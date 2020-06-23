Jolynn Schinstock, 49, has lived in Payson for 12 years, moving here from Sierra Vista when her husband took the position as the Payson Hotshot superintendent with the U.S. Forest Service.
She has a bachelor’s in mathematics from Grand Valley State University, Michigan.
“Upon college graduation I took a position as a civilian with the Department of Army as a budget analyst on Fort Huachuca, Ariz. I worked every aspect of the budget process to include leading a team that successfully managed a $400 million budget. I have experience briefing two-star generals and numerous councils of colonels. I also completed a three-month assignment working at the Pentagon, in the Army Budget Office, where I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to brief a three-star general. In anticipation of my family’s move to Payson I took a government contracting position, working from home, testing a financial software program, which is used by various Department of Army entities. I have been working in this capacity for 13 years now.”
Schinstock has served the community in many ways over the last decade. She is the current vice president on the Payson Unified School District Governing Board.
Some of her prior commitments include: co-president of the Julia Randall Elementary Parent Teacher Organization for two years; regularly volunteering in her children’s classrooms, on field trips and at other events within the Payson Unified School District for 12 years. She has also volunteered as a coach for soccer and basketball with the Payson Parks and Recreation youth program for over 10 years.
She started a club soccer team (traveling team) for both boys and girls two years ago and has served in the children’s ministry at her church.
She said she is running because, “By nature I am a problem solver and I see a major problem that needs to be addressed and corrected. I’m not the type to idly sit by, complain and hope others come up with a solution. I’m a ‘boots on the ground’ and ‘get it done’ kind of person. The problem I want to address is the division that has occurred in our cherished town over the last couple of years as well as the lack of human decency, kindness and cooperation displayed by our current town council. I want to get things back on track and move Payson in the right direction. Our community needs to heal and bring back basic kindness and civility.”
Among the issues Schinstock would like to address are the need for fast and reliable internet service, wildland fire mitigation, workforce and affordable housing, responsible economic growth and city planning.
“In order to find solutions we need a council that can work together in a collaborative manner, be open minded, bring individual perspectives and experiences to the table and make sound decisions based on facts. I would like to help create that collaborative and team environment so we attack the issues instead of individuals,” she said.
Schinstock said she was convinced to run because, “I love this town and we plan on living here for a long time. I want to help make a difference.”
Asked what makes her the best candidate, she responded, “I believe that to be successful you must have the ability to not only master technical skills and grasp content but more importantly master soft skills or people skills. These skills include building morale, listening to understand, valuing people, creating win-win situations to name a few. I have great interpersonal skills and will use those tools to foster teamwork to address and resolve our town’s issues.”
As to the life experience that will make her a good council member Schinstock said, “Fiscal responsibility is so important and I believe my 12 years of budget experience with the Department of Army will serve me well. I even have some financial experience, at the state level, from my time on the Payson Unified School District Governing Board. So I feel very confident I can quickly grasp our town’s budget and make good decisions to ensure we are spending our scarce resources on high priority requirements, in accordance with our town’s five-year plan, instead of pet projects.
“Also during my two years as the Julia Randall Elementary Parent Teacher Organization co-president I worked very closely with different entities in order to raise $170,000 in private money to purchase new playground equipment and to install a new turf field that the school district could not afford. This was a huge effort that took a lot of collaboration.”
Talking about the top three issues facing the town that concern her, Schinstock said, “There are quite a few issues on my mind, but for now I will elaborate on the three items below. You can learn more about me by visiting my website at voteforjolynn.com.”
• Unity: In the words of Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I want to bring unity to our town and council. I will listen to understand and value your opinion.
• Economic Growth: I want to foster safe and responsible economic growth while preserving and honoring Payson’s rich and unique history and small-town feel.
• Workforce Housing: I want to help find a solution to provide reasonably priced, clean and efficient housing to recruit and retain a highly qualified workforce for our community.
Discussing the current council’s job, she said, “As with anything in life, there is always room for improvement. I have been disheartened at some of the behavior exhibited during many of the town council meetings. That has to change. I am happy to see some improvements to Rumsey Park such as additional pickleball courts and a revamp of one of the basketball courts. However, I am disappointed at the absence of unity and the amount of mistrust amongst our current council. The lack of common decency and kindness during our town meetings is really an embarrassment.”
Schinstock is married to Mike Schinstock. They have three sons and twin daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!