Two incumbents and four challengers are seeking election to the three open Payson Town Council seats.
Incumbents include Janell Sterner, who currently serves as vice mayor, and Barbara Underwood. Challenging them are Dave Golembewski, Scott Nossek, Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock.
Over the next several issues, the Roundup will profile the candidates in alphabetical order. First up are Golembewski and Nossek.
Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski, 56, has lived in Payson for 13 years. He studied engineering for three years at Eastern Michigan University and developed a passion for forestry and landscape architecture.
Golembewski has owned a landscape management business for 35 years and has also worked for the Payson Parks and Recreation Department doing maintenance and as a Pine-Strawberry fire brush technician.
He has a large family in Michigan and moved to Arizona in 1986. His wife of 26 years is Claire, and with her he has raised four daughters and one son. Three of their daughters live in Payson and together they have two grandchildren. “We have a close family,” Golembewski said.
He is active with the volunteers of the Payson Police Department, Firewise Committee, serves as a Parks and Recreation board member, and volunteers with the Payson Homeless Initiative Warming Center and Northern Gila County Drug Task Force.
Golembewski said he is running because he feels that the workers and people of the town need another voice to represent them on the council.
“I desire to make Payson a Firewise community. I will combat the drug epidemic and strive to end homelessness. I wish to renovate or build new amenities in our parks for all ages to use. I want to repeal the grocery tax and look for ways to lower our sales tax, such as a revenue-generating covered event center,” he said.
Golembewski said he was convinced to run after watching the town being run by special interest groups, “My conscience guided me to stand up and fight to give the townspeople back the control of the town.”
He said he feels he is the best candidate for the Payson Town Council because he cares about all the people in town and listens to their concerns and needs.
“My agenda is, everyone in this town owns the town. I feel I am ‘The People,’ and will be the best person in representing you,” he said.
Golembewski, responding to a question about the life experiences that will make him a good councilor, said, “We suffered a tragic loss in our family with the loss of our son Ryan in an accident. It has taught my entire family and me to cherish life and remain close. I have learned life is full of joy and grief. I will lead the town through hardships and bring this community together.”
Asked about his strengths and weaknesses, he said, “My strength is in my heart for all the people of all ages. I am dedicated and determined to give this town back to the people of Payson. My weakness is buying too much candy for my granddaughter!”
Sharing his views on the current council, Golembewski said, “I believe the current council is doing a good job, but is divided by some councilors that believe in more taxing and spending. The best thing the council has done is to start to raise the hourly wage of the bottom pay scale workers. It has also started to open up dialogue with the people of Payson. The worst thing the council has done is to give the administration raises based on studies that compare us to much larger towns, which brings us over Payson’s realistic budget.”
Golembewski said he has two favorite mottoes, “If you want it done right — do it yourself” and “If you want to take the Goliath out of our town government Vote 4 Dave.”
