The Turkey Trot drew 79 runners and walkers this year, including some who dressed up in their finest turkey garb. Alyssa Griffin took first place overall for females and Trevor Flores finished first overall for males.
The annual Town of Payson Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot had 79 participants turn out at Green Valley Park Saturday, Nov. 19. The youngest participant was just a year old, the oldest was 71. However, several participants had even younger children in strollers.
The 5K had 52 participants, with 15 registering on the day of the race. The 1-mile walk/run had 27 people, with 18 of those registering on race day. Organizers said the number of participants was about average for the event.
Winning first overall for women was Alyssa Griffin, who competed in the category for females, ages 20 to 29.
Trevor Flores won first overall for men. He competed in the men’s category for ages 20 to 29.
Each first place overall participant won a turkey and a gift card from Rosati’s.
Other race results from Turkey Trot: female, 7-10 — Addy Goodman; male, 11-14 — Griffin Rable; male, 15-19 — Matthew Prieto and Braden Tenney.
Males, 20-29: Nathan Rable, Matt Davis, Leo Bond, Luke Griffin.
Females, 30-39: Krysta Mason, Sara Mullahy, Kelly Odegaard, Cynthia Delgadillo.
