The High Country Chapter of ABATE of Arizona has announced the very successful conclusion to the 18th Annual Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run. The group attributes the success to the tremendous support of the Rim Country community.
Toy collection boxes were distributed to participating business throughout Rim Country in early November. The boxes were distributed to: Punkin Center Bar & Grill in Tonto Basin; Garvin’s RV & Adventures in Rye; The Buffalo Bar & Grill and El Rancho Restaurant in Payson; Tonto Rim Bar & Grill in Star Valley; Double D Restaurant and Bar in Tonto Village; Pine Creek Fudge & Espresso, Pinewood Tavern and the Ponderosa Market in Pine; and Bandit’s Restaurant and Bar in Strawberry.
In several cases, the boxes were filled to overflowing and a few had to be emptied during the month they were in place.
The Toy Run itself was held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tonto Rim Bar & Grill (now under new management) in Star Valley where there were raffle prizes, a 50/50, and a silent auction to help raise cash for the cause.
Immediately after the event, all toys, clothes and cash were taken to the Moose Lodge #852 in Star Valley and presented to the Women of the Moose who now have the arduous task of sorting, matching, and wrapping the gifts and clothing for the children and families in Rim Country that might need a bit of help this Christmas.
The Women of the Moose use a vetted list of area families from all over Rim Country to distribute the toys, clothes and, in some cases, gift cards to those families so they can purchase food and other necessities to get through the Christmas season.
This was the 18th Annual Toy Run event originally started by Barbie Hensler after seeing a real need for such an effort in the Payson area. It quickly expanded to all of Rim Country and became the primary focus of the High Country Chapter of ABATE of Arizona, a motorcycle rights and safety organization, every fall. Unfortunately, the group and community lost Barbie to a sudden illness 10 days before the 2010 run, so the event was named in her honor. It has been the Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run subsequently and has served countless children and families throughout Rim Country since its inception.
This year the event gathered three truckloads of new, unwrapped toys and clothes as well as $5,000 in cash.
High Country Chapter of ABATE of Arizona Inc. would like to thank every single person and business that participated, donated, gave their time, or helped promote this year’s event. This is not just a motorcycle club event. It is an annual community event and is sorely needed. But it could not happen without the continued and outstanding support of the residents and businesses of the Rim Country.
