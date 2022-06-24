Fisher folk gather
The combined meeting of the Payson Flycasters Club and Trout Unlimited is Saturday, June 25, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting begins at 9 a.m., but everyone is encouraged to come early for breakfast at 8:15 a.m.
This meeting has something for everyone. The meeting is an open forum and includes a large variety of topics including, but not limited to, information on Tenkara rods, tools, etc. Seasoned fly fishermen will be able to help with fly tying and knots. If you are a seasoned fishermen, please come and join us and be ready to share your experiences and expertise.
Concert in the Park
Outside the Line performs at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 25 at Green Valley Park’s amphitheater area at the bandstand.
Outside the Line is an Arizona-based band that performs a variety of music, including funk, Motown, popular and classic rock and some great original music as well. This is a return engagement for the fan-favorite.
The Concert in the Park series continues every Saturday in July at Green Valley Park. The programs start at 7 p.m. and usually conclude by 9 p.m., seating is very limited, so bring lawn chairs or blankets.
July performers include: The F.O.G., July 2; Sol De Ville, July 9; Back to the Fifties, July 16; Poppy Harpman and The Storm, July 23; and MC6 A Cappella, July 30.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Vacation Bible School
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, is hosting Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1, with a celebration Sunday, July 3. The program is for children in kindergarten through the fifth grade.
The program is “Come to Jerusalem Marketplace” and learn how life was when Jesus walked on Earth. Kids will enjoy Bible teaching in the Synagogue, go to the Village playground, and explore the Marketplace. For details, call 928-472-7800. Registration is online at mountainbible.org under children’s ministry.
Council candidate forum
The Democrats of Rim Country and the Rim Country Republican Club host a Town Council Forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, June 27 at the Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 W. Tyler Parkway (east of Home Depot). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Questions for the town council candidates may be turned into the Rim Country Republican Club Headquarters, 512 S. Beeline or the Democrats of Rim Country Headquarters, 110 W. Bonita, or may be written at the forum.
Republican Club hosts two candidates
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Karrin Taylor Robson, candidate for governor, and Hallie Overman Jackman, candidate for District 1 county supervisor, Tuesday, June 28 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. The group gathers at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and to order lunch if desired. The speakers begin at noon.
For information, call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172.
Tea Party honors Gosar
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 28 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening is dedicated to Thank You Roast and Party in honor of U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, who has served the area since 2011. He has been redistricted to the west side of the state into CD 9. Dignitaries expected to attend: Congressman Andy Biggs; Tom VanFlein, chief of staff; Ron and Nancy Smith, fundraisers; Jim Muhr and Bud Huffman, veterans; Penny Pew, staff; and more.
42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild hosts the 42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival July 2 and 3.
The festival, held at the Pine Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 2 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3.
Vendors and participants are selected by a jury, with emphasis given to hand-made items from around Arizona. Booths are both outside and inside the community center’s Cultural Hall. Admission is free, with food offered at a benefit Pancake Breakfast by the Mountain Village Foundation and vendors.
The guild’s Arts & Crafts Boutique is also open during the festival.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction benefit barbecue
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, in partnership with The Lodge at 5600 in Pine, hosts a fundraising Independence Day BBQ Party from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3. All proceeds support forest restoration and mitigation projects, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the Rim Country.
The dinner includes barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, fruit and more. Tickets are $25 in advance at https://psfuelreduction.org/bbq/ or $35 at the gate. Entry to the festival is included with a dinner ticket; without dinner, entry only is $5.
There will also be a beer garden, games, vendors and music by Six Gal n Hat and AZ Old Time Fiddlers Payson Chapter.
Join in on the community water balloon toss (with environmentally friendly balloons) or the cornhole tournament, plus rock painting and more. Fun and games for all ages!
The Lodge is located at 4310 N. Highway 87 in Pine. Parking will be available on-site for accessible/handicapped parking, plus for volunteers and vendors. Community parking will be located at the nearby Mormon church with a shuttle taking you to and from the Lodge. Join us for a great time while supporting Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex conference room, 707 S. Colcord Rd., Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings, call 928-472-7752.
