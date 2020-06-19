Timing is everything for Scott Nossek.
After moving to Payson 28 years ago, Nossek has considered running for public office several times, but finally felt the time was right.
“I have considered running many times over the years, and feel the timing is right for me to serve the community in this role,” he said.
Nossek hopes to resurrect the Payson Area Trails System (PATS) envisioned by Andy Romance and previous boards to help bring about a world-class trail system to the area. He’d also like to continue to encourage and bring to fruition a linear park connecting Green Valley Lake to Sawmill Crossing as the anchor for a revitalized Main Street.
Another hope is to build off the accomplishment of Roy Sandoval and the Gila County Information Technology Consortium in bringing high speed, redundant internet capability to area schools and libraries and to the entire town. “I believe this technology with the beauty of Payson, will attract the work force of tomorrow. Finally, helping to guide Payson through the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic would be a major accomplishment, and priority No. 1,” he said. He added these are also the top three issues he sees for Payson.
Nossek said he was convinced to run by the people “I care for and love the most” who encouraged him he would be a good fit for the position.
Asked what he felt makes him the best candidate, he said, “I feel my roles as a small-business owner, therapist, coach, and member of various boards and committees have given me the unique opportunity to get to know and respect people in Payson of every demographic represented in our community, and therefore the best candidate to work for all of Payson.”
Nossek is a former board member of the Payson Christian Clinic; former member of the Payson Parks and Recreation Committee; and former member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He is an active member of the Main Street Guild and a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Scott Nossek, 57, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona and a Master of Science degree from the University of the Pacific.
He was a professional baseball player with the Chicago White Sox organization, 1984-85 and then worked for NovaCare, 1988-1992. Nossek was with Pyle Memorial Hospital (now Banner Payson Medical Center), 1992-94 and became owner of Payson Physical Therapy in 1994, which he still operates.
He and his wife Janet, who is CFO of Payson Physical Therapy, have been married 34 years. Their family includes daughters Madelyn, who is the food service director for the Payson Unified School District, and her husband Tim; Lauren, senior research and development coordinator for Land-O’Lakes and fiance Ross; son Colin, who is a senior at the University of Arizona majoring in music composition; niece Lilya, a sophomore at the University of Arizona majoring in political science; and granddaughters Avery 3, and Sienna 1.
“Our eldest son, Ryan, passed away in 2017,” Nossek shared.
Asked about his strengths and weaknesses, Nossek said, “My biggest strength is that I have the ability to listen and problem solve. My biggest weakness is that sometimes I don’t listen well, and can jump to conclusions without hearing/considering ‘the rest of the story.’ JFK once said, ‘Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.’ I think this applies to all of us.”
He added his life experiences would make him a good council member.
“I am a critical and forward thinker, who strives to hear from, and consider all sides of an issue, searching for the common ground that in my life experience has proven to me to always be there.”
Nossek was asked if he thought the current council is doing a good job and why or why not. “I would give them a grade of C plus/B minus. The best thing they have done is to help and care for the homeless in our community. They also caught the vision of the linear park (American Gulch project) and Main Street revitalization.
“The worst thing — they spent too much time and energy looking for so called ‘corruption’ in projects that have been, for the most part, very good for Payson (water pipeline project, SLE) while disparaging the character of many good people who have given a great deal of themselves to our community. Mistakes are always made, and we should learn from them, but my focus will be on learning from the past as we look to the future, trying to build on the service and accomplishments of past councils, including this one.”
The motto Nossek said he lives by is Teddy Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena,” which states:
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
