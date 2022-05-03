Steven Krystofiak says he’s running against swamp creatures.
Well, pseudo apprentice swamp creatures — since they haven’t been elected yet.
The Camp Verde farmer hit that theme in his effort to turn his financial disadvantage into a winning asset in his wide-ranging talk to the Payson Tea Party last week.
Krystofiak’s seeking the Republican nomination hoping to challenge Democrat Tom O’Halleran in the redrawn, Republican leaning district. The articulate political novice says he’s one of only three candidates who actually live in the district and spent a big chunk of his time discussing the need to change federal policy on land management and wildfires. As a conservative with a libertarian bent, he said he would focus on keeping the federal government out of many issues best left to the states.
Dressed in jeans and a plaid shirt, he talked and answered questions in the hour-long appearance before about 50 people gathered at the forum.
Krystofiak says he’s so far raised $200,000 to spend in the primary — all of it from a handful of longtime friends and voters inside the district — where he’s lived since the age of 5.
By contrast, he maintains that other candidates in the race have raised a lot more money from special interest groups and a Washington-based political action committee — which they’ve spent on lots of political consultants and slick fundraising efforts.
The race has drawn a lot of interest — with potential Republican control of Congress up for grabs. Frontrunners in the race include state Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) and former Navy SEAL and businessman Eli Crane.
Krystofiak put up big posters showing the eye-popping fundraising and spending totals for Crane and Blackman. The Federal Elections Commission reports that Blackman has so far raised $800,000 and spent $674,000 — most of that on consultants and fundraising. Crane has raised $1.5 million and spent nearly $1 million — also mostly on fundraising and consultants.
Other candidates include Mark DeLuzio (raised $350,000 and spent $190,000), Ronald Watkins of QAnon fame (raised $228,000, spent $129,000), Andy Yates (raised $110,000 and spent $8,000), Williams Mayor John Moore (raised $66,000 and spent $56,000) and Myron Lizer (raised $736 and spent $736).
Meanwhile, O’Halleran has raised $2.2 million and spent $508,000 — leaving him with $1.7 million in the bank to take on whoever staggers out of the crowded Republican primary.
“Donald Trump did a lot of fantastic things — he warned us about the swamp,” said Krystofiak. “It’s not just how you raise money — it’s how you spend money. I am making a pledge now — I am not spending a dollar in the swamp. I am running against six other conservatives. We all want to protect the Second Amendment, lower taxes, secure our border, have a smaller government and protect the state’s rights. So what’s the difference between me and the six others? If you are going to DC and spending hundreds of thousands on DC consultants — how are you going to govern?”
He said the federal government should leave most issues to the states. The primary function of the federal government is to protect public safety — which includes a strong military and a secure border. But in Arizona, it includes doing something about the plague of wildfires, since the federal government owns 45% of the land in the state — including most of the forested land most vulnerable to wildfires. District 2 includes most of those forested areas, including all of Apache, Navajo and Gila counties — as well as most of Yavapai and Coconino counties.
“The federal government has to protect us better against wildfires — both preventative measures and fighting wildfires,” he said.
He noted that he farms about 25 acres of fruit trees in Camp Verde, enough to provide fruit to local farmers markets and direct-to-consumer programs. He’s a fourth generation farmer — but was also a real estate broker before the 2008 recession caused by the bursting housing bubble.
“When the Backbone Fire was making a run towards Pine, I was looking at that fire from the other side. I was on the west side looking at a 15-mile-wide wall of fire coming to attack my farm. I saved up pennies to buy a small ranch six years ago — so I took that fire personally. I put my blood and tears into the soil. I built the house. And I’m hearing the fire manager giving a speech every morning and every evening saying, ‘We are the number one federal fire in the country and we don’t have enough resources.’”
He noted — “federal firefighters start at $13.50 an hour. You can make more than that by scooping ice cream in an air-conditioned mall. The resources need to be there for federal firefighters — it comes down to public safety.”
Krystofiak said, “Let’s create a battlefield perimeter around our cities with thinning projects. We need three people sitting at the table — government, loggers and environmentalists. I’ve seen clear cutting. It’s horrible. Loggers love it, because they’re getting the most cash out of the forest. But I don’t want to live in an area they’ve clear-cut. So we need thinning. Let’s get some tax credits, some processing plants — turning biomass into plywood and logs into timber.”
Krystofiak added, “My conservatism wraps up easily: The federal government needs to get back to basics. It’s not politics if it makes sense.”
He argued that a pragmatic conservative with deep roots in the district will have the best chance of winning over the independent voters that remain the key to beating O’Halleran.
“The key question is who is going to beat the liberal in the general election? You might like someone else more — but they can’t get the independent vote. About 30% of the voters in the district are registered independents. We’re one of the most independent of all states. I’m one of only three candidates in the Republican primary who live in the district — the others are Blackman and Moore. And that’s just one more piece of ammunition for O’Halleran — and we can’t afford to give him any ammunition at all.”
(1) comment
Yet another Trump sycophant.
No thanks.
