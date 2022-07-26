The Republican U.S. Senate primary brawl remains closely divided — with lots of walking wounded in an increasingly bloody campaign.

The battered winner of the primary will face incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, who has amassed a sizable campaign war chest and put his effort into touting the shower of federal grants and infrastructure spending that has left the state government and most schools, cities and counties in good shape despite the pandemic’s impact.

MikeW
Brnovich, along with Ducey and Democrat Katie Hobbs, immediately sanctioned the highly questionable 2020 election results, not even allowing the state GOP to present its case on all the ballot harvesting, ballot box stuffing, counterfeit ballots, unexplainable voting machine adjustments in the middle of the night, and mishandling of ballots. Brnovich still won't do anything about it even though that is his job.

