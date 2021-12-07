What’s better?
One-party politics where the election is decided in the primary?
Or a tough competition for votes where winning candidates have lured the independents?
Should we keep as many like-minded people as possible together in each political district?
Or ensure that minority voters have a voice?
Those questions ran through the hours of public input on proposed congressional and state legislative district lines at the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission’s public hearing in Payson on Wednesday.
Most of the 95 people who testified urged the commission to follow through on its proposed draft maps for both congressional districts and state legislative districts.
The proposed maps would mean big changes in Rim Country politics.
In Congress, Payson would move from an ironclad Republican district dominated by Prescott and cities along the Colorado River. Instead, Payson would be reunited with southern Gila County in a district that would include the White Mountains and Apache, Navajo and Hopi reservations. The seat would still lean Republican — but not by the lopsided margins of the current district.
In the state legislature, Payson would move from a district that leans Republican to a safe Republican seat that includes the non-reservation portions of Apache and Navajo counties as well as a chunk of suburban Pinal County. Gila County would still be split in half, mostly to add the San Carlos Apache Reservation to a district dominated by the Apache and Navajo reservations.
Currently in District 6, Republicans have a roughly 12% advantage in the district, based on vote totals in past elections. In the new District 7, Republicans would have a 30% vote advantage in the state legislative districts.
Republican stalwarts like Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and Star Valley Vice Mayor Andy McKinney urged the commission to stick with its draft map to ensure the state legislative districts reflected “rural” interests. Mostly that meant not including Flagstaff or the Indian reservations in the same district.
“The commission’s map is exactly what will provide fair representation,” said Morrissey. “But it appears that politics is now becoming a factor where it should have no place. To put Payson into a community of shared interests with the community of the Navajo Nation would violate the principles of the Voting Rights Act. The country belongs to the people — We the People.”
Star Valley Vice Mayor Andy McKinney said the commission’s draft map would protect “communities of interest” — one of the core criteria voters in 2020 said should govern the map drawing — along with equal populations, compactness, protecting minority voting rights and — if possible — creating as many competitive districts as possible. “We have an opportunity to unify all of Gila County, which has been split right down the middle. Gila County is a poor county — we’re poor and we’re old and there aren’t very many of us. There’s a proposal to take 70,000 from Flagstaff and cram them down into a Flagstaff friendly district — forcing another 70,000 people to be squished one way or another throughout the state of Arizona.”
Rim Country’s currently in a state legislative district that includes Flagstaff, but leans Republican and hasn’t elected a Democrat to the state legislature in a decade.
Morrissey and McKinney reflected the suggestions of the overwhelming majority of the 95 speakers at the hearing.
However, some speakers advocated for a fascinating list of alternative maps.
Top officials from the Navajo Nation proposed their own maps, designed mostly to put as many reservation voters in a single congressional district and a single state legislative district as possible. Only such a map would ensure Native Americas have a chance of having a voice in the state legislature and Congress, they argued. In state legislative districts, they favored putting Flagstaff in a different district — because in the current lineup, Flagstaff Democrats have sometimes voted as a block in primaries against Native American candidates. This would mean moving Rim Country precincts into the district to balance the population.
Estella Weaver said, “You have taken a highly competitive (congressional) district and made it solidly Republican. When my father returned home from military service in World War II, he was not allowed to vote. We have made progress — but now in 2022, Native Americans are being disenfranchised again.”
On the other hand, the Coconino Board of Supervisors proposed a map of their own. This map would unite Flagstaff, Sedona, the Verde Valley and Rim Country in a single legislative district — which would likely lean Democratic. Supporters for that map argued that the commission’s draft maps would create four essentially one-party legislative districts.
Pat Smith, from Payson, said the commission’s draft maps ensure all the state legislative contests will be decided in the primaries throughout northern Arizona. “The draft map removes any competitive district from districts 5, 6, 7 and 30 — they’re totally non-competitive. That was unnecessary to meet the other five criteria — like communities of interest. I would ask you to create at least one competitive district.”
Meanwhile, another grassroots group has proposed a more modest variation from the commission’s draft map. Dubbed the 5+ Eastern Arizona Counties plan, this state legislative map would also create a totally safe Republican district that would leave out most of the reservation populations and Flagstaff — while uniting as much of Gila, Apache, Navajo, Graham and Greenlee counties as possible. It differs from the commission’s draft map mostly by not including portions of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon — while reuniting Gila County.
Council members from Globe and Miami both spoke in favor of the 5+ Counties plan, saying they wanted to ensure Gila County ended up in a single legislative district.
Jessie Bryant, who tried unsuccessfully to convince the Payson council to support the 5+ Counties plan, said 10 towns have gone on record in support. “You keep hearing about communities of interest. The important thing is that it’s about priorities — whose priorities will be spoken for. We are a minority — but we cover about a third of the state. We’re not 3 to 5 million people in Maricopa County arguing about this block or that block. Apache Junction and Gold Canyon — they’re not rural areas. They would rather be in urban districts themselves. I hope you will not ignore our voice.”
However, former Sen. Sylvia Allen urged the commission to stick with its draft map. She said she originally represented an entirely rural district, prior to the 2010 redistricting. “I was able to work with everybody — people from Miami and Globe will tell you.”
However, she said things changed when new district lines in 2012 added Flagstaff to the district, lopping off southern Gila County. “When District 6 was created as a competitive district — I could tell such a difference. They were more urban and their philosophical beliefs were in direct conflict with other parts of the district. Politics have become extremely nasty and hateful because of this competitive stuff — instead of the district having issues in common.”
Allen was defeated in the Republican primary by the current senator — Wendy Rogers, who spent a record amount of money mostly raised from out-of-state donors. Rogers has since focused on many out-of-district issues, including outspoken support for efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results and other issues. The campaign against Allen was often bare knuckle and shattered spending records.
On the other hand, several speakers said districts where either party could win an election would empower moderates, ensure that every voter in the district had influence and lead to less partisanship.
Robert Hershberger said, “One thing I would ask you is that you make an effort to respect the efforts of the Native Americans to have a district that is competitive where their voice is heard.”
Richard Hinkey said, “I am a huge advocate for every single legislative and congressional district must be competitive. If it is non-competitive, then either side can produce the crazies that you know are in the media. If, in fact, they’re competitive, then both the rural and urban districts are going to have to pay attention to all of their constituents. If we don’t have that, we have failed.”
(1) comment
It is clear and convincing that the IRC Final Draft Maps, while imperfect with a few warts are the best options on the table. Those who are myopic and only look at a small slice of the geography fail - irresponsibly refuse to even consider - the fact that the legislature is a composite of 30 districts.
The 5+ option takes ZERO note of the fact it would cause ripple changes in probably a half dozen other districts that could create horrible outcomes. I am pleased - actually shocked - that conservatives have for the first time in recorded history decided it was foolish to throw away the good - some say great - for the perfect.
There are a myriad of examples where conservative puritans have cut their own throat seeking perfection. I give great credit to County GOP Chair Gary Morris for shedding the common sense light of truth on this issue. His focused and consistent efforts were refreshing & should be a template for the rest of the AZGOP hierarchy.
I also praise Mayor Morrissey, former senator Allen, PTP Pres Shirley Dye and many others for having the integrity to change their original public position after receiving more information.
Political activists who revise their position in order to reach the right conclusion is rare. KUDOS to all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!