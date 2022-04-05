Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed a bill that will tighten requirements for voter registration, which won the unanimous support of state representatives of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
HB 2492 requires anyone who registers to vote to submit proof of citizenship, which is intended to ensure that people can’t vote by filling out the federal identification form. The federal form requires people to swear they’re citizens, but doesn’t require things like a birth certificate or passport or driver’s license obtained by showing a birth certificate.
The measure is aimed at preventing the 11,000 Arizona voters who used the federal form from voting in Arizona elections. However, critics of the bill worry that it could affect 200,000 Arizonans who have not updated their Arizona driver’s license since 1996 or who don’t have a driver’s license.
The new requirements could impact reservation populations, where a larger percentage of voters lack driver’s licenses and birth certificates. Studies suggest that a lack of polling stations, regular street addresses and other problems already reduce voter participation on reservations.
The bill received strong support from District 6 representatives — as well as lawmakers who are running for re-election in the redrawn District 7 — which now includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Senators Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) and Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction) both supported the bill in the state senate.
Representatives Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) and John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) co-sponsored the bill. Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and David Cook (R-Globe) also voted for the new restrictions, which passed both houses on a straight, party-line vote.
The bill is one of a host of bills already passed or still pending that has restricted voting to avoid the possibility of voter fraud. Vote audits and studies and lawsuits have not proven the current voting requirements have led to any significant voter fraud. However, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that states can pass voting restrictions based on the possibility of fraud — even if there’s no evidence fraud has taken place.
Jason Sneed, executive director of the honest elections project action, said “I applaud Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for taking swift action to ensure the Arizona election system makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat. (HB 2492) is restoring safeguards that ensure only citizens of the United States will be eligible to vote.”
Campaign Legal Center and former Republican chair of the Federal Election Commission Trevor Potter said, “The anti-voter policies in HB 2492 create new barriers to Arizonans’ freedom to vote and violate longstanding federal law. This law takes Arizona in the wrong direction.”
State House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding said, “Arizona’s protections to keep non-citizens from voting are robust, and they work. For the governor to embrace the Big Lie — the conspiracy that the 2020 election was not free and fair — is incredibly disappointing ...”
