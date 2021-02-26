Republicans and Democrats continue to battle over whether to restrict or broaden voting in Arizona, with the Republicans in firm control of both houses.
House members Brenda Barton and Walt Blackman — who represent the White Mountains and Rim Country — have both co-sponsored a resolution rejecting any effort by the U.S. Congress to make it easier to register to vote and cast mail-in ballots on the grounds controlling elections remains the responsibility of the states.
A host of other bills in the Arizona Legislature could impose sweeping changes on elections in Arizona — including all but banning mail-in voting altogether. Many of those are likely to die in committee without ever making it to the floor of the House and Senate.
The stark difference in approach stems directly from the 2020 election, in which Democrats narrowly won the presidential race and a U.S. Senate race for the first time in decades — although Republicans at the state level held onto their majorities in both the House and Senate. The election furor produced a record turnout, along with Republican assertions that the state’s election rules allowed for widespread voter fraud. Courts rejected those claims in a series of lawsuits.
House Continuing Resolution 2023 asserted opposition to any federal action that would “infringe on Arizona’s constitutional power to control and administer elections.”
The state resolution took exception to the proposed Congressional HR 1, which would impose national standards that mostly make it easier to vote. The bill also includes new provisions to limit gerrymandering of congressional seats, overhaul campaign finance laws, increase safeguards against foreign interference in elections, strengthen government ethics rules and limit the influence of corporate “dark money” spending. (https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/policy-solutions/annotated-guide-people-act-2021).
Federal oversight of state elections was diluted several years ago when a U.S. Supreme Court decision abolished the need for Justice Department pre-clearance of possible gerrymandering in states with a history of racial discrimination in drawing district lines. As a result, Arizona this year won’t have to get approval from the federal government when it draws up congressional district lines following the 2020 census.
Blackman, Barton and host of other Republican co-sponsors categorically rejected any federal rules controlling state elections — including restrictions on how states pick their presidential electors.
The resolution said Congressional HR 1 “would obliterate the constitutional arrangement between states and the government of the United States by usurping the constitutional power of the states to manage, control and administer state elections ... HR 1 strikes at the very heart of the arrangement that gave rise to the nation, namely that states are sovereign and free from interference and the intrusions of power from the government of the United States absent clear constitutional authorization.”
The resolution criticizes things like same-day voter registration, limits on purges of voter rolls, mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting and other proposed reforms.
The battle over voting restrictions has also played out in the current legislative session. Bills sponsored by Republicans that would affect voting regulations may have already died in committee — or may make it to the floor in the next several weeks.
Bills include:
• HB 2720 would give the state legislature rather than the elected secretary of state the right to certify presidential electors.
• HB 2426 would award presidential electoral college votes by congressional district within the state, rather than awarding all the state’s presidential votes to whoever won the statewide popular vote.
• Proposed bills would let the legislature award two of the state’s 11 electoral votes and would also bar from re-election for a decade any county supervisors and the county recorder if the county’s live feed of the ballot processing was disrupted for any reason.
• HB 1503 would require voters to return mail-in ballots in person, rather than mail them in.
• HB 2701 would limit mail-in voting to people who cannot physically vote at a polling place. The bill would also sharply limit polling places. For instance, Maricopa County could only have 15 vote centers, compared to 100 in the last election.
• HB 2369 would require voters to get their mail-in ballot signatures notarized on the outside of the envelop.
• HB 2370 would essentially eliminate mail-in voting.
On the other hand, Democrats have sponsored bills to expand voting. Typically, bills backed by Democrats don’t escape committee hearings — or don’t even receive committee hearings. Bills introduced by Democrats include:
• SB 1313 would allow counties to hold elections entirely by mail once more than 60% of voters sign up on the early voting lists.
• HB 2750 would automatically register people to vote when they get a driver’s license.
• A proposed constitutional amendment would lower the voting age to 16.
Voting rights are the main issue ONLY if you include voter integrity in the issue. Every Arizonan has more access to casting a legal vote than accessing everyday necessities. Out side of the election process, one MUST produce identification to prove eligibility to obtain services, from medical care to banking processes to receiving food stamps or driving privileges. The false and misleading contention that creating and maintaining voter integrity takes away voter rights is the tool of those who would destroy our electoral system integrity. Every voter's rights are violated when illegal votes are cast. Time to fix the problems while maintaining the integrity of the vote.
