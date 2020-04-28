A voter has filed a lawsuit claiming state Sen. Sylvia Allen doesn’t have enough valid signatures to qualify for the August primary ballot.
The lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court by voter William Chachkes claims only about half of Allen’s roughly 900 nominating petition signatures are valid. If the lawsuit succeeds, Allen would lose her place on the primary ballot – leaving Wendy Rogers’ bid for the nomination uncontested.
Chachkes a Yavapai County gun rights advocate and former teacher in the April 20 lawsuit claimed a host of irregularities in Allen’s signatures, which would leave her about 120 signatures short of the 484 she needed to get on the ballot.
Among other things, Chachkes claims Allen signed off on signature sheets on dates when she was actually in Phoenix during the legislative session.
Allen dismissed the suit and launched her own counterattack on Rogers, a retired lieutenant colonel and businesswoman who unsuccessfully ran against Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran in 2018.
“I will successfully defend my nomination petitions and signatures. This is an inconvenience, a frivolous attempt by a supporter of ‘Tempe’ Wendy Rogers,” Allen wrote in an email request for comment.
Allen said Rogers lives in Tempe, not in District 6, which stretches from Flagstaff to Alpine and includes parts of four counties and all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. Allen said Rogers parked a 12-foot-wide vacation trailer in Flagstaff, but actually lives in a 3,000 square-foot-home in Tempe a mile from her business headquarters.
“It shows a serious lack of integrity to deceive her supporters, typical of her campaign style. She is in the middle of a defamation lawsuit from her 2018 run against Steve Smith” in which she won the Republican nomination to take on O’Halleran.
Rogers’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment prior to press time.
Rogers has run a slashing campaign, mostly directed at “socialist Democrats” and pledging unstinting support for President Donald Trump.
On the Democratic side of the District 6 battle, Retired Col. Felicia French is running unopposed. In November, French, who lives in Pine, will face whoever emerges from the Republican primary in August. French came close to winning the District 6 House seat two years ago. She was a combat medivac helicopter pilot in Afghanistan and served 32 years in the military. She has mostly stressed support for education and state policies that promote environmental “sustainability.”
Republican and Democratic candidates gather nominating signatures based on how many people voted in the last election. The formula required Allen to gather 484 valid signatures from registered voters living in the district, according to the lawsuit.
Allen submitted petitions containing 956 signatures. However, the lawsuit claims 538 of those signatures are invalid. He claims only 418 signatures pass muster, leaving Allen 120 signature short.
The signatures reveal “a potentially troubling pattern of fraud in how those signatures were certified,” according to the lawsuit filed by the offices of Snell and Wilmer.
The lawsuit claims Allen personally certified signature sheets gathered in Flagstaff, Sedona, Cottonwood, Holbrook, Snowflake and Taylor on days when her public calendar indicated she was in Phoenix at the legislature. The list of “deficiencies” mostly centered on a laborious cross check of names, signatures and addresses on the nominating petitions with files kept by the registrar of voters in four counties.
Chachkes asked the court to bar Allen from the Aug. 4 ballot and to award him court costs and attorney fees.
Allen has 20 days to file a response. Judges usually fast-track such cases, with the election fast approaching.
Chachkes on the internet is listed as the producer and lead host of Firearms Chat Podcast. The website says he’s a medically retired educator, former army aviator and master chief warrant officer. The information on the website also says he has been a newspaper writer, football coach and history teacher.
Ironically, Allen supporters two years ago knocked Rep. Brenda Barton off the ballot by challenging her signatures. Barton was seeking Allen’s seat after hitting term limits on her own House seat. After a chunk of Barton’s signatures got thrown out, Allen ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. She narrowly beat Holbrook Councilman Wade Carlisle in the 2018 General Election. Barton is now running for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Bob Thorpe.
Allen has earned a reputation as one of the state’s most conservative lawmakers, but Rogers’ rhetoric has made her sound moderate.
In some more recent fundraising appeals by email, Rogers has said, “I am so pleased Trump is taking decisive action, stopping all immigration so he can deal with the crisis at hand. It will keep American jobs safe from the invisible enemy! Makes sense! But understand the Dems are likely to try to overturn this because they don’t care about Americans and want open borders, no matter who it harms.”
In another post she said, “These Dems – on EVERY level – simply hate people of faith and will spare no excuse to elevate their REAL religion – abortion – and strip the First Amendment rights of Christians.”
Allen said she’s confident a judge will throw out the challenge to her signatures.
“As a Rural Legislator and Chairman of the Senate Education committee I will continue to defend our unique rural challenges and issues. Standing on my record of quality education, pro-life, 2nd amendment, border security, free markets, fair and equal taxes, water, forest health, and rural job creation. I appreciate all the volunteers who carried my petitions and feel confident that the judge will dismiss this lawsuit.”
Contact paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!