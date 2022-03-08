Rep. Paul Gosar issued a defiant defense last week of his vote against a congressional resolution supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.
House Resolution 956 received a vote of 426 to 3, with Gosar (R-Prescott) joining Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in opposition.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) supported the resolution. His district includes most of northern Arizona, including southern Gila County.
All three representatives who voted against the resolution quickly came under withering criticism from some House colleagues.
In a statement, Gosar said, “I have repeatedly stated that this conflict has nothing to do with American national security and not one American soldier should be dragged into a war 5,000 miles away when there is no reason to be there. Additionally, I have called on Mr. Biden to seek congressional approval before sending American troops into battle.”
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called the vote of the three Republicans “unreal,” but added that “the bright side is more than 400 voted yes.”
The Democratic Congressional Committee Caucus called the votes against the resolution “truly despicable behavior.”
Gosar retorted on social media that his critics should “talk to me when the (U.S.) border is secure.”
The non-binding resolution says the U.S. “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” supports Ukraine. It “demands an immediate cease-fire and the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory,” which includes the contested regions of Crimea and Donbass. The resolution also supports continued sanctions against Russia. It calls on the U.S. to provide humanitarian aid and “immediate defensive security assistance.” It also commends European nations who have supported the Ukraine so far.
Congress is currently working on a $6.4 billion humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. So far, the war has generated a million refugees. An estimated 2,000 civilians have so far been killed by bombing of major cities. The unexpected tenacity of Ukrainian resistance has slowed the Russian advance, but the Russian forces seem to be surrounding major cities for a potentially bloody siege.
President Joe Biden has stressed that the U.S. will not send troops into the Ukraine, although the U.S. has sent additional troops to Europe to be stationed in NATO ally countries in Europe. The defensive NATO alliance requires all the members to come to the aid of any country in the alliance that is attacked. Ukraine is not a member.
Gosar’s statement challenged the whole idea of the NATO alliance, saying “while I have deep compassion and sympathy for the horrible suffering of the people of Ukraine and am moved by their nationalism, this resolution would have been more aptly titled the ‘Resolution that Drags the United States into Another Foreign War.’ Specifically, the resolution demands that an armed attack against one or more NATO member in Europe or North America is considered an attack against them all and consequently America would be obligated to go to war.”
The resolution does “reaffirm its strong support for the security of the United States allies and ironclad commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)” and “emphasizes” that NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is up to Ukraine and the 30 NATO allies.”
Rep. Gosar has consistently opposed executive actions that potentially put U.S. troops in conflict without explicit congressional approval — and even during the Trump administration’s combat operations called for congressional approval prior to any use of troops in combat without a vote of Congress.
He blamed the war in Ukraine on Biden’s “weakness on an international scale” and the president’s “radical decisions tying financial and economic security to foreign nations.”
He concluded, “this resolution threatens to get the United States into another dangerous, expensive and lengthy war and there is no reason to be there.”
Gosar represents Rim Country and much of western Arizona in Congress. His vote has left him increasingly isolated.
He recently submitted a video speech to the America First Political Action Committee conference, which is considered a white supremacist organization. Other speakers at the convention praised Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the group — Nick Fuentas — joked that people were now comparing Putin to Hitler “as if that’s a bad thing.”
The House previously censured Gosar for putting up a violent, cartoonish video that showed a cartoon version of Gosar cutting off the head of a liberal member of Congress — whose face was superimposed on a cartoon monster. The video also showed Gosar attacking another monster bearing President Biden’s face. The censure stripped Gosar of his committee assignment, which is the chief way in which representatives move bills through the system.
Gosar’s running for re-election in a redrawn Congressional District 9, which covers most of western Arizona — but no longer includes northern Gila County. It is a safe Republican seat and so far he does not face significant Republican primary opposition.
