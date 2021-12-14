State Sen. Wendy Rogers drew a crowd at a meeting of the Payson Tea Party on Tuesday, but the senator’s staff members barred a Roundup reporter from the meeting.
The first-term District 6 senator has drawn considerable media coverage in the past year for a series of controversial positions, as well as an ethics complaint filed by a former staffer and a libel suit stemming from a past campaign.
She has also drawn national attention and frequent lampooning by Valley political columnists for her support for the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers, her calls to overturn the Arizona presidential election and arrest the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors as well as her frequent tweets panned by columnists and fact-checkers alike.
Staff members at the Tea Party meeting barred this reporter from the meeting.
Asked why, the staffer said, “because you don’t write the truth.”
In 2018, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally barred Roundup reporter Teresa McQuerrey from a meeting in Payson by saying it was a private meeting. That reporter had not previously written about the campaign.
The most recent controversy swirling around the retired Air Force lieutenant colonel came when she tweeted that “Big Bird is a communist,” after the Sesame Street character tweeted he had gotten a COVID vaccination. This was part of an effort to vaccinate students to prevent the continued rise of clusters linked to campus. Payson schools have been reporting 6-10 new COVID cases every day for weeks.
Rogers defeated longtime state Sen. Sylvia Allen in the Republican primary for District 6, which includes Flagstaff, Rim Country and the White Mountains. Rogers spent a record amount of money, mostly raised from out-of-district donors attracted to her staunch defense of President Donald Trump and her incendiary attacks on Democrats as socialists seeking to destroy the country. She defeated Democrat Felicia French, a retired Army colonel, in the general election.
The notice of the Tea Party meeting said Rogers would talk about the senate’s audit of the Arizona 2020 election results.
The senate staged the hand recount of the ballots cast in the presidential race in Maricopa County. The audit consumed an estimated $425,000 in taxpayer money and another estimated $6 million, raised mostly from groups supporting former President Trump, according to The Arizona Republic. After months of controversy, the audit count concluded President Joe Biden got nearly 300 more votes more than the official tally showed.
At different times during the back and forth with the Republican-led Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Rogers called on the state to arrest and jail the supervisors for resisting or ignoring some requests for information and access to county computers and election machines. The county ultimately had to replace $3 million worth of election machines. The supervisors were “permanently tainted” due to the uncontrolled access to the machines while in the hands of the consultants.
“I am about to go scorched earth if I don’t see progress from the Arizona AG soon,” Rogers tweeted at one point.
“Start calling and emailing the Arizona Attorney General,” she tweeted later. “Tell him to do his job and make arrests of the people the Arizona Senate caught deleting election files.”
It later turned out the Cyber Ninjas firm hired by the auditors didn’t know how to find the supposedly deleted files.
The senate’s audit also drew attention to various ways in which fraudulent ballots could have been cast and raised questions about things like the adequacy of the existing process used to check signatures and addresses on mail-in ballots. However, the count revealed almost no actual examples of fraudulent ballots.
Senate President Karen Fann after the audit was completed sent a letter to Attorney General Mark Brnovich asking him to look into some discrepancies, but also concluding, “The auditors’ final hand count — which quadruple-checked every single one of the 2.1 million ballots — matches Maricopa County’s official machine count. This is the most important and encouraging finding of the audit ... This finding therefore addresses the sharpest concerns about the integrity of the certified results in the 2020 election.”
Rogers responded to the findings with a fundraising plea that said “the report is out. The fraud was real.”
In another fundraising appeal, Rogers again called on the senate to decertify Arizona’s presidential election results, which had Biden winning by about 11,000 votes. In a fundraising appeal, Rogers wrote, “I’m Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers. I am the Arizona State Senator fighting nationwide for audits and election integrity! Please help me continue to fight for election integrity measures!”
Arizona Republic political columnist Laurie Roberts sought a comment on why Rogers felt the Senate had the power to overturn election results certified by each county elections office as well as the Arizona attorney general, secretary of state and governor.
Rogers in response tweeted, “what rock did you crawl out from under. Via Twit I have a petition with 950K signatures calling to #decertify. Did you get your orders from Soros this morning?”, according to a column by Roberts in The Arizona Republic.
Rogers has made odd headlines repeatedly in the course of her first year on the job.
A former senate staffer alleged the senator violated senate ethics standards in the treatment of employees in a series of heated confrontations in the office. However, the senate ethics committee dismissed the complaint.
More recently, Rogers faced a defamation suit from a modeling agency related to her unsuccessful run for Congress. She won the 2018 Republican primary but lost in the general election against Democratic incumbent Tom O’Halleran.
In the primary, Rogers aired an ad saying her Republican primary opponent Steve Smith was a “slimy character whose modeling agency specializes in underage girls and advertises on websites linked to sex trafficking.”
Smith, a former state lawmaker, was at one time a talent agent and director of Young Agency, which represents underaged models. The current owner of the agency sued Rogers, saying she had subjected the agency to “hatred” and “contempt” and scared away business. A superior court judge ruled in the agency’s favor, but that ruling was overturned on a 2-1 vote by a state appeals court. It has been appealed to the state supreme court.
