Members of the Arizona Flywheelers recently presented a $250 donation to Sharon Ballentine of the Pine Strawberry Food Bank. The money was earned at a Tractor Show in Pine on May 22. The presenting members were Randy Ahrens, David Bollard and Red Ronnebaum. This event is held yearly at the Pine Payson Concrete property. The raffle is supported by gifts from members and local businesses.
