They definitely want to fix up Main Street to create a draw for free-spending tourists — and make Payson an even better place to live.
Then again, they just hate that grocery tax — and would love to get rid of it.
Welcome to the tough choices facing the four candidates for Payson mayor, which they explored at a recent candidates forum.
The mixed messaging and differing positions on two key issues underscored the trade-offs that will face whoever wins the Aug. 3 vote for Payson town mayor. If none of the four candidates get more than 50% of the vote — the top two vote-getters will face off in November.
Current Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hopes for a third, two-year term. He was leery of dropping the grocery tax, with so many other needs facing the town. Besides, he’s got big ideas about what to do on Main Street.
Current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins mostly agreed — with his positions more clear cut — favoring both keeping the grocery tax and spending millions on Main Street.
Challenger Doug Laird, a retired businessman, wants to dump the grocery tax — or at least put it to a vote. He also thinks the town can talk private businesses into fixing up Main Street without any money from the town.
Jeremy Ruff, a Payson roofing contractor, says Payson needs the money from the grocery tax — but favors a public vote. He also suggested Main Street’s not a top priority, because it’s just too expensive to do anything significant on the long stretch between the Sawmill Theatres center and Green Valley Park.
So here’s the latest in our series on the Payson mayor’s race, based on the recent candidate forum hosted by the Payson Tea Party.
Question:
Main Street has been the subject of many studies over the years — what would you propose to do?
Payson town councils have dreamed of turning Main Street into a pedestrian-friendly retail and tourism draw for decades. The town, at one point, had a redevelopment district centered on Main Street, but the state then eliminated the funding mechanism. The town has balked at issuing bonds to fund improvements, but a succession of development-based plans has mostly fallen through. The mile-long street has a few tourist-friendly businesses, but they’re scattered along the length of the street. Main Street lacks the density of shops and restaurants that have created thriving downtowns in Flagstaff, Camp Verde, Gilbert and other areas. The most recent plan centers on seeking federal grants and development money to create a recirculating stream in the American Gulch that could lure bikers, joggers, anglers and strollers. In addition, the town is seeking millions in federal money to extend Green Valley Parkway to the highway, creating a back door to Main Street and a wildfire evacuation route.
Jeremy Ruff
“This is kind of a sore subject. There have been tons of studies. They used to have the Main Street redevelopment group. It’s gone nowhere. It’s very long. There’s a lot of businesses that don’t provide for a Whiskey Row kind of attraction. I’d like to see something like that eventually happen in Payson — I don’t think Main Street’s the place to do it right now. Telling business owners they’re going to have to leave their place so we can do this sounds ridiculous. There’s a lot of things Payson needs before making Main Street a destination.”
Doug Laird
“When you talk about what’s going to happen on Main Street — everyone is going to say the town can’t afford it. There are going to have to be outside investment groups to make this work. I look at it as a sterling opportunity. As a teenager, every time I would drive to high school, I would go down Main Street. I was driving down Main Street today and I’m having a flashback — this hasn’t changed much since 1972. When you say Main Street — you think of something that’s vibrant, and everyone wants to hang out. Once it gets built and linked to Green Valley Parkway — it becomes a destination instead of a pass-through town, which is what we’ve been known as for a long time. It’s going to be a private investment in Main Street — it won’t be town money.”
Tom Morrissey
“I can tell you one thing that would revitalize it — it’s called Green Valley Parkway extension — an evacuation route that I discussed yesterday in the meeting with (Arizona) Senator (Kyrsten) Sinema. It blends right in with the infrastructure bill. We have done a NEPA study to make sure we don’t have any sacred grounds or artifacts. The next part of that would be to get some grants. Sen. Sinema assured me that she can help us do that. We have a historical business in the Oxbow we can build around that — things that will make it a destination — like maybe a stagecoach to the rodeo grounds and economic development alongside that road (the parkway extension). That’s happening. That’s in progress right now. It’s taken three years to get us to this point. I say to you all, let’s work on this together — let’s bring this to the town — let’s not fight one another.”
Chris Higgins
“The Green Valley Parkway extension will bring traffic directly onto Main Street and provide an evacuation route. Main Street has beautiful bookends — Green Valley Park and the Sawmill Theatres complex. Some good businesses have come in — Pieper Mansion with its Airbnbs and Duza’s (restaurant) and the Oxbow and Rim Country BBQ.
“Also, the town is still working with property owners on the American Gulch project. It would really be a game changer. It does come with a pretty hefty price tag. A lot of opportunities there that would be wonderful for Main Street.”
Question:
Would you support letting the voters vote on a change in the food tax?
The Payson council several years ago increased the town’s share of the sales tax to the state limit — an increase to just under 10%. The council decided not to exempt groceries from the tax, which brings in about $2 million of the $3 million the tax delivers annually. The sales tax brings in about $13.5 million annually — so the grocery tax represents a big chunk of the total. The town’s proposed general fund budget for 2021-22 is $21 million, up 9% from this year. That doesn’t include the water department or various special districts and capital funds. The grocery tax alone brings in not quite half of the cost of the fire department.
Jeremy Ruff
“I believe the voters should have a chance to vote on the food tax — it’s their money. When it first came out, I was kind of against it. But then it was explained about people coming up here and paying the tax. Nice thing about that tax, it hits the people that come and buy all our stuff. It’s something the town should let the voters decide and put it on the ballot. It’s very little, but hits everybody from rich to poor.”
Chris Higgins
“I believe we should keep the sales tax on food: 71 municipalities have a sales tax on food. It produces $2.2 million out of $13.5 million in sales tax revenue. We know half of that money comes from visitors to our community. What we need to really look at is other revenue sources that the town can invest in so we’re not totally dependent on the sales tax. It’s the major part of our revenue. We need to put in place some other revenue generators — like the event center. Different things that could be done that will produce revenue that can be put toward paying for our services.”
Doug Laird
“Absolutely: It needs to go on the ballot. The people want that. I’m their representative. Period. No explanations needed. That’s about all I’ve got to say about that.”
Tom Morrissey
“I hate taxes — but I also like living in a civil society. There are services provided by the town that have to be paid for. About 40% of the sales tax is paid for by non-Payson residents. If people decide to cut the tax, then they should start deciding on what services you want cut — or get ready to pay an increase in your property tax. One way or the other, the town has to be funded. Let’s be realistic — let’s think this thing through.”
(2) comments
This is a ridiculous discussion . There is no grocery tax. It is called the food for home consumption that is shared by out of towners that actually lowers the cost of services to the people of Payson. This tax that supports our first responders. IT IS ALREADY VOTED IN.GEEZ. It might make for some odd hate slate political campaigning noise but has no validity. With all the town needs such as a new pool ,town maintenance, A rec-center, and fire and police and park needs it is simply an irresponsible argument to lower any taxes. We the people who understand math and taxes find this discussion divisive and uninformed. Misinformation is a tool used to manipulate public opinion of those not fiscally aware.
Chris Higgins and Tom Morrissey said No to letting you vote on the Grocery Tax . Ruff said he’d allow you to vote and Doug Laird said absolutely Yes he would put grocery tax to the people to vote . Higgins raised our sales tax without our vote in 2017 by .88 . I’m only voting for candidates that are for giving the Power back to the people not the status quo ones that think they know better than us 🙏🇺🇸
