The Independent Redistricting Commission’s proposed new Arizona congressional district lines has triggered a fierce debate, including strenuous objections from the Navajo Nation.
The new map would have a big impact on politics in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
It would move northern Gila County from an ironclad Republican Congressional District 4 where Republican Paul Gosar won 70% of the vote in the last election. Rim Country would end up in a huge, new, District 2, which would be one of the state’s more competitive districts, with a roughly 7% Republican advantage, according to the commission’s analysis.
It would also move the White Mountains out of the intensely competitive District 1. Democrats have a roughly 6% competitive advantage in the current district, which is represented by Rep. Tom O’Halleran. The White Mountains would end up in the new District 2, where Republicans have an estimated 7% advantage based on past elections. The Democratic candidate for governor got just 40% of the vote in the new district, according to the redistricting commission. O’Halleran would either have to move — or face off against Gosar, if Gosar opts to run in the new district. Gosar might also opt to move from Prescott into the new District 9, in western Arizona. That district retains a roughly 27% Republican advantage.
The new district lines would also complicate life for people already running against Gosar and O’Halleran in their existing districts. State Rep. Walt Blackman is seeking the Republican nomination in O’Halleran’s district. Democrat Judy Stahl is running against Gosar.
Gosar and O’Halleran also face fraught choices. O’Halleran could run in the new District 2, despite the Republican advantage. He could also move to the new District 6 in southeast Arizona, which has a smaller, 2% Republican advantage. Gosar could run in District 2 with its much diminished Republican advantage — or move to the new District 9 — which includes most of his old district and has a 27% Republican edge.
In the meantime, the proposed shift from a competitive district where the heavily Democratic reservation voters have a lot of clout to a Republican dominated district has drawn strong opposition from the Navajo Nation and other tribes.
The commission’s proposed Congressional District 2 boundary would include most of Coconino, Apache, Navajo and Gila counties. It would reach down into Pinal County and curl around south of Phoenix to include Casa Grande. The sharp debate about changes that will cast a long shadow over state and national politics for the next decade played out recently in a public hearing to gather input on the Arizona Independent District’s draft maps held in Payson.
Republicans from Rim Country and the White Mountains generally praised the congressional maps, saying both the state and congressional district boundaries do a good job of giving rural areas a voice and uniting communities of interest.
However, Native American representatives said the proposed boundaries represent a big step backward — marooning the Navajo, Hopi and Apache in a district where they have little chance of electing one of their own or holding the attention of their representative in Congress.
The Navajo released their own proposed congressional maps, with the support of other tribal governments. The Navajo hope to convince the commission to create a district where Native Americans make up half or more of the population and so have a chance of electing a tribal member to Congress.
Leonard Gorman, head of the Navajo Human Rights Commission, said the draft maps have treated the reservation populations unfairly – with bigger population deviations in many other districts and a dismaying decrease in representation for reservation communities – in both the state legislative and congressional districts. The unfairness is compounded by the likely undercount of people living on the Navajo Reservation in the 2020 census, on which the new district lines is based.
Luther Lee said that the maps connect to a long history of “colonization, genocide and racism.” He noted, “We are always fighting for our rights — especially voter rights. You continue to disenfranchise us by turning my district into a Republican district and removing any possibility of electing our representatives of choice. I don’t want to see Republicans steal a congressional seat — it’s just wrong and it should not be done.”
Steven Begay also objected to the draft map. He said the reservation residents need help in getting water and electricity and dealing with the pandemic – as well as cleaning up abandoned uranium mine tailings. O’Halleran has persistently pushed for mine cleanups and grants for water and electrical infrastructure – while Gosar has consistently voted against those programs.
Janey Parish said the old congressional district had the highest percentage of Navajo voters in the country, but still had never elected a Navajo to Congress. “We’re not there yet, but we had a chance. The current map not only doesn’t get us there — it sends a chilling message that you have to be white and Republican to represent rural Arizona. We will have to tell our children that we will have to wait another 10 years for a fair shot — but it’s not too late for you to do the right thing.”
Alma Chee said the state legislative maps should not separate the reservation border towns in Apache and Navajo counties from the reservation district.
“We have to keep progress moving and this means we can’t go backwards. We can’t have extremists controlling who votes. We have to have fair maps. You cannot cut the Navajo Nation away from the border towns. Our livelihoods depend on one another We are better people if we work together and get along together – it makes everyone accountable.”
The Navajo Nation’s complaint goes to the heart of the redistricting process — as well as the Voting Rights Act and court precedents that have overturned redistricting plans that impair minority voting rights. This can occur through either “cracking” or “fracking.” One approach splits up reliably Democratic voters like Native Americans among several adjoining districts. This can boost Democrats in multiple districts, while making it unlikely a Native American will actually get elected. On the other hand, you can dilute minority voting clout by concentrating every minority voter in a few districts — producing overwhelming Democratic majorities but ensuring the election of more Republicans with narrow majorities in neighboring districts.
Arizona had a long pattern of doing just that — although it mostly involved heavily Democratic Hispanic voters. As a result, the state lost several court cases and had to get its redistricting maps cleared by the U.S. Justice Department before they could take effect. However, several recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions have eliminated the need for “pre-clearance” of state maps by the justice department. The Supreme Court has also ruled that it’s not against the law to gerrymander districts to give one party or another an advantage, so long as it doesn’t have the effect of infringing on minority voting rights.
Arizona has faced fewer complaints about gerrymandering since voters put the task in the hands of a bipartisan, independent commission. The commission has two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent chairman. This year the chairman has won praise for winning a 5-0 vote to approve the draft maps.
Currently, Democrats hold five of the state’s nine congressional seats. The draft map would give Democrats the edge in five seats and Republicans the edge in four seats based on recent election patterns. However, if you go by the party vote in the 2018 governor’s race — Democrats won in only two of the nine seats, according to the commission’s analysis.
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project has given Arizona an “A” for partisan fairness in drawing boundaries. However, the effort rated a “C” when it came to creating competitive districts. Analysis suggests the existing maps probably won’t change the party-line balance of power statewide — but also will leave the state with very few competitive districts and a host of one-party districts.
Most of the people at the hearing supported the commission’s draft maps — or closely related versions that separated reservation and nearby rural, non-reservation communities. Most of those comments centered on the proposed state legislative maps, rather than the congressional map.
Payson councilman Jim Ferris said, “tribal communities do not share our community, common interest.”
Payson water district board member and Tea Party organizer Shirley Dye said “We have very little community interest with reservation lands or the City of Flagstaff. Rural Arizonans have worked hard to develop our hunting, mining, ranching and now recreation economies. We need to keep urban Flagstaff with the tribal districts. It’s too late in the game to make major changes to your map across the state.”
Byron Lewis, a member of the Snowflake Town Council, said rural Arizona has little in common with reservation communities. “Rural Arizona deserves a chance to be reunited and have a common voice. (Native Americans’) differences run deep. They’re political. They vote different. No legislator can serve two masters — and a house divided cannot stand.”
Gila County Republican Party Chair Gary Morris strongly opposed the proposed Navajo state legislative district map. “Moving non-tribal populations onto a reservation district dilutes the voting possibilities for tribal members — and that’s a possible violation of the Voting Rights Act.”
Perry Cline said, “Although I respect and admire my Native American neighbors — I have little in common.”
Donald Cline added, “we have no commonality of interest with Flagstaff or any Indian nation.”
On the other hand, Payson resident Caroline Spitzer supported the Navajo Nation map, largely on the grounds it would create more competitive districts — where winning candidates would have to assemble winning coalitions that reach beyond the party faithful.
“One of my strong concerns is we get the best possible candidates for every office. When a district is less competitive, the risk is the election will be decided in the primary — rather than in the general election. The draft maps are unnecessarily uncompetitive.”
Some research suggests that US politics have grown increasingly polarized as districts have grown increasingly lopsided. Some research suggests that congressmen from more competitive districts tend to actually introduce and win passage or more legislation than representatives from lopsided districts.
A representative for the San Carlos Apache Tribe also supported the Navajo maps.
He supported shifting heavily Democratic Flagstaff into a different district, while concentrating as many reservation populations as possible into a single district — which was again an argument that applied mostly to the state legislative district maps. In the past decade, the Flagstaff population has grown faster than the reservation population. “In the past, Flagstaff has mobilized to defeat Native American candidates (in the Democratic primary).”
