issues — including moving away from a city manager form of government.
So here’s what the four candidates for mayor had to say on the town manager form of government and the need for a forensic audit in response to the questions at the recent Payson Tea Party candidate forum.
Ordinance 107 and the town manager form of government
The town settled on a strong town manager form of government when it incorporated, in contrast to a strong mayor system. Most of the small cities in Arizona have a strong-manager system, in which only the town manager and the town attorney report directly to the town council. All other department heads and employees report to the town manager — who hires and fires all other employees. The council approves the budget for each department, but the town manager oversees spending. The town manager system evolved nationally after World War II, partly as a reaction to corruption and machine politics in big cities. At this point, most cities with a strong-mayor form of government are the largest cities — most frequently in the East.
Doug Laird
“I don’t believe that in any business structure one person should have that kind of power and control. There needs to be oversight in an office. One of them needs to have oversight and veto ability over the guy — until they come out with consensus. To have that unilateral decision making — I don’t agree with that at all.”
As an example, he cited the long-running debate over whether to permanently close Taylor Pool or spend enough money to fix the equipment, leaks, cracked pavement and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Laird said there was “a lot of unilateral decision-making going on in the middle of all this. I want to include the public so they actually have some authority so we can work on whatever needs to be done. The town has lost its representation. I attended the meetings and listened to 100 people say don’t tear the pool down. What happens? The pool is going away. No Monster Mudder. No fireworks — we almost lost the fireworks show. The power of the people is what will get things done — and demanding there’s change.”
However, the council actually made the decision to close the pool, cancel the Monster Mudder and to initially cancel the fireworks display, on the recommendation of Town Manager Troy Smith. The fireworks display was revived when the town found a vendor to provide the fireworks.
Tom Morrissey
“I would not vote to change the ordinance. A lot of misinformation gets out. People form opinions based on half-truths or knowing only half of what’s going on. We have a town manager named Troy Smith that I stand behind 100%. He is a change agent. The town council is a legislative body. People think I have a magic wand. What we need — and what we have — is an expert functioning as a town manager. It’s a complicated job. In many cases, a very unforgiving job. Troy Smith has accomplished a lot. Instead, fingers have been pointed at the man. I work with him every day. I depend on Troy and I depend on the town staff. They are criticized unfairly. Get to know your town staff.”
Jeremy Ruff
“I support a town manager. I’m not very familiar with this town manager. The actual board is the council and they direct what the town manager is going to do. He really has no power except what the council tells him. The department heads report to him. This will be the second or third town manager in the last four years. One of the town managers that got let go, we paid them for two years without them sitting in that seat. The town’s going to have to pay their salary for the next two years. There are a lot of other things more important before we worry about getting rid of the town manager.”
Chris Higgins
“I am not for changing the type of government that we have. We have a council manager system like 87 of the 91 municipalities in the state — along with every single county government. It’s more efficient than a strong mayor system. Better representation is given to every single resident. Back East, you see more of the strong mayor form of government and in large cities. I would have to say the representation in those cities and the direction those cities are going probably are not the best. There is a reason that nearly all of the municipalities in Arizona have a council-manager form of government. I’ll echo Mayor Morrissey’s statement — I support Troy Smith. We have incredible employees that work for our town that provide services for all of us. The question implies the town manager directs all priorities — but it’s the council that directs all the priorities.”
Question: Should Payson hire outside auditors or ask the Arizona Auditor General’s office to conduct a forensic audit of the town’s finances?
Payson’s finances are routinely reviewed by the auditor general, as well as an outside accounting firm. The town’s finance department has won repeated awards from accounting organizations. However, a forensic audit goes into much more detail. The Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District several years ago commissioned a forensic audit after questions were raised about credit card charges and conflicts of interest. The audit found the district’s finance manger had embezzled funds and one board member had made improper credit card charges and landed a contract that constituted a conflict of interest. When Mayor Morrissey first took office four years ago, he established a citizens committee to review the $54 million C.C. Cragin pipeline project amidst rumors of misspending. However, the committee found no wrongdoing.
Doug Laird
“I got a lot of signatures to get on the ballot. I listened to people as they expressed their concerns. Over and over again — everyone was saying, ‘are you going to perform a forensic audit?’ Jim (Ferris) asked our town manager if we’ve ever had a forensic audit. There’s never been one. Am I suspicious that there’s something going on? I don’t know that we’ll know there’s something going on until we do the forensic audit. You can look at it and say, here’s some cost savings. The audit costs this amount of money. You could save more than that depending on what that forensic audit reveals. If they can’t afford the cost of a forensic audit — then I don’t know that we can pay for the (maintenance of the) Mud Springs park (which the MHA Foundation is building) as well. I would like to see a forensic audit done. See if we can find a way to streamline business in this great town.”
Tom Morrissey
“I don’t see a need for it — but I would support anything people wanted. It’s very, very expensive. I can tell you from my law enforcement experience, they are extensive. I don’t think it’s necessary. I don’t look for enemies under the bed. I’m not a suspicious person by nature. But I do understand the obligation we have and the town council has to satisfy any doubts or any accusations that you might harbor. This is your town. We work for you. If the town feels that a forensic audit is needed — so be it. If you’re asking me do I think there is a need — no. In law enforcement, you develop a gut and you follow it. I do not have a gut feeling there is something wrong here. You know, you cannot drive down the freeway if all you’re doing is looking in the rear-view mirror.”
Chris Higgins
“In 2018, the town’s finance department had received the certificate of achievement for 20 consecutive years — and outstanding achievement for 12 years. We’ve received the distinguished budget presentation for 20 years, presented by the government financial association. So, no, I don’t believe there’s a need for a forensic audit. From everything I’ve seen, our finance department does a great job.”
Jeremy Ruff
“Forensic audits cost a lot of money — we have to come up with that money from somewhere. Any citizen is welcome to go and sit in on the meeting. If you have any questions, I encourage you to go to the meeting and help write next year’s budget. We’ve gotten tons of awards for our auditing procedure and how things are done. If that’s what the people of Payson really want, we should do it. But I don’t think it’s worth the money if everything’s fine.
(12) comments
Paul Frommelt – “The Town of Payson Censor”. Colluding with people on Facebook and other social media platforms” (more than one) to censor free speech and to restrict-block-and delete what Payson voters hear, read, or say. Paul and Fourforpayson disregards the first amendment. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects the freedom of speech and expression against all levels of censorship. Censorship occurs when individuals like Paul or groups Fourforpayson try to prevent others from saying, printing, or depicting words and images. Censors like Paul seek to limit freedom of thought and expression by restricting spoken words, deleting printed matter, blocking messages, on Internet sites. Then the sneaky name calling, and misinformation begins. Pariah: One that is despised or rejected: Outcast. Is a better fit for you sir.
Again: Doug Laird- By his own words is not running for Mayor voluntarily to perform some civic duty. He is a Politician recruited by a Political special interest group then openly running as Autocratic special interest voting bloc.
“Doug Laird. I was approached by some political heavyweights (Arizona Republican Assembly AZRA Chapter in Payson. A far-right political organization not affiliated with the republican party) to consider running for town Council. I said yes to that and then the person that was going to run for mayor on our team dropped out and she told me that she believed. I was a candidate to run for mayor. I said yes and she is now my campaign manager. I am running with a team concept with two people that are running for town Council. If the three of us are elected together we will be able to turn this town around.”
Doug Laird, Jim Ferris, and Stephen Otto running together as a “recruited “autocratic political special interest group (Fourforpayson) not only abandons the constitution, but they are attempting to invite political corruption to Payson. Hitler used this same strategy- “Fearmonger” by challenging the government style and public figures. This is the oldest trick in the Totalitarian-Autocratic playbook.
History: The town manager form of government evolved in the early 1900s combating political machines such as Tammany Hall. During the political machine days, elected officials frequently handed out contracts and jobs to supporters or relatives. Often, much of the town staff was replaced after an election in which power changed hands. The development of a professional civil servants reporting to a nonpartisan town manager evolved to both halt corruption and improve management. Putting the organization’s operations into the hands of a chief executive officer freed the corporation’s board — or the town council — to focus on the mission, vision and goals.
The term ‘forensic’ refers to the investigation of a crime. A forensic audit is an examination of a company’s financial records to derive evidence which can be used in a court of law or legal proceeding. An audit of this magnitude would cost the taxes payers upwards to over $500,000.00. That’s half a million dollars of wasted money. I interviewed the town of Payson auditor and he said “ That would be a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money”. Any candidate that advocates for that needs to not be in office. That is a total lack of understanding of municipal finance and an abuse of power. Vote "No" to the political special interest recruit and fearmonger. Doug Laird.
Wow! Three comments in less than one hour from the "Pariah of Payson"! I think he's feeling left out of the conversation.
The town manager has rarely been seen in town hall and his town-provided truck rarely leaves his home in a gated community. Three of the candidates have ties to an outside interest, creating unspecified and unreported conflicts of interest in town matters. The secrecy surrounding many activities affecting the town should be enough to spark interest in a forensic audit. The Taylor pool has been closed without a professional review being done by the town or allowed by the town manager. Why? The claims of safety issues or other problems are specious and unsupported by any reported fact. The current mayor has signed a non-disclosure agreement with an outside entity, keeping secret anything he may have learned about town activities, resources, personnel, revenue and any number of other topics. That is a huge insult to the town and probably the reason he has become a punching bag for the council and manager. No matter how you feel about mayor Tom personally, he has lost any effective use to the town and needs to be replaced with someone not carrying the stink of "the same old crowd."
That's kind of interesting. Today I saw Troy Smith and was thinking, "Gosh, I see this guy everywhere.
Running a town of whatever size requires a lot of expertise and more than a bit of knowledge of the backstory (i.e., how we got to where we are now). Mayors come and go. Do you really think they develop the knowledge and skills during their tenure to run their towns efficiently?
Doug Laird- By his own words is not running for Mayor voluntarily to perform some civic duty. He is a Politician recruited by a Political special interest group then openly running as a special interest voting block,
“Doug Laird . I was approached by some political heavyweights (Arizona Republican Assembly AzRA Chapter in Payson. A far-right political organization not affiliated with the republican party) to consider running for town Council. I said yes to that and then the person that was going to run for mayor on our team dropped out and she told me that she believed. I was a candidate to run for mayor. I said yes and she is now my campaign manager. I am running with a team concept with two people that are running for town Council. If the three of us are elected together we will be able to turn this town around.”
David Goebbels of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party took over using Propaganda, which controlled radio, press, publishing, cinema and the other arts. Goebbels subjected the public, artists and journalists to town autocratic control and tried eliminating all common sense and political opponents. Creating a false atmosphere of fear and hatred. Sound Familiar? Vote "NO" to this autocratic takeover.
It's Josef Goebbels, not David.
Doug Laird, Jim Ferris, and Stephen Otto running together as a “recruited “autocratic political special interest group (Fourforpayson) not only abandons the constitution, but they are attempting to invite political corruption to Payson. Hitler used this same strategy-“Fearmonger” by challenging the government style and public figures. This is the oldest trick in the Totalitarian-Autocratic playbook.
History: The town manager form of government evolved in the early 1900s combating political machines such as Tammany Hall. During the political machine days, elected officials frequently handed out contracts and jobs to supporters or relatives. Often, much of the town staff was replaced after an election in which power changed hands. The development of a professional civil servants reporting to a nonpartisan town manager evolved to both halt corruption and improve management. Putting the organization’s operations into the hands of a chief executive officer freed the corporation’s board — or the town council — to focus on the mission, vision and goals.
A totalitarian regime may attempt to control virtually all aspects of social life, including the economy, the education system, arts, science, and the private lives and morals of citizens through the use of an elaborate ideology.[16] It can also destabilize a whole population in pursuit of its goals.
authoritarianism, principle of blind submission to authority, as opposed to individual freedom of thought and action. In government, authoritarianism denotes any political system that concentrates power in the hands of a leader or a small elite that is not constitutionally responsible to the body of the people.
Vote “NO” to an Autocratic takeover.
Voters need to wise up and protect themselves from this autocratic take over
Mr. Robbins: It looks like your cutting and pasting skills started to fail you at the end of the fourth to last paragraph. What does the [16] mean? Oh, it's a footnote number, probably from Wikipedia.
I'm not disagreeing with you - I'm just pointing this out.
Doug Laird stands out because he stand For the People. The others are happy with the status quo . Are you ? The town manager is a changer for sure . He wants to chsnge or cancel rodeo cancel fireworks cancel mudder close and demo the pool and lose events such as softball. Is that a changer or a changeup . I’ll go with the guy who supports The kids and the people not the bureaucracy and sometimes you have to stand up and stand out to do that . Doug Laird is that standup Man . 🤠
Doug Laird is: “The oldest political trick in the book”
Create a “false” fear and fear monger. I think he’s stealing from another playbook and yell “AUDIT” because he has nothing else to campaign on. Sad.
The term ‘forensic’ refers to the investigation of a crime. A forensic audit is an examination of a company’s financial records to derive evidence which can be used in a court of law or legal proceeding. An audit of this magnitude would cost the taxes payers upwards to over $500,000.00. That’s half a million dollars of wasted money. I interviewed the town of Payson auditor and he said “ That would be a colossal waste of taxpayers money”. Any candidate that advocates for that needs to not be in office. That is a total lack of understanding of municipal finance and an abuse of power. Vote "No" to the political special interest recruit and fearmonger. Doug Laird.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!