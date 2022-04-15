A mind-boggling array of Republicans has made the ballot in the Aug. 2 Congressional District 2 Republican primary hoping to oust Democrat Tom O’Halleran in a redrawn district that now leans Republican.
The Republican contenders include: State Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake), former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, Williams Mayor John Moore, QAnon booster Ron Watkins, Andy Yates, who has done volunteer work in Afghanistan and Iraq, businessman and consultant Mark Deluzio, and Camp Verde farmer Steven Krystofiak.
O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) is a former police officer, state lawmaker and school board member who has stressed bipartisan cooperation, forest management, wildfire response, issues affecting Native Americans, and winning federal support for home district infrastructure projects.
The district includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains as well as most of northern and eastern Arizona. The district’s population is 55% white, 22% Native American and 17% Hispanic — but Republicans have a 7% voter registration advantage. The vote cast in the district would have elected the Republican candidate in nine out of the last nine elections, according to the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission analysis.
Statewide before redistricting, Democrats held five of the state’s nine seats in Congress. But once the smoke cleared on redistricting, Democrats have a clear registration advantage in just two of the nine seats, as measured by the vote cast in the 2018 race for governor. Only two other seats remain close — with a Republican advantage in those seats of about 5%-9%, according to the redistricting committee analysis.
Prior to redistricting, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) represented northern Gila County as well as most of Yavapai County in a relatively safe Republican seat. Redistricting split off most of the western portion of that district, and Gosar ran in the even more heavily Republican, redrawn District 9. He was censured by the House for a cartoonish but violent video aimed at a fellow congressman and President Joe Biden. He now faces competition in the Republican primary. That includes educator and businesswoman Sandra Dowling, Randy Dutz and Morgan Adam, a former Army Airborne ranger.
So here’s a rundown on the candidates in the redrawn Congressional District 2, which includes all of Gila County and the White Mountains, with the exception of portions of Winslow and Holbrook.
Republican
Steven Krystofiak
A multi-generational Arizona resident, Krystofiak has an experimental fruit orchard in the Verde Valley, where he sells his produce to local farmers markets and develops new fruit strains. He previously worked in real estate and has the distinction of having testified before the federal government prior to the Great Recession to predict a real estate bubble would trigger an economic crisis. He’s a moderate Republican who says he’s interested in serving the district and finding pragmatic solutions to local problems — while enlisting federal help for rural areas. He gathered his signatures himself and maintains he’s the only truly local candidate, not beholden to consultants, special interests and out-of-district financial support.
Rep. Walt Blackman
The career Army sergeant first won election in the old District 6 two years ago. He ran the first time on his decorated 21 years of military service as well as an interest in criminal justice reform — particularly reducing the number of people convicted of non-violent crimes locked up in state and federal prisons. In office, he has focused more on claims the 2020 election was decided by widespread fraud, despite the lack of evidence uncovered by repeated court cases and the Arizona Senate’s $4 million effort to recount the votes cast in Maricopa County. He has campaigned mostly on harsh criticism of Democrats nationally, border security issues and a crusade to prevent the teaching of “critical race theory” in K-12 schools, although no district schools in his district say their curriculum includes the critique of systemic racism in the nation’s institutions. He’s current chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Eli Crane
The former Navy SEAL and small business owner is campaigning to prevent radicals and Democrats from destroying the country, he said in a recent appearance in Payson. Crane served three tours in Afghanistan. After he left the service, he started a business making can openers from 50 caliber shell casings. His business took off after he appeared on the TV reality show “Shark Tank.” He has maintained that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump, who he strongly supports. His speech was laced with dire predictions concerning the fate of the country if socialist Democrats aren’t defeated.
Mark DeLuzio
A business owner and business consultant, DeLuzio’s slogan is “America’s worth saving,” — mostly from Democrats and socialists. DeLuzio’s candidate statement on the secretary of state website said that as the son of a factory worker, he was the first person in his family to attend college. His grandparents immigrated from Europe and he said he’s running to save the “American Dream.” His father fought at the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. His two sons left their jobs at an accounting firm and enlisted in the military after 9/11. One of his sons was killed in action in Afghanistan. “As a Gold Star Father and a candidate for Congress, Mark will continue his sons’ fight for our freedoms,” said his statement.
John Moore
Williams Mayor John Moore has lived in the state for 35 years and previously served as police chief of the small northern Arizona town. “I’ve worked at every level in our community. From patrolling our neighborhoods, to working with community and business leaders; to keep the American Dream alive. Unfortunately, Washington elites like our president and current Representative Tom O’Halleran are working against the values that made our dream possible in the first place ... I have dedicated my life to public service first as a police officer, working my way to chief and finally moving on to city council and mayor.”
Ron Watkins
Watkins has denied national media reports that suggest he was one of the two originators of the QAnon conspiracy theories. The unidentified “Q” started what amounts to an online cult by claiming that leading national Democrats are engaged in a global child sex trafficking ring. The posts have incorporated a great array of conspiracy theories, many of them centered around the belief that Donald Trump would expose the pedophile ring and clean up Washington. Believers in the conspiracy played a role in the Jan. 6 riots in the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election in Congress. Watkins has said he was involved in running the QAnon message board — but has denied being Q. His statement on the secretary of state website said, “I was born in America to a military family. My dad served in the Army and we traveled all across America. My great-grandparents migrated to Arizona, and some of my most memorable childhood experiences are from living in Arizona. After college, I worked internationally, but have now re-planted roots back to my home state of Arizona. I am a computer scientist, a linguist, and a political activist fighting for our freedom from tyranny. People commonly know me as my online handle “CodeMonkeyZ.” I fight for God, freedom, and truth — no matter the consequence.”
Andy Yates
Yates’ campaign statement and website say he worked as a volunteer and a consultant in Afghanistan to promote democracy, good governance and free-market economics. His statement on the secretary of state website said, “Andy believes America is best served by a strong conservative vision for our country’s future in the spirit of Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan; an inspirational vision built on the bedrock of perpetual optimism, mature judgment, and reverence for history. With this approach in mind, Andy will pursue common sense conservative solutions to our country’s many pressing issues like border security, defending the Constitution, and standing up to China.”
Democrat
Rep. Tom O’Halleran
The Democratic congressman is seeking his fourth term, this time in a redrawn district that’s more friendly to Republicans. He has played a leading role in prodding the federal government to change its approach to wildfires and forest management and leveraged the American Rescue Plan and the federal budget negotiations to produce additional wildfire, infrastructure and other grants for the district. The former police officer and Flagstaff school board member started out as a Republican in the state legislature, but changed his party as a result of conflict with legislative leaders. His statement said, “Over the past five years, I’ve worked to secure concrete change for rural and tribal Arizona families — funds to clean up abandoned uranium mines in Indian Country, a new veterans nursing home in northern Arizona, COVID relief programs for small businesses fighting to stay open, funding for much-needed forest health programs and forest fire mitigation, and billions in new investments for rural Arizona roads, bridges, broadband expansion, water systems, electric grids, and more, in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.” He added, “the families that live in our district are unique in their backgrounds, careers, creeds, and their political beliefs, but they are united by the maverick spirit of our wild, western lands. If elected to serve another term, I will continue to build upon the bipartisan work I’ve done to lower the costs of health care and prescription drugs, honor our veterans, invest in our infrastructure, protect the sovereignty of tribal communities, and stand up to attacks on our very democracy.”
