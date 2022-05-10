Three issues.
That’s how Karrin Taylor Robson summed up her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor in an appearance Tuesday before the Payson Tea Party.
“My top priority is the border. Number two is the border. Number three is the border,” she said.
The number of people crossing the U.S. border illegally has set records in the past six months. The planned repeal of a pandemic emergency health regulation at the end of the month could cause another surge. Currently, Title 42 allows Border Patrol agents to force people to immediately return to Mexico, even if they claim asylum. But the federal government has now ended the COVID emergency, which makes the use of the rule potentially illegal. The repeal of the rule could boost crossings to 18,000 per day, according to some estimates. The tide of border crossers has already all but overwhelmed the federal ability to process the people seeking asylum or rounded up by the Border Patrol.
Migrant encounters at the border have already increased from 547,000 in 2020 to 2 million in 2021 — although this may stem in part from people crossing repeatedly after being quickly forced back into Mexico.
“When I decided to jump in I decided, I’m going to the border to see for myself,” Robson told about 75 people on Tuesday. “Every time I go down, I learn something new.”
She said she saw groups of immigrants trying to cross illegally, with one group tying up Border Patrol agents so others could cross undetected. She said drug cartels have turned to human smuggling — and deliver immigrants in buses who line up at the border to seek asylum.
“The cartels are advertising in 140 countries. Come to America. We’ll get you a job. They bring them into Mexico on round-trip tourist visas. Once they get them into the country — they can move around. They get to the border and put them on tourist buses and deliver them to the front door.”
So far — the attorney and real estate developer with deep Arizona roots has backed her campaign with an eye-popping $4 million from her personal fortune in what could become the most expensive battle for governor in the state’s history. Spending on the race has already topped $13 million. Her wide-ranging appearances, television blitz and spending have put in her second place in the Republican field according to the polls — right behind former television newscaster Kari Lake.
During her hour-long appearance in Payson, Robson focused mostly on her background and the Arizona-Mexico border, which is actually controlled by the federal government.
Robson has a six-point border plan that includes using a large share of the state’s $5 billion budget surplus to build additional sections of border fencing on private land. She also suggested loading illegal immigrants on a bus and driving them to Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, mobilizing the 8,000-member Arizona National Guard, investing in surveillance technology, revoking funding for “sanctuary cities,” and entering into a multi-state compact to guard the border.
She barely mentioned schools, which account for half of state spending. Nor did she discuss the state budget itself, the water crisis, management of state lands, taxes, economic development or any of the other issues state government actually controls.
But Robson is considered the more moderate candidate in the Republican primary. Lake has won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, mostly by relentlessly pushing the unsupported claim that the presidential election in Arizona was stolen from Trump as a result of hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes. Half a dozen lawsuits and a $5 million Arizona Senate audit of the vote in Maricopa County failed to turn up any evidence of more than a handful of miscast votes.
The candidates still in the Republican primary include Lake, Robson, former congressman Matt Salmon, contractor Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani-Zen. Businessman Steve Gaynor has withdrawn.
The Democratic candidates include Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales mayor and former Arizona Department of Commerce director Marco Lopez. State Rep. Aaron Lieberman has also withdrawn.
Lake has so far raised about $2.4 million while Taylor Robson has raised about $5 million, including $1 million from individual donors.
Salmon has raised about $475,000, but made little impact in the polls. Neely has raised $43,000 and Tulliani Zen, former owner of La Dolce Vita Biscotti, has raised about $1 million — mostly self-funded.
Robson’s a former member of the Arizona Board of Regents and an attorney, as well as a developer. She said her parents taught her the value of hard work — and Barry Goldwater turned her mother into a Republican while Karrin was in the womb. Her parents bought property in Rim Country back in 1967 and she spent years in the summer in the family cabin in Forest Lakes.
“I learned the value of hard work. The power of faith and the unbreakable bonds of family,” she said, with her daughter listening in the audience.
She worked her way through Arizona State University, served as student body president, and worked in the Ronald Reagan White House. She has also worked as a civilian adviser to the U.S. military and worked for two Republican governors — including Fife Symington in Arizona. Symington and former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer are serving as her campaign co-chairs.
“I’ve been blessed all my life. I’m not going to sit back and be a spectator. Ronald Reagan told us that freedom is always one generation away from extinction. I’m afraid it’s maybe a year or two if we don’t rise up and take this country back.”
She said that as chair of the Joe Foster Institute, she lobbied for the state law that requires every Arizona high school student to pass the same civics test given to applicants for U.S. citizenship. “Ninety-six percent of immigrants pass the citizenship test — but only 4% of our high school seniors.”
Now, Arizona and 33 other states require students to take the test.
A former school board member, her only references to school were critical. “We’ve learned during COVID that our schools were not teaching our children to love our country — they were teaching our children to hate this country. How do you love a country you don’t know?”
She called for service and sacrifice and unity — but still demonized Democrats and liberals.
She praised the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty. “When you take God out of everything, you have chaos. That’s what the left wants. Chaos in our families, our schools, our streets, our border.”
The Payson Tea Party will host Arizona Attorney General candidate Lacy Cooper and District 7 state Senate candidate Kelly Townsend at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
