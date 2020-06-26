If you’re planning to vote in the August primary and November general election now is the time to sign up to receive your ballot by mail.
The voter registration deadline to vote in the Aug. 4 primary is July 6. Early voting begins July 8, with sample ballots mailed to registered voters who aren’t on the early voter list July 24, which is also the last day to request an early ballot. One week later, July 31, is the last day to vote early in person and the primary election is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Verify your voter registration online or register at servicearizona.com.
Most Gila County voters, 69% in fact, are already on the permanent early voter list.
And in case you’re curious about party affiliations, recent tallies show Gila County has 14,057 voters registered as Republican; 8,850 Democrats, 184 Libertarian and 8,232 unaffiliated.
Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham also reminds Gila County residents there are several contested primary races in August.
Preparing for the season ahead, Bingham and her staff have already mailed 22,000 flyers to Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and independent voters on the permanent early voter list.
“One of our first statutory requirements as we prepare for the August primary — this mailing was a friendly reminder for all who are on the permanent early voting list, and a reminder to the independents and ‘party not designated’ voters to request which ballot style they would like,” said Bingham.
Are you registered?
It’s possible your registration may have been purged. Back in 1991 the Arizona Legislature authorized steps that begin when an undeliverable ballot or voter guide is returned to the elections office by the U.S. Postal Service, and when a follow-up letter asking the voter to update their address gets no response for 35 days. In that event the name is moved to a list of “inactive” voters. And if a person remains inactive after two general elections, state law authorizes removing them from the enrolled voter list.
“A new voter registration form must be completed by anyone who has moved and has a new address — even if the move was something as minor as a new apartment number in the same complex.”
