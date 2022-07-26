Three Republicans are contending in the Aug. 2 primary for the right to take on the incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in the November special election.

The Republicans include a two-time superintendent of public instruction, a lawmaker who has pushed for big changes in school financing and a political newcomer turned activist because of pandemic restrictions who says public schools are effectively brainwashing kids – which is why she moved her children to private schools.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

MikeW
Mike White

We have a golden opportunity here to reduce the amount of Wokeism, CRT, and pushing of transgenderism in our government-run schools by voting out this incumbent Progressive activist. We need someone who is not beholden to the Teachers Unions and is willing to re-focus on core education.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.