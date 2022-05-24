Even if the Arizona Senate again censures — or even expels — Sen. Wendy Rogers, her bulging campaign war chest will likely give her a path to reclaiming her seat, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The Senate last week voted to seek an investigation into whether the Flagstaff Republican violated Senate standards when she suggested on social media that the FBI was potentially behind a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. that killed 10 people. Police have arrested a self-avowed white supremacist who posted a manifesto citing racist ideology and the “replacement theory.”
Sen. Rogers posted that “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” which is in line with conspiracy theories suggesting that other racist mass shootings were “false flag” operations staged by the government.
Nick Fuentes, an avowed white supremacist who has in the past received the support of both Rogers and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) also posted after the Buffalo shootings that the shootings were “a new false-flag” operation.
It also feeds into the “great replacement” conspiracy theory suggesting that Democrats and other elites are seeking to replace white Americans with black and Hispanic immigrants.
Rogers in previous posts has said “we are being replaced” in talking about illegal border crossings.
The shooter in Buffalo, Payton Grendron, 18, drove several hundred miles to reach the mostly black neighborhood. He staked out the market before shooting 13 people, killing 10. His online manifesto brimmed with white supremacist, anti-immigrant views and said he was motivated by replacement theory.
The Arizona Senate last week rejected an effort to expel her, but voted 24-3 to refer the latest controversy to the Senate Ethics Committee. Some two months ago, the Senate censured Rogers for social media and interview comments saying she would ruin the careers of any lawmaker who criticized her for other comments on social media that seemed to incite violence against political foes.
Rogers was earlier cleared by the Senate Ethics Committee after a staff member filed a complaint saying she had harassed and berated him and accused him of malingering after he contracted COVID. The staff member has since filed a lawsuit against her.
Rogers did not offer a defense of her statements before the Senate vote, but later put out a statement saying the online comments had been “taken out of context.” She thanked the Senate for launching the investigation rather than moving straight to expulsion.
It’s unclear whether Rogers would be free to run again if the Senate expelled her.
However, if she seeks re-election, she’ll have a massive war chest to finance a campaign — thanks to several years of relentless fundraising from a national mailing list.
The Arizona Secretary of State reports that she has in the past two years raised $4 million — an unheard of sum for a state lawmaker. The overwhelming majority of her contributions have come from out-of-state donors and she has spent the bulk of the money raised on fundraising. At least $400,000 has gone to Go Right Strategies, a Florida political consulting firm. Her nephew, Spence Rogers, serves as president.
Nonetheless, she has $1.8 million in the bank according to the most recent campaign finance statements posted on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
Redistricting put Rogers in a relatively safe Republican district, thanks to a disputed last-minute shift of the boundary to include the trailer park in which Rogers has parked a mobile home. She also has a house in Phoenix, outside the district.
Incumbent Apache Junction Sen. Kelly Townsend is running in the Republican primary in the redrawn District 7, which runs from Flagstaff through Yavapai, Coconino, Gila, Navajo, Apache and portions of Pinal counties. However, Townsend has raised just $45,000 and already spent $43,000, leaving her at an enormous disadvantage financially.
Interestingly, Sen. Townsend voted against the investigation. “I can only imagine additional pain brought to those families by the dismissive comments that she made. But at the same time, I have to defend a person’s right to say ugly things. That’s why the First Amendment exists.”
As the controversy swirled around her, Rogers posted, “of course I condemn the violence in Buffalo, who doesn’t? I also condemn the #FakeNews and the government promoting violence and then blaming it on regular patriotic Americans as if regular Americans share those despicable views. Everything is not as it seems.”
Sen. Roger’s fundraising efforts have thrived on a long string of seemingly outrageous statements on social media. The retired Air Force pilot and business owner has emerged as one of the most strident advocates of the unsupported claim that the last presidential election in Arizona was marked by widespread fraud. She was also a member of Oath Keepers, a right-wing group with many former military and law enforcement members that played a role in the Jan. 6 riots staged to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election. The leader of Oath Keepers has been charged in connection with the riots and members of the organization brought large stocks of weapons and deployed paramilitary teams that participated in the storming of the Capitol.
Rogers in the Senate has focused mostly on right-wing, culture wars legislation, with few of the bread-and-butter home-district issues and appearances favored by most lawmakers. She has sought to ban the use of mail-in voting as well as sponsored numerous other new voting restrictions. She has also supported issues like outlawing abortion, restricting discussion of race in history classes, supporting private school vouchers and imposing other restrictions on public schools.
At various times she has supported phasing out Social Security and getting rid of the U.S. Department of Education as well as harsh positions on immigration — including opposition to the DREAM Act and staunch opposition to gay marriage and anti-discrimination laws.
But her most inflammatory positions have been pushed out through social media posts, which in turn have driven her relentless social media based fundraising appeals. Some of her more noteworthy controversies include:
• Rogers appeared via video at a Florida conference hosted by Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier. He once referred to Jews killed during the Holocaust as “cookies in the oven.” Rogers smiled and spoke of convicting then hanging political enemies.
• Rogers suggested the Ukraine’s Jewish President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a “globalist puppet” for George Soros and Hillary Clinton.
• She shared a mem criticizing “Republicans in Name Only,” often referred to as RHINOs. The image showed a dead rhino with a Jewish Star of David on it.
• She generally refuses to speak to reporters and has barred reporters from public meetings in which she spoke in Payson.
• Rogers in a post urged followers to “be more like Senator McCarthy. Get rid of communists,” a reference to Sen. Joe McCarthy’s unproven allegations in the 1950s that communists controlled the government.
• She praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee when Black Lives Matter protestors and others agitated for the removal of statues of confederal generals. She also expressed her “love” for Fuentes.
• Rogers has made slashing attacks on opponents in her many election campaigns, including four unsuccessful bids for Congress. In one race, she accused a Republican opponent of encouraging college students to get drunk and have sex. In another race, she suggested that an opponent’s connections to a modeling agency amounted to support for child trafficking and pornography.
After removing critical responses to her posts on Telegraph, she posted “the nasty vile satanic demons who post wicked pictures and videos on my channel have a special place in hell for their evil. Get behind me Satan!”
• Rogers unseated long-time Snowflake Sen. Sylvia Allen in the Republican primary two years ago. Allen has long served as one of the legislature’s most conservative members. She ran a relatively low-key campaign, although criticized Rogers as a carpetbagger who didn’t live in the district. However, Rogers raised far more money that blasted Allen as too liberal. Rogers won both the Republican primary and the general election against Democrat Felicia French – also a retired military pilot.
