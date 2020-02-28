Anne Marie Ward brought her effort to challenge an incumbent Republican congressman to his home turf — speaking this week to the Rim Country Republican Party.
Former teacher, senate staffer and businesswoman Anne Marie Ward, of Prescott, is challenging Rep. Paul Gosar in the Republican primary of one of the safest Republican districts in Arizona. She spoke Monday at the Rim Country Republican Club before a host of activists and elected officials.
She argued that conservatives are losing the younger generation by not making a civil and respectful case for a free-market medical system, capitalism, gun rights and other core Republican issues.
She also said that the reliance on contributions from lobbyists and special interest groups by longtime incumbents like Gosar have prevented representatives from fighting for voters, when those special interest groups seek payback.
“My opponent does take money from lobbyists and special interest groups. One argument is that ‘we’ll only take money from groups you agree with.’ But I’m very opposed to that. Let’s do it the right way and just serve the people. When you open that door, you may want to just give an inch, but they’ll take a mile.”
Moreover, she offered a veiled criticism of the sometimes flamboyantly controversial Gosar by suggesting Congress can only solve real-world problems through civil debate and respect even for people who disagree.
“The greatest complaint I hear is the lack of civility” in Congress. “I had two Democrats show up to an open forum and when we got to the end, we were kind of shocked because we agreed about almost everything” including family values, patriotism and an emphasis on problem solving.
“They didn’t like the gun part,” said Ward, who earlier confessed that when she was 8 years old she dreamed of becoming a lawyer and fighting for Second Amendment gun rights. “But the rest of it — we do need a balanced budget amendment. We do need to make sure Social Security and Medicare are not used as welfare programs. We do need to tighten up the border, because the biggest crisis now is drugs and humanitarian issues. It all begins with making sure we’re civil so we can have those conversations,” she said.
The seat has a big Republican registration advantage and stretches from the counties along the Colorado River through Prescott and on over through Rim Country. Democrats Delina DiSanto, a nurse and hospital finance director, and Stuart Starkey, a former school principal, are contending for the Democratic nomination.
Gosar has cultivated a reputation for strident criticism of Democrats and others who disagree with him. He has called for prosecuting as traitors FBI agents and members of the Justice Department for the investigations into President Trump and his associates, predicted violence if Arizona enacts gun control laws. He has also tweeted doctored photos, seemingly endorsed a conspiracy theory that sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was murdered awaiting trial, claimed a white-supremacist rally that turned violent was planned by an Obama sympathizer and boycotted an appearance of the pope after the pontiff called on efforts to limit human-caused climate change.
On a policy level, Ward’s differences with Gosar amounted to more style than substance, with the exception of her criticism of lobbyist contributions, strong support for term limits and a call for stronger action to control runaway health care costs.
Ward’s father was a paratrooper in Vietnam. She said she was raised near Prescott as part of a tight-knit, conservative family, steeped in traditional family values. She said she was shocked at Northern Arizona University to discover a few of her classmates were conservative. She decided she didn’t want to become an attorney and instead became a middle school math teacher. She later left teaching and got her doctorate in business leadership. She ran her own business until Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally recruited her to do community outreach in northern Arizona.
She said she worked in Congress and was bemused to see young, newly elected Democratic congresswomen capture the attention and support of young people with a sweeping criticism of capitalism. The newcomers openly embraced democratic socialism — with its emphasis on government-provided health care and education and environmental regulations.
“I watched them gain momentum among my peers. They laud them as the new and the revolutionary. Common sense dictates those policies don’t make sense. But the young people kept saying, nothing happens. We’ve complained so long. The only person who has done anything is President Trump.”
She said the Republican Party can’t ignore the complaints and the views of young people. “We need to do better. We may win that four-year election — but what happens in 40 years? If we don’t get these generations fired up and inspired to understand what conservatism means and what the Constitution means — when that voting block shifts, we lose. We don’t have the time to lose. I’m not going to sit on my laurels and let us lose.”
She said too many young people think the government can provide free higher education and free health care, a $15 minimum wage and even free housing. No one has engaged them respectfully in a way that will show them the cost of such government control.
As an example, she offered the soaring cost of prescription medicines — and the failure of the Republican Party to offer meaningful health care reform. Prior to the presentation, she recounted a conversation with one older voter who went to pick up her prescriptions only to find the bill even with insurance was $800 — although her Social Security check barely covered her monthly rent.
“We need to take one step at a time. We need to start identifying these problems and paying them down. Let’s fix it. We can do this.”
Contact the writer at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!