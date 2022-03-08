State Sen. Wendy Rogers has parlayed saying outrageous, provocative things into a campaign strategy, using a steady stream of fundraising appeals and eye-popping tweets on social media to raise staggering amounts of campaign donations.
She represents all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. Despite this week’s bipartisan censure by the Arizona Senate, she’s sitting on a huge war chest to ensure she’s re-elected in a now-safe Republican district.
Her incendiary rhetoric in a taped message to a white supremacist group combined with her threats to destroy the careers of any colleague who criticizes her provoked the censure.
She has followed in the footsteps of Rep. Paul Gosar, who represents much of western Arizona and all of Rim Country in Congress. Gosar also appeared through video at the America First Political Action Committee, where Rogers’ taped remarks provoked a furor.
Former Republican presidential candidate and current Utah Senator Mitt Romney in an interview provoked national headlines by criticizing Gosar and others for their appearance at the conference. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, I don’t know them. But I’m reminded of that old line from ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ movie where one character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think that anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.”
Gosar dismissed that criticism in a statement to The Arizona Republic, saying “The Romney wing of globalists, interventionists and America Last is breathing its last fetid breath. Good riddance. Having not even been in Orlando, I don’t know what (Greene) said to trigger this fragile tulip, but it must have been good.”
Rogers helped bring on the censure vote by saying, “I will personally destroy the career of any Republican who partakes in the gaslighting of me simply because of the color of my skin or opinion about a war I don’t want to send our kids to die in.”
Fellow Republican senators who voted to censure her said her speeches and tweets were “unhinged” and “hateful.”
However, when it comes fundraising, Rogers has far outstripped not only Gosar, but almost every other Arizona Senate and House candidate. Many candidates raise less than $100,000 — but she’s raised $2.4 million, after setting an all-time spending record when first elected in 2020.
The January financial statements showed Gosar had raised $353,000 for his re-election campaign, which is much less than the average congressman seeking re-election. Gosar was censured by a Democratic controlled Congress and stripped of his committee assignments for posting a cartoonish video showing him attacking and beheading a fellow representative. He has also embraced militia groups associated with the Capitol riots, falsely claimed hundreds of thousands of votes were illegally cast and made many other statements that have driven fact-checking websites and publications up the proverbial wall.
Now Rogers has also been censured — in her case by a Republican controlled senate.
But as of January, she had raised a stunning $2.4 million. Much of the money went to fundraising costs, with a steady stream of mailings and email blasts going out to a national audience that supports her dire warnings of communists in the government, race wars and national destruction. But she still has $1.6 million on hand — a huge haul for a state legislative candidate. Almost all of her money has come from out-of-district, small donors, according to her January campaign finance statement posted on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, Rogers is a member of Oath Keepers, one of the militia groups whose leaders have been charged with organizing the violent Capitol riots. She has been outspoken in her support for Oath Keepers, which sent squads and stockpiled weapons leading up to the attack on the Capitol. Rogers has also pushed the unproven claims of election fraud, weathered a legislative ethics complaint about treatment of a staff member, fended off a libel case for suggesting a previous Republican primary opponent operated a modeling website catering to pedophiles, introduced a bill to prevent universities from barring guns on campus, proposed a bill to spend $700 million in state money to build a border wall, called for a return to McCarthyism and tweeted that white people are being “replaced.”
Nonetheless, two years ago, her focused fundraising appeals warning socialist Democrats will destroy the country and fiercely supporting President Donald Trump reached a national audience and shattered all previous fundraising records for state legislative District 6. She ousted longtime Sen. Sylvia Allen in the Republican primary, with a series of slashing attacks. She then handily defeated Democrat Felicia French in the general election. French is a retired U.S. Army colonel, who served as a nurse and helicopter pilot and managed combat medical services in Afghanistan.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey provoked a certain controversy of his own by supporting Rogers prior to her censure. The campaign fund Ducey controlled invested some $500,000 in getting Rogers elected, ensuring Republicans have a one-vote senate margin.
Ducey told a reporter, “What I need as a governor are governing majorities. That’s what I’ve wanted to do, is move my agenda forward. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. And she’s still better than her opponent, Felicia French.”
Rogers would have to run in a redrawn legislative district this year, which is actually more safely Republican than the old district. Her huge campaign war chest will likely deter any challengers — although the unprecedented censure by senators from her own party and her visceral, unapologetic response could encourage a primary challenge.
Rogers has issued a steady stream of fundraising appeals and outlandish tweets, but rarely travels in the district and has avoided the bread and butter local issues that occupy the time of most state representatives. She generally refuses to speak to reporters and typically dismisses the news media as fomenters of socialism and communism in support of Democrats.
In the video that led to her censure, Rogers praised America First Political Action Committee’s Nick Fuentes, who the Anti-Defamation League has labeled as a white supremacist. Fuentes sought a round of applause for Russian President Putin, saying, “Now they’re going on about Russia and Vladimir Putin is Hitler — they say that’s not a good thing.” He laughed before adding, “I shouldn’t have said that.”
In her video recording played at the conference, Rogers blasted the media and other “traitors” who should be publicly hanged. She also described the COVID vaccine as a “bioweapon” and said requiring vaccinations is “criminal.”
“When we do take back our God-given rights, we will bring these criminals to justice. We need to build more gallows. If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them, and use a newly built set of gallows, it’ll make an example for those traitors who have betrayed our country. They have yet to be justly punished for the crimes they have committed.”
On social media she described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons” and also said “half of the combat footage of Kiev out there is from a video game.”
The Anti-Defamation League and others protested she has used “anti-Semitic, racist, violent language,” to which she responded on social media “oh, shaddup.”
Rogers’ supporters immediately called for Republican voters to retaliate against the 11 Republicans who voted to censure her.
“Her crime was that the senate didn’t like her tweets,” wrote Steve Slaton, a Show Low activist who ran the Trump Store during the election and fiercely criticized then Sen. Sylvia Allen. “This was orchestrated behind the scenes by the Uni-party Republicans and Democrats. Instead of pushing forward with decertification (of the 2020 presidential vote in Arizona), they decided to go after the only voice keeping it alive against these stupid RINO Republicans. We don’t need these people.”
On the other hand, Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Teran put out a statement saying, “This country has seen a sharp increase in calls for violence against government officials at all levels. School board members, secretaries of state, and governors across the country have detailed harrowing experiences of death threats, including right here in Arizona. The statements by Senator Rogers signal to these aggressors that their actions are acceptable, and even encouraged. That we are still having to make these statements against calls for political violence after the events of January 6th is a disgrace to modern American history, and Senator Rogers is a disgrace to Arizona.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!