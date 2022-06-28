There will be election ballot drop boxes at the Gila County Recorder’s offices in Payson and Globe, Tonto Basin Fire Station, the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine and Star Valley Town Hall, among other locations.
County voters have widely accepted and used county drop boxes to turn in their absentee ballots, but that doesn’t mean the Gila County Board of Supervisors likes it.
On June 21, Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham came to the Board of Supervisors for approval of agreements on placing those election drop boxes this year. Dist. 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen and Dist. 3 Supervisor Woody Cline said they don’t like the use of drop boxes.
Christensen added, “A lot of my constituents don’t support them either.”
Bingham said the county first used an election drop box in 2006 in Globe and it was a great success. In 2008, a drop box was used in Payson for the first time. She said in the 2020 election, 67.7% of ballots cast were through early voting, and most of these were placed in drop boxes.
“I believe they are safe and secure and serve a purpose in Gila County,” she said.
She explained the boxes are placed in secure, high-traffic locations, readily accessible and are low maintenance. Bingham said providing voters with drop boxes for their ballots saves the county a great deal of money, because if they return the ballots by mail, the county handles the postage costs.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Posse collects the ballots, at no cost, placing them in secure containers and bringing them to the recorder’s office where the containers are opened and everything is retrieved.
The locations for the election drop boxes are the Gila County recorder’s office in Globe and Payson, Miami PD, Hayden Town Hall, Mitchell Hoffman Administration (San Carlos), Canyon Day Assembly of God Church, Roosevelt Fire Station, Tonto Basin Fire Station, Young Public Library, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, and the Star Valley Town Hall.
The supervisors approved the IGAs needed to put the drop boxes in place 2 to 1. While Cline said he didn’t like the use of the boxes, he still approved the motion, along with Dist. 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey. Christensen voted against it.
