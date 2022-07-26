The Republican U.S. Senate primary brawl remains closely divided — with lots of walking wounded in an increasingly bloody campaign.
The battered winner of the primary will face incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, who has amassed a sizable campaign war chest and put his effort into touting the shower of federal grants and infrastructure spending that has left the state government and most schools, cities and counties in good shape despite the pandemic’s impact.
The Republican contest has attracted a couple of billionaires, a battered incumbent attorney general and a tough-talking Arizona National Guard general.
So in case you’ve been avoiding the whole bloody spectacle — here’s a quick summary of the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate — a contest that could well determine which party controls the Senate when the smoke clears.
Jim Lamon:
This billionaire chair of a solar power company was among the first to enter the contest. Lamon, 65, lives in Paradise Valley, grew up on a farm in Alabama and served as an engineering airborne officer in the U.S. Army. He founded Scottsdale-based Depcom Power, which employs 1,600 nationwide. He’s an early, outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump. Masters has been critical of elections security and the trillions spent on pandemic relief — although his company collected relief funding. Lamon helped pay for the Arizona Senate’s audit of the 2020 election results — which cost $5 million and uncovered only a handful of miscast or fraudulent votes. He’s mostly self-funded and has also donated heavily to other Trump-favored candidates across the country. He was on a list of alternative electors who hoped Congress would count their votes for Trump instead of the voter-selected slate. In one campaign ad, Lamon dressed like an Old West lawman and engaged in a mock gunfight with actors representing President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mark Kelly. But most of the recent campaigning has focused on slashing attacks on Blake Masters, another self-funding billionaire candidate who won Trump’s endorsement.
Blake Masters:
Masters snagged Donald Trump’s endorsement, becoming the narrow front-runner in the crowded Republican field. The billionaire, longtime associate of PayPal founder and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel, Masters has spent millions — much of it focused on attacks on Republican competitors. He has focused on closing the border and election security, cutting taxes, support for the military and opposition to gun restrictions. Trump called him “a great man and a visionary.” Masters, 35, was born in Colorado and raised in Tucson, but spent most of his career in California. He moved back to Tucson in 2018 and is married with three young sons. He has a degree in political science and a law degree from Stanford University. A one-time Libertarian, like Thiel, Masters has come under fierce criticism by Lamon for his early opposition to most restrictions on immigration. Thiel has spent more than $10 million through an outside PAC to help Masters, who stressed border security, trade protection, changes in election laws and restrictions on Big Tech who he accuses of election interference and censorship. His kids are home schooled and he says the teaching of critical race theory is a big problem.
Michael “Mick” McGuire:
A retired adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard, McGuire, 56, has served 34 years in uniform. He left his job managing daily operations of the state’s Army and Air National Guard to help lead the state’s response to the pandemic. A fourth-generation Arizonan and retired Air Force fighter pilot, McGuire has made several appearances in Payson where he said he refused to deploy Arizona National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. prior to the Jan. 6 riots. During the pandemic, he mobilized the members of the 8,300-strong National Guard in Arizona to help with vaccine distribution, stock grocery shelves and distribute medical supplies. He has acknowledged Biden as the “duly elected president,” but also supported the Senate Audit, which ended up confirming Biden’s narrow win.
Mark Brnovich:
The incumbent Arizona Attorney General has drawn criticism from all sides and walked a minefield of news events in his increasingly uphill battle for the Senate nomination. His problems with the Trump-leaning base started with his decision to certify the 2020 election results. This prompted former President Trump to repeatedly lacerate him with criticism. Brnovich has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court to successfully defend restrictions in voting — including a ban on anyone except a family member from collecting and turning in an early ballot. He has also refused to defend Arizona’s popular early voting system from legal challenges. More recently, he has maintained that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means a nearly century-old state law banning all abortions is now enforceable. However, he lost in court when defending another Arizona law giving a fetus legal “personhood.”
Along the way, Brnovich has lost court battles concerning his last-minute effort to prevent Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from issuing an elections manual.
Justin Olson:
The former Arizona Corporation Commission board member is barely registering in the polls. He’s a more or less moderate Republican and former chief finance officer for Turning Point USA, a conservative student movement that backed President Trump.
Brnovich, along with Ducey and Democrat Katie Hobbs, immediately sanctioned the highly questionable 2020 election results, not even allowing the state GOP to present its case on all the ballot harvesting, ballot box stuffing, counterfeit ballots, unexplainable voting machine adjustments in the middle of the night, and mishandling of ballots. Brnovich still won't do anything about it even though that is his job.
