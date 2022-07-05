Two candidates vying for the Republican nomination to take a run at unseating Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran offered some pretty radical ideas to solve the nation’s problems at a recent forum.
Businessman Mark DeLuzio said most of what the federal government does is unconstitutional — and vowed to never vote for an increase in taxes or an increase in the national debt.
Moreover, he said the federal government should do away with the U.S. Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, most presidential executive orders and lots of other functions. He argued none of those things are specifically mentioned in the Constitution — and therefore should be left to the states.
Camp Verde grower Steve Krystofiak struck a more moderate stance — although he promised to turn over lots of things the federal government does now to the states. However, he also vowed to ensure the federal government takes a much more active approach to protecting the nation’s borders and managing the nation’s forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
DeLuzio and Krystofiak are among seven Republicans hoping to win the Aug. 2 primary so they can defeat O’Halleran in the November general election. The redrawn District 2 includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. Redistricting gave Republicans a roughly 5% edge in the district, making O’Halleran one of the most endangered Democratic incumbents in the country. This has attracted a slew of Republicans — both longtime locals like Krystofiak and candidates willing to move into the district to win a seat in Congress like DeLuzio.
The Payson Tea Party at one point got commitments to attend the debate from all the Republican candidates, including State Rep. Walt Blackman, Williams Mayor John Moore, former Navy SEAL turned businessman Eli Crane, QAnon supporter Ron Watkins and businessman and activist Andy Yates. The other candidates canceled their appearance at the last minute. Rep. Blackman couldn’t attend because he was on the floor of the state legislature adopting a months-late state budget. Moore couldn’t attend because he had to take his wife to the hospital. The others simply cited scheduling conflicts.
That left the evening to Krystofiak and DeLuzio, who proved friendly sparring partners touting staunchly conservative policies with an easygoing charm.
DeLuzio is a wealthy business consultant who lost one son in Afghanistan.
“I’m not a creature of Washington. I’m a successful businessman who knows how to get things done. I’m the only candidate endorsed by Sheriff Joe Arpaio and (singer) Ted Nugent. I do not need a job, I need a country. My grandkids need a country. We all need our country back — and we will get it back. We’ve been in worse times before.”
He promised that if elected, he would always ask himself, “What would God do? I’m not going to Washington to make friends — I have lots of friends. I have two baby bulldogs — I named them Liberty and Justice. I’m going to fight like my boys did in Afghanistan to get my country back,” he said.
Steve Krystofiak said he’s the candidate most likely to beat O’Halleran — and the one with the most knowledge of the district. A former real estate broker, he started a 28-acre ranch in Camp Verde growing an array of fruits to sell to local markets.
“I’m a farmer down the hill in Camp Verde. The reason I’m running is that 52 weeks ago I sat there watching the smoke from the Backbone Fire, wondering if it was going to reach my farm. The federal government is absolutely failing us. I don’t need to bring up the border — every person knows the policy on the border is a failure. What does not get talked about very much is that they are also failing us when it comes to public safety in our public forests. The forests are not getting enough attention. Farmers’ brains are wired differently — we don’t solve problems one month in advance — we think decades if not generations in advance.”
The two candidates espoused mostly consistent positions — but with a sharp difference in emphasis.
DeLuzio vowed to oppose any policies he considered unconstitutional and virtually any attempt to increase federal revenues through taxation. He said he would work to abolish most existing federal agencies because the Constitution sharply limits federal authority — leaving things like schools, health care and protection of the environment to the states. He insisted he would never vote to raise taxes or raise the federal debt ceiling. If Congress agreed with that stance, it would require either drastic cuts in federal spending or a federal bond default.
On the other hand, Krystofiak said he would learn how the system works, seek allies, educate himself on the issues and seek workable solutions. Whenever possible, he would support shifting power — and responsibilities — to the states.
The difference in emphasis played out through a range of questions posed to the two candidates.
Uranium and helium mining near the Grand Canyon:
One question involved whether either candidate would support proposed limits on uranium and helium mining near the Grand Canyon and the Navajo Nation. Environmentalists oppose new leases to protect the Colorado River and the Grand Canyon National Monument, while citing the health effects of decades of previous uranium mining on Navajo communities.
Krystofiak said helium remains essential to things like welding. So the U.S. must manage the production of helium on federal lands with an eye to the long-term supply. “We have an amazing resource — we’ll have one of the last reserves of helium when the world starts to run out. I’m thinking generations down the line. We’ll need to weld metal 50 years from now — so I’d like other nations to use up their helium, so we’re the last ones with that precious resource. Tapping it is important — but we’re going to have to tap it at a strategic time.”
DeLuzio said the bureaucracy of the federal government was just getting in the way. “The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is an unconstitutional agency and it’s got to go — just like the department of education and OSHA. Writing law through regulation by the executive branch takes our freedoms away. Mining will bring hundreds if not thousands of jobs. With uranium — I know there are a lot of issues with open uranium mines causing people to die — that needs to be addressed, hopefully at the state level. The EPA should get their nose out of our business so we can take care of our own business.”
Federal pandemic response:
Another question asked about the federal response to the pandemic, which has killed more than a million Americans and caused trillions in economic losses and medical costs.
Krystofiak said, “We can all agree the federal government had over-reach. But I have conservative values. So if New York City wanted to have their own mandates — the federal government should not prevent that. If that’s what Vermont wants to do — they have the right. That’s why we live in conservative Arizona. We can all agree mandates are horrible — but if Vermont wants to screw up its economy, they have that right.”
DeLuzio said the Constitution gives the federal government no power to require people to get vaccinated or impose restrictions on businesses — even in a pandemic. “We all know that vaccine mandates were wrong. But the big issue is that the federal government used executive orders to write law. The only reason executive orders have the force of law is that we let them. No one — including the governor — can tell us we can only have 25 people at our wedding. The executive does not have that power.”
Air pollution controls and the Navajo Generating Plant:
Another question involved whether the federal government should have the authority to impose air pollution controls that had the effect of shutting down the coal-fired Navajo Generating Plant. Based on studies linking pollution from coal-fired plants to both local health problems and global climate change, the federal government required pollution controls on coal-fired plants that made the energy they produced more expensive than energy from less polluting natural gas and wind power.
DeLuzio said the federal government should disband the EPA and leave it up to the states to regulate pollution. “We lost a lot of jobs up there. I’ve already talked to (President Trump’s former Chief of Staff) Mark Meadows — who asked me to join the Freedom Caucus. (Congressman) Paul Gosar is part of that team. We need to defund these agencies and get them the heck out of your way.”
Krystofiak essentially agreed — saying this election will bring a Republican surge that will make it possible to make drastic changes in environmental law. “We’re going to have that leverage — by defunding the Department of Education, the Department of Energy, also the EPA.”
On the other hand, neither candidate seemed to have heard about the long debate about the Waters of the United States (WOTUS). This refers to an Obama administration rule bringing even sometimes-dry tributaries of permanent rivers and streams under the authority of the EPA when it comes to pollution. The Trump administration repealed the rule. The Biden administration reimposed it — all through executive orders.
However, both candidates instead launched into a discussion of federal efforts to ration water among seven western states in the face of a drought that has shrunk Lake Mead and Lake Powell to less than 28% of their capacity.
Krystofiak said the state government — not federal bureaucrats — should make the decisions and negotiate a new water pact on the Colorado River. “When it comes to water problems — conservation is going to be the key. Thinning our forests is also a big part of the solution” since having fewer trees on the watershed will result in more runoff into the Salt and Verde rivers.”
The federal government currently has the power to ration the states because it built the dams on the Colorado River, as well as the $5 billion Central Arizona Project providing Colorado River water to Phoenix and Tucson.
DeLuzio said he doesn’t believe claims that the climate is warming and the water supply is dwindling. “The climate alarmists are telling us it’s climate change. Guess what, it’s been hot in Arizona since Custer was a private. It’s always hot. The question is where’s the water going? The water’s going somewhere and it’s not because of climate change. It’s being pumped into California and out to the Sea of Cortez and the environmentalists are behind this. There’s a scam going on and we need to get to the bottom of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!