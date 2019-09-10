Democrats host speakers
The Democrats of Rim Country meet Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Lunch and socializing (optional) is from 11:30 to noon. The meeting begins at noon. Guest speakers are David Huff, political director for ASU Young Democrats, vice president of Finance for Young Democrats of Arizona and the west regional director for College Democrats and Jevin Hodge, vice chairman of the Arizona Democratic Party. Contact Marian Illingworth at millingworth2000@yahoo.com for details.
At the library
Every Tuesday young people are invited to STEAM it up at the library. The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
These are the children’s events at the Payson Public Library during September:
Sept. 14 – Create Your Own Comic Strip Craft
Sept. 21 – Harry Potter Origami Sorting Hat Craft and Game
Sept. 28 – DIY Fox Paper Bag Puppet Craft
Youngsters 6 and older are invited to the library meeting room from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to create their own comic strips.
For details call 928-474-9260.
Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The speaker is Ray Sweeney. He will discuss the history of the Communist movement in American politics. He is a Vietnam veteran, a Tea Party activist and worked on political campaigns.
Beyond Limits
Disability MinistryBeyond Limits Disability Ministry, a Christian group for adults with developmental disabilities age 18 and older, meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Methodist Church on Easy Street and Zurich.
Caregivers and service providers for the participants are welcome. The ministry is without charge and is supported by several local Christian churches.
Chat with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., doors open at 7:30 a.m. The next chat is Wednesday, Sept. 11. Everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed.
Is it suspense or
is it a mystery?The Arizona Professional Writers meet at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Parkway.
The speaker, Brenda Whiteside, is the author of suspenseful, action-adventure romance, writing stories of discovery and love entangled with suspense.
What is a suspense novel? Reviewers get it wrong. Online articles group suspense in with mystery. It might not be important for a reader to know the difference between mystery and suspense, but it’s important for the author.
Readers are drawn to certain authors and certain stories, and they might not be able to tell you why. But it’s important for the author to nail down their genre, especially in a series, so the reader knows what to expect.
Whiteside will cover the differences and share her half-dozen tips on how to approach writing a suspense novel.
Lions host two estate sales
The Payson Lions Club is hosting two estate sales this weekend. They take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14. The addresses are 512 N. Eagle Ridge and 908 W. Sundance Circle.
There will be furniture, collectibles, appliances and more. Proce eds from the sales help the Lions provide community service projects for the entire Payson area. See items for sale and more on Facebook@Payson Arizona Lions.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is planned at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Fire on the Rim Mountain
Bike Race this weekendThe ninth annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race is this weekend in Pine.
The festivities kick off at noon, Friday, Sept. 13, with camp set up, beer garden, a community Italian Feast, live music by Mighty Bison and silent auction bidding. The race is Saturday morning for 45-, 30- and 15-mile lengths. There are categories for adults, juniors and teams, depending on skill level.
The beer garden opens at 10 a.m., Saturday. The awards ceremony starts at 1 p.m. with the popular the kids’ race at 2 p.m. The raffle drawing will take place and the silent-auction winners will be announced right after the awards.
Community Presbyterian’s
Deacon’s Parking Lot SaleThe Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., plans a Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. There are spaces available — $10 for a parking lot space rental. Call 928-474-2059 #1 for more information and to reserve a spot or stop by the church.
Set sights for hunt seasonA Hunting Season Long Range Sight In is planned from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14 at Jim Jones Shooting Range, located south of Payson on Forest Service 375B Road.
Participants, including non-members, will have free use of high power range and range safety officers will be available for help. Targets and steel plates will be set at 100, 200 and 300 yards. Additionally participants have use of a shooting bench, sandbags and a spotting scope. For details call Ed at 928-468-9075.
Brush pits open
The Blattner Brush Pit, east of Star Valley, is now open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 26, except holidays. The Pine Brush Pit, south of Pine off Control Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed. The pits cannot take construction material, logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long or stumps.
Preparing soil for spring planting now
Glen McCombs of Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley will share ideas on what to do now and over the winter to make vegetable gardens more productive next year. The class is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Payson Community Garden, 300 Tyler Parkway. Anyone interested in organic gardening is welcome to attend.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Beeline Highway. There will be an hour break for lunch.
To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. The fee for AARP members is $15 and non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class. The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to everyone 18 and over.
Cattle Growers meeting, steak fry Saturday
The Gila County Cattle Growers annual meeting and steak fry is the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 14 at Little Green Valley east of Payson and Star Valley.
Steak, beans, corn-on-the-cob and soft drinks are all provided; participants are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share, as well as place settings. RSVP online at gccga.com/annual-steak-fry-rsvp.html
Lunch is served at noon, the general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free for each Gila County Cattle Growers member plus one guest; the cost is $10 for non-member adults and $5 for kids age 10 and under.
Special Needs Family Support Group event
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group’s next event is a Costume Sock Hop catered dinner dance at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, Sept. 14. Contact organizer Teresa Chernov at 928-978-7487, for tickets and information.
Choral Society auditions for Christmas concert
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The society’s Christmas concert is Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Rehearsals for the Christmas concert begin that same evening at tryouts at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16 at the same location.
For details call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
