Strike a deal?
Go it alone?
Or do without?
Bottom line: What’s it worth to have a year-round pool and community center and a brand new park? Oh — and do you trust the MHA Foundation?
The four candidates for Payson mayor debated that issue at a recent forum sponsored by the Payson Tea Party.
The town’s at a momentous crossroads in dealing with the local charitable foundation, which is headed by former Payson Mayor Kenny Evans. The MHA Foundation has invested millions in building a new park, which it now wants the town to operate. MHA has said it would spend far more to build a new community center and year-round swim complex — but only if the town is willing to assume responsibility for maintaining and operating the complex once it’s built.
The four mayoral candidates all seemed leery of assuming the operating costs of the Granite Dells Park — but three expressed varying degrees of enthusiasm for partnering with MHA to build the community center and new pool.
One candidate — retired John Deere executive Doug Laird — was mostly critical of the MHA and said the town should simply repair the now-closed Taylor Pool, rather than building or supporting a new year-round swim center.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins seemed most enthusiastic about partnering with the MHA — but said he has to see the hard numbers on the cost of operating the park and the community center before committing.
Incumbent Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey expressed a similar blend of support and caution. So did roofing contractor Jeremy Ruff.
So here’s how the candidates handled the questions about Granite Dells Park and the proposed community and swim center.
Should Payson strike a deal with the MHA Foundation to take over maintenance of the park the charity is building off Granite Dells Road?
The MHA Foundation is spending millions to build a new park off Granite Dells Road on land originally purchased for a university site. The park will have playing fields, wheelchair accessible trails, a lake with a stream and waterfall and a connection to the PATS trails network. The MHA is negotiating with the town to assume maintenance of the park, but the talks are going slowly and no cost figures have been released. The talks test the relationship with a potentially $20 million community and swim center in the wings. The council majority has clashed with the MHA in the past and Councilor Jim Ferris — running on a slate with Laird — remains an outspoken critic. Morrissey had moderated his criticisms significantly in the last year, gradually diverging from Ferris.
Doug Laird
“The only one way I would do it was if the MHA was to gift the park to the town. I would not pay for anything that does not belong to this town. I know that’s something that’s going to try to be imposed on us. But if I’m in office, I will not support that at all.”
Chris Higgins
“It will be great to see that park completed. It’s been in the general plan for there to be a park — and great for the residents and all the residences in the community. We would need to see what those costs were and if it were something the town could support. MHA Foundation has said there could be other organizations that could operate the park and that is an option. I would only be in support of operating it if it made sense for the town financially.”
Tom Morrissey
“I wonder what the attitude would be towards operating the park if MHA was not the builder. I think that’s clouding our judgment. The park is going to be very nice. It would serve the town greatly. There has been no commitment to supporting it and taking it on. There is no question it would be of a benefit to the town — the question is can we support it. There’s going to be the ability to raise revenue for the town through it, with concerts at the amphitheater. Folks. Please. Get all the facts. You will be involved in that decision. This is your town.”
Jeremy Ruff
“I’d start by thanking MHA for putting that kind of investment. There’s been millions put into it. Like Chris said, other entities are looking at running this park. I would be more in favor of that due to the fact there’s money we need to spend in other places — particularly our own parks. Make sure our facilities are already funded and running well before we take on the burden of another park. It’s going to happen with or without us — what a great investment into our community. I think that we should focus on what we have and focus on what we have now.”
Do you support the proposed Granite Dells Community Center or would you explore other options, like Globe did in building a $4.2 million swim center?
Payson has made repeated efforts to find a partner to build a community center and year-round swim complex in hopes of saving millions on construction. A decade ago, the YMCA offered to build a community center and swim center in Rumsey Park. Opponents killed the project with a referendum that revoked the then-council’s approval. More recently, the town struck a deal with a proposed prep-school, which said it would contribute to a new swim center in Rumsey Park. That deal died when opponents put on the ballot Propositions 401 and 402, which required voter approval for any contract costing more than $1 million. In the meantime, the council recently voted to shut down Taylor Pool, which for years has operated during the summer. The town estimated it would cost millions to repair the pool and bring it up to code, while also meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Chris Higgins
“I definitely support it. The town needs a rec center. I was for the YMCA. It was very unfortunate that was voted down. I was for the Rumsey Park master plan — that had great potential. I was for having a rec center in Rumsey Park. It would be great to see the town work with the MHA Foundation if they would be willing to build a rec center that we could possibly operate. If MHA could build it and pay for it, that would be a great savings for Payson. If the town does it itself, we would have a pretty large price tag to cover.
Tom Morrissey
“We need to create options — and then make a decision on what those options are. We want a pool. We need a pool. A community center is also very, very popular. But can we afford that? What we had in Taylor Pool was a pool we could use eight or 10 weeks a year. If the town builds a pool, it’s a huge debt. Do we want a pool we can use year-round? How do we do that? If we build a pool, we’ll be in debt for quite a while. If we enter with an agreement with MHA — by the end of 40 years, we’ll be in need of another pool. The people will make the decision on how we finally go. Let’s keep our minds open and talk with one another.
Jeremy Ruff
“I have very fond memories of swimming in Taylor Pool — it was only a buck to get in. A pool here is very, very important — especially a year-round pool. If we could get a community center with a year-round pool — schools could start having a swim team, water acrobatics — it’s unlimited. What is there for kids to do in Payson? A rec center with a pool would solve a lot of that.”
Doug Laird
“As I was collecting signatures out in front of the library, I talked to a guy who was a swimming pool contractor. I said, ‘could you rebuild that pool for $150,000?’ And he said, ‘absolutely.’ He and his wife would jump in there with jackhammers, put in new pipes and spray gunite. Set a concrete form and pour a new deck. There was a decision unilaterally to take the pool out and deprive the community of a pool. We don’t know what the community might have done. I talked to a guy who had a friend who was willing to pony up $100,000 — the most expensive part of that pool is the shell that’s in the ground.”
By his own words is not running for Mayor voluntarily to perform some civic duty. He is a Politician recruited by a Political special interest group then openly running as Autocratic special interest voting bloc.
“Doug Laird. I was approached by some political heavyweights (Arizona Republican Assembly AZRA Chapter in Payson. A far-right political organization not affiliated with the republican party) to consider running for town Council. I said yes to that and then the person that was going to run for mayor on our team dropped out and she told me that she believed. I was a candidate to run for mayor. I said yes and she is now my campaign manager. I am running with a team concept with two people that are running for town Council. If the three of us are elected together we will be able to turn this town around.”
Doug Laird, Jim Ferris, and Stephen Otto running together as a “recruited “autocratic political special interest group (Fourforpayson) not only abandons the constitution, but they are attempting to invite political corruption to Payson. Hitler used this same strategy- “Fearmonger” by challenging the government style and public figures. This is the oldest trick in the Totalitarian-Autocratic playbook.
History: The town manager form of government evolved in the early 1900s combating political machines such as Tammany Hall. During the political machine days, elected officials frequently handed out contracts and jobs to supporters or relatives. Often, much of the town staff was replaced after an election in which power changed hands. The development of a professional civil servants reporting to a nonpartisan town manager evolved to both halt corruption and improve management. Putting the organization’s operations into the hands of a chief executive officer freed the corporation’s board — or the town council — to focus on the mission, vision and goals.
The term ‘forensic’ refers to the investigation of a crime. A forensic audit is an examination of a company’s financial records to derive evidence which can be used in a court of law or legal proceeding. An audit of this magnitude would cost the taxes payers upwards to over $500,000.00. That’s half a million dollars of wasted money. I interviewed the town of Payson auditor and he said “ That would be a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money”. Any candidate that advocates for that needs to not be in office. That is a total lack of understanding of municipal finance and an abuse of power. Vote "No" to the political special interest recruit and fearmonger. Doug Laird.
