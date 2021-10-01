AARP Tax-Aide service needs volunteers
Do you want to be of service in your local community? Do you enjoy working with people, or have basic computer skills? Then AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service is for you. There is a need for tax counselor preparers, for receptionists and facilitators. This service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Crafternoon at Pine library
The Pine library, 6124 W. Randall Place, is hosting a crafternoon for adults and teens at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1. Participants in the free program will make a Clay Pot Scarecrow in the library activity room. Register at the library or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is conducting a meet and greet and member meeting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rumsey Park’s ramada 4.
The purposes of the meeting are to reconnect with members, to decide where the chapter will go from here and to seek individuals willing to be officers and board members for 2022. In the interim, the chapter will continue to coordinate with the San Tan Chapter, to offer Zoom presentations in the fall.
The next presentation is by Dr. Aaron Wright Wednesday, Oct. 13.
A more extended trip is planned to the Silver City, N.M. area, including visits to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, Spirit Canyon Petroglyphs, the Mimbres Culture Heritage Site and the University of New Mexico Museum, from Oct. 15 to 18. To become a member, please either come to the Oct. 2 meeting, or contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
March for Women’s Reproductive Rights
Get your marching shoes on and join the #MarchForReproductiveRights. The Women’s March and more than 90 other organizations are calling on women and men nationwide to stand in solidarity in defense of women’s reproductive rights.
Join the march in Payson on Saturday, Oct. 2. Gather in the parking lot to the right of the Wells Fargo Bank fronting the Beverage Place, 111 E. Highway 260 at 9:30 a.m. The march is from 10 a.m. to noon. Signs will be available or bring your own. For more information, go to: https://womensmarch.com/
Halloween Lego Challenge
The Pine library, 6124 W. Randall Place, is hosting a Halloween Lego Challenge for youngsters 5 and older at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be fun and prizes. For more information, call 928-476-3678.
Mingle on Main
There will be a Payson High All Alumni Reunion, sponsored by the Class of 1971 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Rim Country BBQ patio, 202 W. Main St. Enjoy live music by the Steve Mercer Band. There is a $5 cover charge. All long-time Rim residents are also invited. For questions call 928-951-5624 or 928-595-0435.
Airport Open House
Rim residents and visitors are invited to attend a free open house at the Payson Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3. A barbecue lunch will be available from the Boy Scouts for purchase.
Bocci Ball event
The Payson Singles with Spirit group is hosting a Bocci Ball event, weather permitting, at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4 at Rumsey Park, look for the Bocci Ball signs. The event is open to singles and couples alike, those who have never played and veterans. Bring a chair and water.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Darla Gonzales of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, which sends Action Alerts; studies legislation and recommends how conservatives should direct their representatives to vote and why. It also provides a Legislative Score Card to rank how legislators vote per constitutional principles. It is currently organizing a statewide initiative to require not only a signature, but also other identification for mail-in ballots for the 2022 election.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the small community room at the Payson library, 328 N. McLane Road. At 11:30 a.m. members gather to greet new attendees and to socialize. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m., and covers the group’s current and future actions. The caucus welcomes all women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant families, education, the environment, and gun safety. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
PAWS meeting
The Payson AZ Woofers Society (PAWS) meets from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Payson Public Library conference room, 328 N. McLane Road.
The speaker is Suzanne Blizzard of Kokopelli Myofascial Release and she will discuss and demonstrate the John Barnes Approach to MFR. Refreshments and a short business meeting follow the talk. The public is welcome.
Food Drive continues, includes shredding event
Area Realtors continue their efforts to help Rim Country food banks with the Eighth Annual CAAR Food Drive, which concludes Nov. 1, 2021.
While food can be dropped at any real estate office in the area, two special events are planned next weekend.
Realtors will come to you from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 to pick up your food bank donations. Anyone interested in participating can call 1-928-474-1944 to make arrangements for their donations to be collected.
Shred-a-Thon
Then a Shred-a-Thon is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 — or until the truck is full. Bring non-perishable food items or a monetary donation for the Eighth Annual Food Drive in exchange for secure document shredding. An Assured Documentation truck will be on site at the CAAR office, 600 E. State Hwy. 260, Suite 12.
Only paper will be accepted — no cardboard, no 3-ring binders, no metal of any kind — please make sure you go through your boxes to verify they contain only paper before bringing them to be shredded.
CAAR offers a huge thank you to Pioneer Title for hosting the Assured Documentation Truck in support of its food drive.
Checks can be made payable to St. Vincent de Paul or Pine Strawberry Food Bank for tax-deductible donations (please put in memo line on your check — Food Bank).
There will also be drive-thru collection sites Saturday, Oct. 30 at 424 S. Beeline Highway or 611 S. Beeline Highway. Collection boxes are also at every real estate office for drop-offs for everyone’s convenience during business hours.
This year folks can double their impact to the food drive. Monetary donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum contribution of $10,000 from CAAR to the Payson and Pine/Strawberry Food Drives.
Pumpkin Patch opens
The Payson Community Garden’s Pumpkin Patch opens for picking from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at 300 E. Tyler Parkway. This year the Payson Community Garden organizers and members are suggesting a donation be made for the pumpkins, credit cards will be accepted.
Beeline Cruise-In Car Show
The 2021 Beeline Cruise-In Car Show is Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9. Friday features the annual cruise around Payson, starting at 3:30 p.m., which travels from Rumsey Park and through neighborhoods west of Beeline. The car show is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Green Valley Park. (Details can be found in a separate story on page 14 of this edition of the Roundup.)
Lions Bake Sale
The Payson Lions host a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Home Center True Value parking lot, south of Walmart. Proceeds benefit the Payson Lions’ sight and hearing programs.
Bach-N-All in concert
Bach-N-All, a new piano and flute duo, performs at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Lisa Tan, piano, and Bette Acker, flute, look forward to sharing their music with others.
This is a benefit to support the Deacon’s Food Bank at the Community Presbyterian Church.
The concert is free, but donations are requested to support the work of this local food bank.
The duo plans an evening of classical, Latin and jazz selections. Bach-N-All suggests black tie or cocktail attire for the event and the reception that follows the concert. How often do you get a chance to dress up for an event?
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required due to seating limitations and to plan for the reception. Contact Bette at 602-625-1696 to make your reservations.
Gone to the Dogs event
Bring your well-mannered and leashed furry friend to the grass diamond at Rumsey Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 for games, fun, food and demonstrations.
Hosted by the Payson Lions Club, the event is supported by Walmart, PetSmart, and Safeway.
Octoberfest planned as benefit for Warming Center
The Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative is having an Octoberfest fundraiser for the warming center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
Organizers seek vendors with food and art, fees are $10-$20.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.
A costume contest with four categories is planned. The categories include the best group costume, best dressed costume, most creative costume and cutest costume.
There will be games and prizes for all ages, plus live music.
All funds raised will help keep the warming center’s food program and resource programs thriving.
Interested vendors are asked to call 928-951-3560.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more.
There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Don’t forget — no matter where you volunteer — volunteering increases your longevity, decreases stress and helps our community become a happier place to live.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Calendar available
Get the eighth annual charity calendar by the Rim Country Camera Club for $10 at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; The Herb Stop, 4004 N. Highway 87, Pine; Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St., Payson; and Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Proceeds benefit area food banks, scholarships and other designated charities. Calendars may also be ordered from Rim Country Camera Club, P.O. Box 1372, Payson, AZ 85547.
CASA volunteers needed
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
