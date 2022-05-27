Candidates for Arizona Attorney General descended on Payson last weekend for both Republican and Democratic forums, making sharply contrasting cases for change.
Law professor and former Arizona Corporation Commission commissioner Kris Mayes spoke at a picnic hosted by the Democrats — vowing to defend the right to vote from an avalanche of voting changes advocated by Republicans. The only Democrat left in the primary, she said she would focus on consumer protection and vowed to not prosecute women who seek abortions and doctors who perform abortions, even if state lawmakers change the law if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Several Republican candidates for Attorney General showed up at a candidate meet-and-greet hosted by the Payson Tea Party. That included attorney and Eloy rancher Tiffany Shedd, former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould and corporate lawyer Dawn Grove. All stressed much tougher state action to control illegal immigration and much tougher action to prevent anyone from casting an illegal vote.
Republican candidates that didn’t appear include former U.S. Attorney border security section chief Lacy Cooper, attorney Rodney Glassman and former Maricopa County prosecutor Abe Hamadeh. You can watch an online debate involving all the candidates at https://azpbs.org/horizon/2022/05/election-2022-debates-republican-candidates-for-arizona-attorney-general/.
So far Mayes and Glassman have raised the most money, according to the Arizona Secretary of State campaign website as of January.
Mayes had raised $574,000 and spent $151,000. Three other Democratic candidates have suspended their campaigns, including Diego Rodriguez, January Contreras and Robert Mcwhirter.
Glassman had raised $1.8 million and spent $309,000. Hamadeh has raised $1.3 million, Grove $1.2 million, Gould $1 million, Cooper $141,000 and Shedd $416,000.
They all hope to succeed Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Brnovich has come under fire from many of the Republican AG candidates for joining with Republican Governor Doug Ducey in certifying the results of the 2020 election.
Kris Mayes
Mayes is an attorney and ASU law professor who served seven years on the Arizona Corporation Commission. While on the commission, she prides herself on helping develop some of the nation’s strongest energy efficiency standards. A Prescott native, Mayes has focused for much of her career on energy efficiency and climate change, including directing ASU’s Energy Policy Innovation council.
She spoke to about 50 Democrats gathered in Green Valley Park and led off with a promise to protect voting rights. She criticized the state Senate’s $4 million audit of the presidential vote in Maricopa County, largely funded by Republican donors and conducted by the firm Cyber Ninjas, which consulted with Republican groups during the election. Nonetheless, the hand count of the ballots and examination of the voting machines concluded that Democrat Joe Biden who won the state by 11,000 votes actually got 300 more votes than the official tally. The audit listed potential vulnerabilities in the election system, but found only a handful of miscast votes.
“They were named the Cyber Ninjas,” she said. “It’s like we’re living in a John Grisham novel.”
The legislature has since passed a variety of new laws intended to make elections more secure, although the most drastic proposals died in committee — including a complete ban on early and mail-in balloting.
Mayes also talked about the impending ban on abortion, based on the release of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislature has passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks for almost any reason. A long-neglected state law on the books could actually ban abortion at any stage of pregnancy.
However, Mayes said the Arizona Constitution also has a provision guaranteeing the right to privacy. “I will never prosecute a woman or her doctor for an abortion in Arizona. Full stop.”
She also promised that “I will be the first Attorney General in Arizona history to make climate change and water resources a top priority.”
She cited the situation in Pine, facing an indefinite building moratorium after the water improvement district’s leaky system and failing wells failed to produce enough water.
“I’m running to be the people’s lawyer,” she said.
Republican candidates
The Tea Party candidate meet-and-greet attracted 29 candidates for state, federal and local offices — thanks in large measure to the dogged efforts of Tea Party head Shirley Dye to personally invite as many candidates as possible. The Tea Party also hosts candidates almost every Tuesday night and many of the statewide candidates were making a second appearance in Payson thanks to Dye’s persistence — and the reliable trove of Republican voters in the region. Some 200 people turned out for the forum. Each candidate was limited to three minutes, given the large number of candidates at the event.
Tiffany Shedd
A small-business owner and attorney, Shedd ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran in 2020. She grew up in Pinal County, worked her way through college and law school at the University of Arizona and has worked as a bilingual kindergarten teacher, farmer and natural resource attorney. She’s a home-school mom and a certified pistol and shotgun coach. Her husband is a member of the Creek Nation and she’s a fourth generation farmer and mother of three. She put the most emphasis on securing the border, with the apprehension of illegal border crossers from Mexico currently at a near-record high.
“We have the absolute right to stop the invasion” of illegal border crossers. “They’re military age males.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 54,773 “border encounters” in April. About 70% were single adults, 22% were families, and 7% were unaccompanied minors (https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/southwest-land-border-encounters?language_content_entity=en)
She said she would invoke a state of emergency, declare that the federal government has failed to protect the state and take unilateral state action — including seizing and impounding federal vehicles.
She also said she’s an unstinting defender of the Second Amendment and relies on her own supply of guns to protect her farm and her family, in the face of federal inaction.
Dawn Grove
The third-generation Arizona native is a manufacturing attorney, wife and mother. Her grandfather began making PING golf clubs in his garage, which became one of the leading golf club brands in the country. She attended Pepperdine University School of Law and studied under U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonine Scalia. She landed her first job with the National Right to Life Committee and spent 23 years as an attorney for her family-owned business — Karsten Manufacturing Corporation. She also focused on immigration — and a sharp criticism of public health measures like mask and vaccine mandates during the pandemic.
“The federal government is refusing to do its constitutionally mandated job on the border,” she said. “This is an invasion. I will help Arizona stop that. Our border, our way of life, our families are under attack. I believe in the right to life, parental rights and religious liberty.”
Andrew Gould
Gould was appointed to the state Supreme Court by Ducey in 2016, after the legislature expanded the membership on the court from five to seven. Gould had previously served as an appeals court judge, a post to which he was appointed by Gov. Jan Brewer in 2011. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Montana and a law degree from Northwestern University in 1990. He started off as a private civil litigator, before becoming a prosecutor in first Yuma and then Maricopa County. He was a judge pro tempore for the Arizona Court of Appeals before his appointment to the court in 2011. He struck a decidedly non-judicial tone in his brief remarks, insisting that the attempt of so many people to enter the country illegally along with the trafficking of drugs and human beings is a threat to the survival of the country.
“I’m angry. You’re angry too,” he said to the audience. “I’ve been fighting for you for 30 years. This has got to stop. It’s a threat to you and your family. We need a no-trespassing zone,” which he said would allow local police and National Guard troops to arrest people at the border, charge them with trespassing, jail them and “send them back.”
“I came from nothing. I had to work all my life, but I ended up on the Supreme Court. You cannot tell me this is not the greatest country on earth.”
He said if elected, “I’ll take you on my back and carry you — I’ll take you on my back and protect you.”
