The candidates seeking to replace state Sen. Wendy Rogers in the Arizona Senate converged on Payson this weekend, appearing at both Democratic and Republican forums.
The only thing missing — Wendy Rogers herself.
Rogers currently represents the redrawn State Legislative District 7, thanks to a last-minute Independent Redistricting Commission change that moved the boundary a couple of blocks to include the trailer park where Rogers parks a mobile home. She also has a house and a business in Phoenix.
The Democratic forum attracted Kyle Nitschke, a Flagstaff activist whose platform focuses on improving the state’s education system — currently funded 48th out of 50 states on a per-student basis.
The Republican forum attracted Apache Junction incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Townsend, who is challenging Rogers in the Republican primary.
Rogers, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and pilot, had also agreed to attend the candidate meet-and-greet, sponsored by the Payson Tea Party. The event drew an astonishing 39 state, federal and local candidates. Rogers canceled at the last minute.
She’s under investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee for a social media post in which she appeared to suggest that a shooting in a market in a black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., that killed 10 people was a false flag operation by the federal government — presumably the FBI. Police have arrested an avowed white supremacist who wrote a manifesto suggesting he was motivated by the “replacement” of whites by minorities. Rogers has previously on social media posts suggested “we are being replaced.” She’s also a member of Oath Keepers, a far-right group that recruits many police and military people, some of whom stockpiled weapons and participated in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.
Rogers several months ago was censured by the Senate for social media posts, suggesting political opponents should be tried and hung and stating she would destroy the careers of anyone who criticized her for appearing at events hosted by white nationalist organizations. She has emerged as one of the leading advocates for the unproven claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” as a result of widespread election fraud.
Kelly Townsend
Kelly Townsend appeared at the meet-and-greet event at the Ponderosa Bible Church. Due to the press of candidates, each candidate got just three minutes to speak.
Kelly was losing her voice and didn’t speak for the full three minutes allotted.
“I’m very excited to be running in the district,” said Townsend. She has served for eight years in the legislature, representing a district centered on Mesa and Apache Junction. However, the change in the district boundaries moved her home into the new Legislative District 7, which includes part of Flagstaff and Prescott — as well as all of Rim Country and the non-reservation portions of the White Mountains, as well as parts of Pinal and Maricopa counties.
The redistricting commission adjusted the borders of District 7 to include both Rogers and Townsend at a time when Townsend was seeking a seat in Congress — even though the law says the commission isn’t supposed to consider where incumbents live in drawing the boundaries.
“For eight years, I’ve been fighting for things that are important to you. I love the part of my job that involves being there for you,” Townsend said, noting that she helped found the Greater Phoenix Tea Party.
She has also supported the idea that widespread voter fraud enabled Joe Biden to win the presidential election in Arizona. Dozens of lawsuits and a $4 million audit of the votes in Maricopa County provided no evidence of more than a handful of fraudulent votes. Biden won the national vote by 7 million and the electoral college vote by 74. However, changing 44,000 votes in six swing states could have produced an electoral college tie, despite Biden’s 5% margin in the popular vote.
Townsend offered an abbreviated and somewhat misleading explanation of her last-minute decision to drop a congressional bid and instead challenge Rogers in the Republican primary.
She said an attorney for Donald Trump promised the former president would endorse her in her congressional run, which drew a cheer from the nearly 200 people drawn to the Tea Party event.
“I was off and running,” said Townsend. “But on March 1, everything changed. I had to sacrifice my run for Congress and get back into the state Senate race and be there for you.”
She was apparently referring to Trump’s decision not to endorse in the congressional primary after all. Her effort to win Trump’s endorsement may have been complicated by her earlier criticism of Rogers — who already had Trump’s endorsement.
Townsend and Rogers are both on the right of the Republican Party — for instance both endorsing the unsupported claim that the election was “stolen.” Townsend at one point, also compared the Biden administration’s attempt to require COVID vaccines for federal workers and contractors to the Nazi requirement that Jews wear the Star of David before the Holocaust.
However, Townsend remains a more traditional state representative — with fewer outlandish social media posts and more focus on local issues. She did not vote to censure Rogers nor to refer the most recent comments to the ethics committee, saying that lawmakers have free-speech rights to say “ugly” things. Earlier she also had said, “hanging out with white supremacists, endorsing them, and declaring them the finest patriots is all something Wendy Rogers has a constitutional right to do. But good and decent people are also free to find it repulsive and un-American.”
On the other hand, as of January, Rogers had $1.7 million in the bank raised through social media channels from a national donor list, while Townsend had about $13,000.
Interestingly, Rep. Walt Blackman — the current incumbent House member in District 7 who is now running for Congress, appeared at the same forum and offered support for Townsend.
“I’ve served with Kelly Townsend,” he said. “She is a representative that actually did something for our electorate. She will help us in the Arizona House,” said Blackman, in a clear break with Rogers.
Kyle Nitschke
Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Kyle Nitschke appeared at a forum for Democrats in Green Valley Park.
An Arizona native, Nitschke has worked as a grassroot political activist since getting his political science degree from Northern Arizona University. He has focused on voter registration and issues relating to education. He also supports paid sick leave for workers, parental leave and other changes he says will boost Arizona’s struggling working class. He also maintains he’s a “pro-Democracy” candidate who opposes many of the legislature’s proposed changes in voting laws. That includes the potential end to mail-in voting and other changes intended to improve election security — that could also make it much harder to vote.
“The state spends more on the department of corrections than on community colleges,” said Nitschke during his appearance in Payson.
He has raised enough small contributions to qualify as a state Clean Elections candidate — which means he’ll get up to $50,000 from the state’s Clean Elections Fund, which comes from checkoff contributions on tax returns. This will also limit his total spending. However, the redrawn District 7 has a 23-point Republican advantage based on past voting patterns. That means the contest will likely be settled in the Republican primary.
Nonetheless, Nitschke — the son of a teacher — said he’s determined to make the run to force the Republican candidate to take positions on the issues that matter in the state, including supporting an adequate public school system.
