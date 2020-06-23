Six candidates are seeking election to the three open seats on the Payson Town Council. Running are two incumbents and four challengers. The incumbents are Janell Sterner, who currently serves as vice mayor, and Barbara Underwood. Challengers are Dave Golembewski, Scott Nossek, Deborah Rose, and Jolynn Schinstock. The Friday, June 19 edition of the Payson Roundup profiled Golembewski and Nossek, in this edition are profiles of Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock.
Deborah Rose
Deborah Rose, 57, has made Payson her home for 19 years.
Rose said she is running, “Because I care deeply about the good people of Payson and it is imperative that we fulfill the vision(s) for the town, which includes making it hospitable to small-business owners and our children. I want to see affordable housing being addressed in collaborative, creative and common sense ways that will ensure we can cap housing costs to allow the working class to not only work here, but to afford ever escalating housing costs.”
She said she wants to be a voice of reason and common sense so the greater good can feel like the government can get things done, instead of making a lot of promises and seeing nothing in return.
“Bringing my organizational skills, attention to detail, listen and negotiate with respect and to clear the way for finishing projects undone would be just the tip of the iceberg. Also watching the budget carefully, to protect the taxpayers’ money is important to me.”
Rose said friends convinced her to run. “I do not see myself at all as a politician, so it took awhile for me to reconcile that I can run as an un-politician and bring my skill set as a small-business owner to what I perceive to be bloated, sluggish, expensive government ways.”
She said the things that make her the best candidate are her love for the town and residents.
“I can bring a fresh and innovative vision to this leadership position which includes respect, kindness, clarity, and serving the best interests of the people. I care and I give a lot. My work ethic is fierce and I go over and above what is expected of me. I believe and live by the principles of integrity, accountability, justice, courage and compassion. All of these character traits are desperately needed in government today. We have some good people at the helm and I would like to be given an opportunity to be one part of a lot of positive changes to our community.”
She said the life experiences that would make her a good council member are the ample opportunities she has had to prove her resilience, integrity and relentless spirit to overcome injustice, unfairness and hardships.
“I never stop asking the hard questions and I am not afraid of the answers, so I would have to say it is my ability to never give up working to achieve outcomes in out-of-the-box ways.”
Rose said her biggest weakness is her intolerance for lying, “So I can be abrupt or abrasive sometimes.”
Her top three issues are: affordable housing and the needs of the working class; budgets — restructuring spending to accomplish a few items on the town’s needs list, so that we can feel good about getting some good things off the checklist; add some accountability measures and checklists to the town’s policy manual that will build a foundation of training, accountability and measurable expectations to help streamline efficiency, productivity and ultimately a system that builds confidence in our workforce.
“Ultimately, I am flexible and open to learn the true needs of our community then focus on the highest priorities,” she said.
Discussing the current council, Rose said, “A council position is a big job and after watching from the sidelines for many years, it appears that there is a lot of due diligence work with this job. The negatives I have seen is a propensity to be rash about throwing money at feasibility studies, and many projects that have never seen the light of day and that is problematic. The area of improvement is in the need to slow down the decisions to spend money on some of these things. I do believe some are trying hard to work for the people and some are defending and pushing the agendas of the old guard.”
Continuing her observations of the current council, Rose said the best thing it has done is tried to listen to the people of Payson and give them an opportunity to be heard.
“One council member stands out to me as an individualist and incredibly brave and that would be Janell Sterner. She often tries to slow things down, but has often been overcome like a tidal wave hitting shore. I am compelled by her tenacity and willingness to be the odd one out.”
The worst thing about the current council is the fighting amongst 3-4 council members, she said. “They are quite clearly very divided. Very little collaboration.”
Rose is a graduate of The Core Coaching Program in Real Estate Business, a Certified Residential Specialist and a 5-year apprentice with Athanor.
Rose has worked in banking, sales, as a talent scout in the music industry, and as an entrepreneur. She owned Tee Time in Las Vegas at Angel Park Golf Courses and was a disc jockey. She is a certified grant writer and is in real estate sales, serving as current branch manager at Realty ONE Group in Payson.
She has a daughter, Shiloh Rose, who she raised in Payson, three sisters, her parents and a large extended family.
Outside of work, Rose serves as secretary of the Central Arizona Board of Realtors and was previously its treasurer for two years. She works with the Honor Guard in Payson and helps coordinate a food drive.
“I have volunteered for WE CAN, working to eliminate child abuse and neglect, started the Payson Women’s Leadership Group and volunteer for multiple different charities in Payson on an occasional basis.”
