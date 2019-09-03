Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Eric Sloan, a candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Chat with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., Payson, doors open at 7:30 a.m. The first is Wednesday, Sept. 4. Everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold a quarterly membership meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Rim Country Health Community Room. A panel will be presenting on the topic “Making Sense of the Mental Health system.” The public is welcome.
Northern Gila County Fair
The Northern Gila County Fair is Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 at the Payson Event Center.
Gates open to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 for an opening ceremony in the main arena; a talent show at 6 p.m. in entertainment tent; and a worship concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 things get busy with exhibits open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (also at Tonto Apache Gym); a Kids Day program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Livestock Show at 10 a.m.; Mounted Cowboy Shooters Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and a Gymkhana Horse Show starting at 5 p.m.; plus live music in the entertainment tent. Saturday, Sept. 7 is also a full day, with the fair exhibits open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (also at Tonto Apache Gym); the big livestock auction at 4 p.m. in the livestock tent; and the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. with performances by “The Wildflowers” and “Oxbow Outfitters.” Flat track racing is the feature of the day Sunday, Sept. 8.
Citizens invited to review Draft Election Manual
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs seeks Rim Country residents’ comments on the draft election procedures manual — available online for review at azsos.gov. Email comments to proceduresmanual@azsos.gov, call 877-THE-VOTE (843-8683), or attend a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the historic supreme court building in Phoenix — prior to the Friday, Sept. 6 deadline for public comments. Read more and connect at facebook.com/SecretaryHobbs.
Brush pits open
The Blattner Brush Pit, east of Star Valley, is now open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 26, except holidays. The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Control Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long and no stumps are allowed.
Jazz concert
Jazz guitarist Stan Sorenson will perform in concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The concert is free to the public, but donations are always welcome.
Sorenson blends a variety of musical styles and tunes with traditional jazz sounds to create his unique flavor.
Performing with Sorenson will be a trio that includes bass and drums.
He completed his formal education at Arizona State University, studied under jazz great Joe Pass, and performed with jazz legends Lewis Nash, Nancy Wilson, Rosemary Clooney, George Benson, and other rising stars of the time.
Donations of $5 per person are encouraged.
Payson Art League
Rim residents are invited to meet the new president of the Payson Art League, Bob Hershberger at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Payson Public Library meeting room. His presentation is on a “Festival of the Arts” on Main Street planned for this summer.
For details, contact Sally Myers, paysonartleague@gmail.com
Securing your retirement
Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, presents a program on securing your retirement at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11. The speaker is Libby Weiler of Weiler and Associates, LLC.
With retirees living longer, most seek a number of guarantees in retirement: a monthly income to last their lifetime; protection of assets in the event of long-term illness; a funeral trust to avoid burdening their children or surviving relatives during a difficult time.
Weiler will discuss how to secure your financial future and enjoy retirement with peace of mind. Call 928-596-4747 to reserve a seat.
Is it suspense or mystery?
The Arizona Professional Writers monthly meeting is 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Majestic Rim Retirement Home on Tyler Pkwy., Payson. The speaker, Brenda Whiteside, is the author of suspenseful, action-adventure romance, writing stories of discovery and love entangled with suspense.
What is a suspense novel? Reviewers get it wrong. Online articles group suspense in with mystery. It might not be important for a reader to know the difference between mystery and suspense, but it’s important for the author. It’s important for the author to nail down their genre, especially in a series, so the reader knows what to expect. Whiteside will cover the differences and share her half-dozen tips on how to approach writing a suspense novel. All are welcome to attend.
Parking Lot Sale
The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson, plans a Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. There are spaces available — $10 for a parking lot space rental. Call 928-474-2059 #1 for more information and to reserve a spot, or stop by the church.
Preparing soil for spring planting now
Glen McCombs of Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley will share ideas on what to do now and over the winter to make vegetable gardens more productive next year. The class is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Payson Community Garden, 300 Tyler Parkway. Anyone interested in organic gardening is welcome to attend.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. There will be an hour break for lunch.
To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. The fee for AARP members is $15 and non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class. The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to everyone 18 and over.
Food drive underway
The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® (CABOR) 6th Annual REALTORS® Food Drive is through Friday, Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds this year. Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to any area real estate office or the CABOR Office, across the parking lot from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12.
For questions regarding donations, please contact the Central Arizona Board of REALTORS®, 928-474-1944 or by email at nancy@cazbr.com.
Calling all artists
Artists are needed for the Payson Art League Fine Art Fall Show, to be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10. The show is at Julia Randall Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For an application or information, call Karen Lasswell 928-706-4400 or go to paysonartleague@gmail.com.
