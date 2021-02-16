Gone.
But never forgotten.
Leastwise, anyone who drives Highway 260 through the White Mountains will forever remember former President Donald Trump if District 6 Sen. Wendy Rogers gets her way.
The former Air Force pilot and freshman senator last week introduced SCM 1003 to rename the 220-mile stretch of highway that connects Cottonwood to Eagar the “Donald J. Trump Highway.”
One of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Arizona, Rogers introduced the measure on the brink of the former president’s second impeachment trial — this time for inciting some of the rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol building.
The resolution cited Trump’s tax cuts and his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement as some reasons to honor him by putting his name on a key state highway.
Rogers did not respond to a request for comment. But on Twitter she said, “I am proud to support President Trump’s legacy.”
Meanwhile, the Senate Ethics Committee has looked into a former staffer’s complaint that Rogers had harassed him and created a hostile work environment during his brief service in her senate office.
Rogers ousted longtime Sen. Sylvia Allen in the Republican primary for District 6, which stretches from the Grand Canyon to Alpine and includes northern Gila County and all of the White Mountains. She then handily beat Democrat Felicia French, also a retired military colonel and pilot. Rogers spent almost $1.2 million to win the seat, with another $1.4 million spent by dark money groups both for and against her. The race ranks as the most costly in District 6 history.
Rogers’ campaign focused mostly on her outspoken support for President Trump and her full-throated criticism of Democrats, socialists and others. She’s a member of the Oath Keepers militia, which has a number of members now under investigation for the incursion into the Capitol building that halted a joint session of Congress gathered to certify the results of the election.
After the Capitol riots that resulted in the deaths of five people — including a police officer — Rogers tweeted, “Congress caused the killing of a peaceful unarmed Air Force veteran today because of their ignoring of the requests from the people. She was shot in her neck and is now deceased. All they had to do was allow for an audit of the machines and votes. This could have been avoided.”
She was referring to the death of a demonstrator shot by police as she attempted to break into the Capitol building as congressmen and senators fled from the mob. Congress later rejected requests to conduct another audit of the votes before accepting state certifications of votes, which had been validated by multiple court cases.
Rogers also blamed the Capitol riots on left-wing agitators, although the FBI has concluded no false-flag, Black Lives Matter demonstrators were involved in the riots.
“I condemn the radical Antifa mobs for attacking the Capitol and I condemn the Democrats for wanting to defund the very police who protected them,” she tweeted.
(1) comment
Former Sen. Sylvia Allen said that the earth is 6,000 years old and Climate Change is a hoax.
Sen. Wendy Rogers makes Sen. Allen look like a Rhodes Scholar.
