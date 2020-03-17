Payson Rim Country now has its own chapter of The Ninety-Nines, a group of women aviators who desire to live out their dreams while making exciting memories and sweet friendships.
The group is here to support, encourage, and engage with fellow aviatrixes.
The Payson chapter is new, but the organization is not. The Ninety-Nines International Organization has been inspiring women pilots since 1929 with 99 founding female pilot charter members including Amelia Earhart, Florence Klingensmith, and Ruth Nichols. Today the organization has grown to thousands of members in 44 different countries offering endless opportunities.
Members range from professional pilots for airlines, industry and government; to pilots who teach and pilots who fly for pleasure. Other members are pilots who are technicians and mechanics. But foremost, they are all women who love to fly (Who We Are. (2000) The Ninety-Nines Organization. Retrieved from https://www.ninety-nines.org/who-we-are.htm).
The members of Payson Rim Country chapter invite any females in the area interested in flying to come join them. The chapter provides networking, mentorship and scholarship help.
The next monthly meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m., March 21. The agenda includes discussing this year’s events that include breakfast fly-ins, guest speakers, A Hangar Dance, fly-in and camp out, and safety seminars.
Call Heather McCully, 858-735-8289, or Kandis Mueller, 209-402-3806, for location or to answer questions you may have. You can also visit paysonrimcountry99s.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!