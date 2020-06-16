A resident has pledged to donate $4,000 to local nonprofits. And he isn’t just doing it once.
No, Ray Kinsman is donating $800 to five area groups every two months through the end of the year.
Kinsman is donating to Payson Helping Payson, Payson Community Kids, St. Vincent de Paul Rim Country Food Bank, the Payson Christian Clinic and Time Out.
Kinsman has established a tradition of generosity to Rim Country nonprofits.
In June 2016, Kinsman, then 92, donated $200,000 to several major charities in Payson. He gave $20,000 each to Deacon’s Food Bank at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church; Payson Area Habitat for Humanity; the Justice McNeeley Foundation; Payson Assisting Displaced Students; Payson Christian Clinic; Payson Community Kids; Payson Helping Payson; Payson’s Salvation Army; St. Vincent de Paul Rim Country Food Bank; and Time Out Shelter.
Earlier this year, in January, Kinsman made a donation to help keep the doors open at the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative warming center, which provided a hot meal and a warm bed during the winter months for those who are homeless.
