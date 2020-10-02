Non-Profit Shop Hop
A shop hop is planned by five area non-profits Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3. Participating are: Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 425 N. Beeline Hwy., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; Humane Society Resale Store & Vintage Boutique, 510 W. Main, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; The Nook, 408 W. Main, Ste. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday; only open Saturday to Shop Hop guests; Time Out Thrift Shop, 244 E. Hwy. 260, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Trinkets & Treasures, 512 W. Main, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visit the five stores and get the punch card punched and to be entered into several drawings. Cards are available at the shops.
Punkin’ Patch
The Payson Community Garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway, opens its Punkin’ Patch to the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3.
Pick out a Halloween pumpkin and make a donation to help the community garden.
Payson Grand Prix
Motorcycles, quads and UTVs are racing at the Payson Event Center from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. All ages are welcome. For more information, go to www.azopracing.com or text 623-363-9665.
Inaugural Iron Horse Rodeo Run
The Inaugural Iron Horse Rodeo Run (motorcycles) to benefit the area’s veterans and the Payson Rodeo Committee’s scholarship fund is Saturday, Oct. 3.
Register online at paysonprorodeo.com.
The run is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Riders start at Superstition Harley, and then travel to Jakes Corner for a $5 pancake breakfast. Following breakfast, participants will ride to The Buffalo Bar and Grill in Payson, arriving at 12:30 p.m. and then continuing to the Pinewood Tavern in Pine, with arrival scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The last leg of the run will bring riders back to Payson and Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. where there will be a bike show with registration from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., judging at 3 p.m., and awards at 4 p.m.
The event includes family fun, vendors and raffles at the Payson Elks Lodge.
There is also a gun raffle for a Kimber 45 Compact NRA 2nd Amendment Edition, for which only 100 tickets will be sold.
Pre-order benefit calendars
The 2021 Rim Country Camera Club Charity Calendars arrive soon, but you don’t have to wait to purchase.
This year you can purchase your calendars prior to the public sales, which will begin in October. The calendars sold out quickly last year.
The calendars $10 each and the shipping on two is $8 and $16 on three or more. For details on ordering, send an email to rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Literacy program
If you know someone who would like to learn English as a second language call or email Rim Country Literacy for more information at 928-472-5371 or rimliteracy@gmail.com. Information in Spanish is on the website at rimliteracy.org.
Rim Country Literacy is also seeking book donations. It sells used books to raise money for the program. Drop books in the bin at 1100 N. Beeline Hwy,. Suite H, Sherwood Dr., Payson.
Register to vote by Oct. 5
Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham reminds residents that Monday Oct. 5 at midnight is the deadline to register to vote in November’s 2020 General Election – a date that’s rapidly approaching. A new voter registration form must be completed by anyone who has moved (even to a new apartment number in the same complex), changed your name since your last registration, is a new Gila County resident, or wants to change party affiliation. The easiest way to register or check tour status is online at servicearizona.com and also arizona.vote
Forms are available at multiple locations throughout the county: the Gila County Recorder’s offices in both Payson and Globe, all post offices, public libraries, political party headquarters and city/town halls, or download a form directly from the Arizona Secretary of State website azsos.gov.
Tea Party hears about propositions
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. Speakers are Andrea and Dwight Kadar. They will present information on Proposition 207, the recreational marijuana initiative and Proposition 208, the Red for Ed tax for education initiative. Also presenting is Jolynn Schinstock, candidate for Payson Town Council.
RBG March for Justice
In conjunction with a National Women’s March action, there will be an RBG March for Justice in Payson from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 along the sidewalks fronting State Highways 87/260 on the McDonald’s side. Please park responsibly, away from business parking, and wear a mask. We will be enforcing social distancing. Those who do not want to/cannot march, can bring a chair and display a sign. Those marching will cover a route along 260/87 to Bonita and back. The march is supporting women’s rights, women’s health, the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and voting. Signs will be available — personal signs are welcome as long as they are not “attack” signs aimed at specific political entities. This is a peaceful demonstration. For information email patedelen@gmail.com
