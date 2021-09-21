The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has activities planned throughout October. There are events for babies through teens and every age in between.
There are story times for toddlers, ages 2 to 5, and babies, ages 0 to 18 months.
Toddlers are offered Twisters and Tails at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the library’s small meeting room. This class begins with the group getting morning wiggles out by doing fun animal pose “yoga.” Afterward, one or two books are read and then sometimes the bubbles come out and the youngsters can dance their wiggles away before leaving.
The Baby Social Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the small meeting room. This is a fun-filled, song, finger-play and story time hour. At the end, staff pulls out all the games designed to work a child’s brain while they interact with other kids their age. It offers a great precursor to preschool and other social environments.
The library staff says parents should know they and their children are welcome even if the child has a hard time sitting still or being quiet during story hour. The sessions are partially designed for this, giving kids an opportunity to model the other kids they see and be better prepared for school and other social outings.
Older youngsters are invited to take part in the library’s Anime and Cartoons event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday through October. The schedule includes “Spirited Away,” Oct. 1; “Paranorman,” Oct. 8; “Princess Mononoke,” Oct. 13; “James and the Giant Peach,” Oct. 22.
A Halloween Special is planned Friday, Oct. 29 — a Tim Burton Marathon, starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon. The movies scheduled are “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 9:30 a.m.; “Coraline,” 11 a.m.; and “Frankenweenie,” 1 p.m.
The Saturday Science Club is designed for those ages 6 to 12 and is held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Youngsters must be registered at the front desk to participate.
Planned programs
Oct. 2 — Halloween Slime: create slimy versions of bubbling witches’ brew and a fluffy zombie brain and discuss the chemical change in the substances used.
Oct. 9 — Colorful Spider Webs: discover how many types of spider webs there are and decorate your own silky and colorful webs.
Oct. 16 — Halloween Lanterns: learn how to make a glass lantern using the chemical reaction in glow sticks.
Oct. 23 — Blood Creation: learn all about the red, gooey liquid that you carry around in your body and make your own fake blood for science and fun.
Oct. 30 — Ghostly Trails: if ghosts leave trails, it is this bubbly concoction that floods the senses and teases the brain.
Special Program with Author
At 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 the Payson Public Library hosts Happy Little Hour with local author Tamera Norwood, who will share her new book, “There’s Good All Around,” in a special story time with songs, stories and crafts to inspire little hearts.
Call 928-474-9260 for additional details and hours of operation.
