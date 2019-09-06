Brush pits open
The Blattner Brush Pit, east of Star Valley, is now open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 26, except holidays. The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Control Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long and no stumps are allowed.
Business Showcase
The 2019 Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Entry is free. Guests can meet local business owners, view products and learn about services available. Door prizes will be awarded every hour.
At the library
These are the children’s events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., during September: Sept. 7 – Grandparents Day Cards Craft; Sept. 14 – Create Your Own Comic Strip Craft; Sept. 21 – Harry Potter Origami Sorting Hat Craft and Game; Sept. 28 – DIY Fox Paper Bag Puppet Craft
Youngsters 4 and older are invited to the library meeting room from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to make Grandparents Day cards.
Call 928-474-9260 for details.
Free country dance lessons
Free country dance lessons with Lynn and John Pajerski are from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Ox Bow. Participants can learn the Arizona 2-step, country waltz, east coast swing and a line dance or two. Junction 87 will be playing. Singles are welcome. For more information, call Lynn at 480-734-1647.
Jazz concert
Guitarist Stan Sorenson will perform in concert with a trio at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The concert is free to the public, but donations are always welcome.
Solo jazz guitarist Stan Sorenson blends a variety of musical styles and tunes with traditional jazz sounds to create his unique flavor. Performing with Sorenson is a trio that includes bass and drums.
STEAM program for youth
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is starting a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. For details, call 928-474-9260.
Chat with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., Payson; doors open at 7:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed.
Securing your retirement
Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, presents a program on securing your retirement at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11. The speaker is Libby Weiler of Weiler and Associates, LLC. She will discuss how to secure your financial future and enjoy retirement with peace of mind. Call 928-596-4747 to reserve a seat.
Is it suspense or mystery?
The Arizona Professional Writers monthly meeting is 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Majestic Rim Retirement Home on Tyler Pkwy., Payson. The speaker, Brenda Whiteside, is the author of suspenseful, action-adventure romance, writing stories of discovery and love entangled with suspense.
What is a suspense novel? Reviewers get it wrong. Online articles group suspense in with mystery. It might not be important for a reader to know the difference between mystery and suspense, but it’s important for the author. Readers are drawn to certain authors and certain stories, and they might not be able to tell you why. But it’s important for the author to nail down their genre, especially in a series, so the reader knows what to expect. Whiteside will cover the differences and share her half-dozen tips on how to approach writing a suspense novel.
Frybread for Families
Frybread for Families, the employee outreach organization of Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, is selling frybread to raise funds for families in need at Christmastime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12. This is the last frybread sale for the year.
Non Profits Coming Together tamale pre-sale tickets will be available at the event.
Eat in at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino’s Fireside Conference Room, or order to go by calling 928-951-0502.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is planned at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race
Pedal for a good cause at the ninth annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race in Pine, north of Payson.
The family-friendly festivities kick off at noon, Friday, Sept. 13, when racers start setting up at the campground. The beer garden, sponsored by THAT Brewery, opens at 4 p.m., followed by a community Italian Feast prepared by Chef George of the Senior Dining Hall, with live music by Mighty Bison during race registration and packet pickup. You don’t have to race to enjoy this event! Come out and meet the racers as they carb up for the next day and visit with your neighbors while you enjoy a wonderful dinner.
Check out the outstanding Silent Auction and make a bid or buy raffle tickets for a chance to win one of two bikes.
Riders will hit the trail on Saturday morning for races in 45-, 30- and 15-mile lengths. There are categories for adults, juniors and teams, depending on skill level.
The beer garden opens at 10 a.m., Saturday. The awards ceremony starts at 1 p.m. with the popular kids’ race at 2 p.m. The raffle drawing will take place and the silent-auction winners will be announced right after the awards.
Proceeds from the event go to Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc. to use toward wildfire protection through building sustainable trails in the fuel break.
Parking Lot Sale
The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson, plans a Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. There are spaces available at $10 for a parking lot space rental. Call 928-474-2059 #1 for more information and to reserve a spot, or stop by the church.
Get sights set for hunting season
A Hunting Season Long Range Sight In is planned at Jim Jones Shooting Range from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14.
Participants, including non-members, will have free use of high power range and range safety officers will be available for help. Targets and steel plates will be set at 100, 200 and 300 yards. Additionally participants have use of a shooting bench, sandbags and a spotting scope. For details, call Ed, 928-468-9075.
Preparing soil for spring planting now
Glen McCombs of Plant Fair Nursery of Star Valley will share ideas on what to do now and over the winter to make vegetable gardens more productive next year. The class is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Payson Community Garden, 300 Tyler Parkway. Anyone interested in organic gardening is welcome to attend.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The society’s Christmas concert is Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Rehearsals for the Christmas Concert begin that same evening as tryouts at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16 at the same location.
For details, call John Landino, 928-468-0023.
