As part of the Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, Jan. 18 — and as a part of the Biden Inaugural celebration — the Women’s Caucus of the Democrats of Rim Country took part in serving supper at the Payson Homeless & Homeless Veterans Initiative.
King was aware of the problems of hunger and poverty in our country and sought ways to solve them. Like King, Biden recognizes the many economic problems facing Americans today, and he will work to find solutions.
Several people were served dinner and received assistance from the staff at the warming center. The center, at the Mount Cross Lutheran church, not only offers a hot meal, but warm clothing, resources, showers, and more. They assist the homeless, and also those people who are struggling to make ends meet. Meals are offered seven days a week.
If you or your family needs help or you’d like more information, phone 928-474-3190 or email PaysonHomelessInitiative@gmail.com.
If you’d like to help, send donations to PHHVI, P.O. Box 2732, Payson AZ 85547 and support feeding the hungry in Rim Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!