Want an experienced businessman to head the Payson town council?
Maybe an advocate for blue collar working families?
How about someone who wants to shake things up?
Or do you think we should stay the course?
Well — good news: You’ve got your choice when it comes time to vote for the next Payson mayor in the August town council election, which coincides with the state party primaries.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, town councilor and businessman Chris Higgins, roofing contractor Jeremy Ruff and retiree Tom Laird all appeared this week at a candidate forum hosted by the Payson Tea Party, which drew more than 100 voters weighing their options.
If none of the four get more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-getters will face off in the November general election.
Each candidate answered the same array of questions, including whether to partner with the MHA on a park and community center; continue with a strong-manager form of government; pay for a forensic audit to uncover potential criminal wrongdoing; repeal voter-approved propositions requiring voters to approve any contract above $1 million; redevelop Main Street; allow a marijuana dispensary in town or repeal the town’s sales tax on groceries.
The forum revealed a fascinating shift in town politics, with the one-time crusading outsider Morrissey becoming now mostly a defender of the status quo. On the other hand, Laird took on the role of the harsh critic of the status quo, running on a slate with one-time Morrissey ally Jim Ferris and council candidate Steve Otto. Laird was the bomb thrower in the group — critical of the MHA Foundation, favoring a forensic audit, favoring repeal of the grocery tax and calling for shifting many of the powers of the town manager to the mayor.
On the other hand, longtime councilor Chris Higgins who has run several businesses in Payson over the past decade more frequently supported positions taken by the present town council majority — which has often broken with Morrissey. Higgins seemed more receptive to doing a deal with the MHA than any of the other candidates — but agreed with Morrissey on the tough questions more often than not.
The wild card is Jeremy Ruff, who owns Ruff Roofing. He said he’s concerned with the plight of working families and identifying the lack of affordable workforce housing as his top concern. Nonetheless, he agreed with both Morrissey and Higgins on key questions where they clashed with Laird.
So here’s a rundown on the candidates. We’ll look at their answers to the questions asked during the two-hour-long forum in a future issue. The Roundup’s also looking at the positions of the council candidates on some of the same issues.
Councilor Chris Higgins
Higgins has served on the town council for the past seven years. Born and raised in the Pennsylvania steel mill country, he served in the Air Force for a decade as a crypto technician, stationed both overseas and at Luke Air Force Base in the Valley. After leaving the military, he worked in technology and for Motorola. Since moving to Payson, he has worked for a doctor’s office and Sunshine Cleaning, before starting Scoops Ice Cream and Espresso. He operated that business for a decade before he closed it down during the pandemic. He now manages KRIM radio station. He’s most often aligned with the current council majority, which has often split from the positions advocated by Morrissey.
“When I was elected in 2014, I wanted to be a voice for small business. What I quickly learned — I was a voice for the entire community — everyone and every resident in the community. One of the things I’m looking at — to have less politics and more progress. Politics have gotten in the way of our community moving forward with some things. I want to continue moving forward because I love it here — and my family loves it here.”
He ran through a list of accomplishments during his time on the council, including finishing the C.C. Cragin pipeline and water treatment plant, adopting a Firewise code, hiring a fuels manager, putting new artificial turf on the Rumsey Park sports fields, awards for the town’s finance department, expansion of youth soccer leagues and an award-winning promotional program for the town. “I’ve served on the council for seven years — if you believe I’ve done a good job — I’d appreciate your vote. If not, I understand.”
Mayor Tom Morrissey
Morrissey got elected four years ago as the consummate outsider — vowing to shift power from the “good old boy” network to the voters. The former chair of the Arizona Republican Party and a former U.S. Marshal campaigned with the strong backing of the Payson Tea Party. Morrissey also has worked as an investigator for the Department of Economic Security and operated a small business. He’s a relative newcomer to Payson. “I’ve kind of seen the spectrum.” Now after four years as mayor, he’s full of praise for the town manager and town staff and in his pitch warned voters to beware of misinformation and polarization. He touted his political connections, which he promised to call on to benefit Payson — and demonstrated his pragmatic, problem-solving approach by praising the efforts of Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support infrastructure projects and forest thinning. “I’m about as conservative as you can get, but she’s bringing to the table what we’ve needed so desperately — an emphasis on treating and thinning the forest. Morrissey’s term includes some major accomplishments, like adopting a model Firewise brush clearing code and support for bringing services to the homeless.
Morrissey said, “I believe that in partnerships there is success. As we go forward — we do not have room to fight. We do not have room for the Hatfields and the McCoys thing, which we’ve done for too long in this town. We have a mission and we have an opportunity. I’m asking everyone to consider putting away the problems you had with other people. Let’s get together, let’s get on board — and we can do it together.”
He sometimes struck a defensive note, urging people to get the facts about issues rather than relying on inflammatory claims on social media. “I am working my butt off for this town. People will say that I haven’t done anything. It’s absolutely a lie. I’m working with people to get things done.”
Doug Laird
The retired tractor salesman offered the most criticism of the town in his answers to questions and is running on a slate with councilor Jim Ferris and Steve Otto. Laird was born and raised in the Valley and moved to Payson in high school when his father bought the Rainbo bread franchise. After high school, he moved to the Valley and then to California. He worked at the police department, at Caterpillar and then at John Deere for 25 years. “I learned many lessons about corporate America. How to function. How to bring groups together. I am a guy who can pull things together and achieve a common goal. I know how to look at a balance sheet — and I can bring all that to the table here in Payson.
“You’ve seen some pretty clear distinctions here. You’ve been disenfranchised from government. Your government is not listening to you. We can’t jump on every single idea that comes across my desk — but I guarantee you that there are people sitting in this audience that have a better idea how to do things than I do — and I’ve got to extract it out of you. I will dig to the bottom of every single one of these issues.”
He said the council should figure out how to bring in more money — not more taxes. “One of the things I want to do —nobody has gone out and really courted businesses to come up here. Come to Payson and put your high-tech business here in town. We hear trial balloons floated around all the time — but nobody’s doing those things. I’ve got ideas that go beyond more taxes. I do not believe in more taxes. Period.”
Jeremy Ruff
Born in Phoenix, Ruff moved to Payson at the age of 4. He has lived here ever since and now is married with four children, all in local schools. “So we’re pretty invested in this town.” For the past 15 years, he’s run Ruff Roofing. “I’ve run a business for 15 years, employing lots of people. A lot of working class people. That’s what got me to run — all of the people talking about affordable housing — workforce housing. A lot of restaurants are closed one day a week, two days a week, because they can’t find enough staff.” He said the price of the average house in Payson now falls between $300,000 and $400,000 — which means a lot of working people can’t afford the mortgage.
He said he was happy to see the town had four people running for mayor instead of just one or two. “It’s great Payson has a lot of choice. We have slogans in town like be loyal, buy local. I think of that when I think of a mayor — someone who has seen this town — change for good and change for bad. I’ve seen lots of administrations come and go. If we want people to live here — we need to solve the problem of where are these people going to live. I’m running for the future of Payson and the future of my kids — I’m not running with any PAC or any organization — I’m running for the people of Payson and I’m running for the people that live here.”
Doug Laird is the "oldest trick in the book" . Create false fear- Run as a block to stuff the ballot box and abandon the constitution-Challenge our town form of government that inhibits political corruption so he and his group can inject their autocratic style to stifle us voters. It is sad and the voters are aware. Please go back to California and take your divisive politics with you.
Doug Laird is a clueless carpetbagger recruited by a political special interest group. He only says what he is fed by Phil's AZRA and group. Fear mongering-Fingerpointing and false allegations is all he has. Not one positive campaing platform. A forensic audit? Really? Those words don't even apply to a municipality it's reserved for crime. It would cost the Taxpayers $500.000.00 for nothing. Is he campaign based on Audit - and a bunch of other unfounded allegations? What a complete misunderstanding of finance and representation. All hat and NO cattle .
Doug Laird had stood out in the debate as he overly supports the 401/402 propositions that allow voters to vote on our own destiny. The others seemed unsure 🤷♂️. It was voted in by close to 70 percent already and Doug supports the voters . Also Doug supports us voting on our grocery tax and any sales tax increase brought before us . The others could not say that . I’ll support Doug Laird as he’s supporting US 🇺🇸
