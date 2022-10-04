Tonto Apache plan 50th anniversary celebration
The Tonto Apache Tribe of Payson celebrates is 50th Anniversary of recognition of the federal government’s recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe and the award of land for a reservation.
Celebrations run through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities include a Golf Tournament is planned Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Rim Golf Club; a community barbecue with Tribal Ceremonial events and an outdoor drone show is Thursday, Oct. 6; a Fun Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 7 Scotty McCreery appears in an outdoor concert get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage, gates open at 4 p.m., opening act is at 5:30 p.m., 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow concert and an after-show free concert inside the casino event center with Fortunate Son, A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute.
A 50th Anniversary Poker Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 8. Celebrations close the evening of Oct. 8 when renown country music artist Clint Black performs outdoors at the casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.; opening act at 5:30 p.m., fireworks follow the concert and a free after-show concert inside the casino event center with the Latin Ladies, A Tribute to Shakira, Selena & JLo.
For more details on the celebration events, go to mazatzalcasino.com.
PAWS meeting
PAWS in Payson will host Animal Control Officer Russ Lylte at our Oct. 5 meeting in the conference room at the Payson Public Library. Officer Lylte will tell us all about his relatively new position with Animal Control in Payson.
The meeting begins promptly at 5:30 p.m., with a short business discussion, and refreshments, followed by our speaker. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.
Gardeners meet
Join the gardeners of the High Country Garden Club at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in the log cabin at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. The evening’s presentation is “Review of Season of Growing Fruit and Vegetables” by Martin Frauenknecht, farm manager.
Payson Elks meeting
Payson Elks Lodge #2154 will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
Fishing gear sale
The Payson Flycasters Club and Humane Society of Central Arizona are conducting their bi-annual collection of used fishing gear from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Humane Society Resale Store, 510 W. Main St.
All proceeds from the sale will support the Humane Society and the Payson Flycasters Youth Education Program.
Beeline Cruise-in
The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-in is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8 at Green Valley Park. The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-in, hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club, includes the participants’ Burger Burn at Rumsey Park on Friday afternoon and the show at Green Valley Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. Contact Club President Paul Renaud, 619-787-0563, for details. For registration contact Ken Tozi, 928-970-1700. The event is free to spectators.
Lions Bake Sale
The Payson Lions host a Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at R&K Hardware, south of Walmart. Proceeds benefit service dogs for disabled and sight and hearing impaired.
Donn Morris to speak to members of RCA
Rim Country Artists (RCA) will present a free talk given by globe-trotting watercolorist Donn Morris at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Payson school board candidates forum
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Zane Grey Kiwanis Club and Rim Country Rotary Club will host a forum for Payson school board candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
This is an opportunity for voters to ask questions and hear from candidates directly.
Payson mayoral debate
Runoff candidates Mayor Tom Morrissey and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins will debate from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
Rummage Sale and Craft Fair
Beaver Valley Estates is having a Rummage Sale and Craft Fair from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 911 Beaver Flat Road.
Archaeological Society to have guest speaker
Jim Krehbiel, “Site Lines and Sight Lines, further discoveries in southeast Utah,” will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. The Rim Country Chapter currently meets at the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station in Payson at 1009 E. Highway 260, between Payson and Star Valley, south side of the highway.
Krehbiel is Professor Emeritus of Fine Arts at Ohio Wesleyan University. In his illustrated presentation, he will discuss his astronomical research at Ancestral Pueblo sites in southeast Utah.
Gone to the Dogs
The Payson Lions host Gone to the Dogs, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park’s grass diamond. Bring well-mannered and leashed furry friends and join the Payson Lions Club for games, fun, food, services and demonstrations.
Wine Around the Library
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, plans its eighth annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Pine library.
The event helps the library purchase books and funds library programming for all ages.
Enjoy excellent wine, See’s chocolate, great food, and conversation at the Pine library. Foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Call 928-476-3672 or go online to pinepubliclibrary.com for details.
