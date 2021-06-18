check presentation
Contributed photo

Members of the Arizona Flywheelers recently presented a $250 donation to Sharon Ballentine of the Pine Strawberry Food Bank. The money was earned at a Tractor Show in Pine on May 22. The presenting members were Randy Ahrens, David Bollard and Red Ronnebaum. This event is held yearly at the Pine Payson Concrete property. The raffle is supported by gifts from members and local businesses.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.