The annual Town of Payson Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot had 79 participants turn out at Green Valley Park Saturday, Nov. 19. The youngest participant was just a year old, the oldest was 71. However, several participants had even younger children in strollers.

The 5K had 52 participants, with 15 registering on the day of the race. The 1-mile walk/run had 27 people, with 18 of those registering on race day. Organizers said the number of participants was about average for the event.

