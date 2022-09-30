Tonto Apache plan 50th anniversary celebration
The Tonto Apache Tribe of Payson celebrates is 50th Anniversary of recognition of the federal government’s recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe and the award of land for a reservation.
Celebrations are Friday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities include: a powwow Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the east parking lot of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino (see ad on page 12 for times); 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 1, the Mazatzal Grill Masters Competition and Testicle Festival; followed by a free concert by One Gunn, a Tribute to Bob Marley; a Golf Tournament is planned Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Rim Golf Club.
A community barbecue with Tribal Ceremonial events and an outdoor drone show is Thursday, Oct. 6; a Fun Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 7 Scotty McCreery appears in an outdoor concert get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage, gates open at 4 p.m., opening act is at 5:30 p.m., 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow concert and an after-show free concert inside the casino event center with Fortunate Son, A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute.
A 50th Anniversary Poker Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 8. Celebrations close the evening of Oct. 8 when renown country music artist Clint Black performs outdoors at the casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.; opening act at 5:30 p.m., fireworks follow the concert and a free after-show concert inside the casino event center with the Latin Ladies, A Tribute to Shakira, Selena & JLo.
For more details on the celebration events, go to mazatzalcasino.com.
Open House and Bake Sale
Payson Fire Station 11 will have an Open House and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 1 at the fire station parking lot, 400 W. Main St. Proceeds help the Christmas for Kids program. For details call Monica Savage at 928-472-5120.
Ham Swapfest
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association of Payson has a Swapfest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Rumsey Park, ramada 5, 400 McLane Road. There is no entrance fee, but tailgate sellers must pay a $10 site charge and table vendors need to pay $25 per table.
Veteran and new Ham radio operators are invited to buy, sell and swap amateur radio, electronic and computer equipment. Ham operators and non-hams alike are invited.
Prior to the Swapfest TARA hosts a VE session from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with a $15 charge for the test.
Jazz concert
The Payson Friends of Jazz and the Payson Community Presbyterian Church host a jazz concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the church, 800 W. Main St.
The performance is by ZAZUWest, a Phoenix premier ensemble, dedicated to performing Gypsy Jazz, the style devoted to the legacy of guitar legend Django Reinhardt. It will perform unique Django compositions, as well as traditional, and contemporary jazz standards in their own Gypsy Jazz style.
ZAZUWest members will be: Constance Genter, vocals; Jeff Quamo, clarinet; Ryan Vance, rhythm guitar; Vince Thiefain, bass; Mike Fowler, lead guitar; and Gerry-Reynolds, drums.
To reserve a spot, please return a reply to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. The performance is free and the door will remain open to the public.
Bocci ball
Payson Single Seniors with Spirit will play bocci ball at 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4. Look for bocci ball signs. Please bring your chair and water.
For more information, call Mary at 805-216-3406.
PAWS meeting
PAWS in Payson will host Animal Control Officer Russ Lylte at our Oct. 5 meeting in the conference room at the Payson Public Library. Officer Lylte will tell us all about his relatively new position with Animal Control in Payson.
The meeting begins promptly at 5:30 p.m., with a short business discussion, and refreshments, followed by our speaker. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.
Gardeners meet
Join the gardeners of the High Country Garden Club at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in the log cabin at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. The evening’s presentation is “Review of Season of Growing Fruit and Vegetables” by Martin Frauenknecht, farm manager.
Payson Elks meeting
Payson Elks Lodge #2154 will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
Beeline Cruise-in
The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-in is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8 at Green Valley Park. The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-in, hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club, includes the participants’ Burger Burn at Rumsey Park on Friday afternoon and the show at Green Valley Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. Contact Club President Paul Renaud, 619-787-0563, for details. For registration contact Ken Tozi, 928-970-1700. The event is free to spectators.
Lions Bake Sale
The Payson Lions host a Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at R&K Hardware, south of Walmart. Proceeds benefit service dogs for disabled and sight and hearing impaired.
Donn Morris to speak to RCA
Rim Country Artists (RCA) will present a free talk given by globetrotting watercolorist Donn Morris at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Payson school board candidates forum
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Zane Grey Kiwanis Club and Rim Country Rotary Club will host a forum for Payson school board candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
This is an opportunity for voters to ask questions and hear from candidates directly.
Rummage Sale and Craft Fair
Beaver Valley Estates is having a Rummage Sale and Craft Fair from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 911 Beaver Flat Road.
Gone to the Dogs
The Payson Lions host Gone to the Dogs, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park’s grass diamond. Bring well-mannered and leashed furry friends and join the Payson Lions Club for games, fun, food, services and demonstrations.
Wine Around the Library fundraiser tickets available
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, plans its eighth annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Pine library.
The event helps the library purchase books and funds library programming for all ages.
Enjoy excellent wine, See’s chocolate, great food, and conversation at the Pine library. Foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Call 928-476-3672 or go online to pinepubliclibrary.com for details.
Benefit calendars for sale
The Rim Country Camera Club has its benefit 2023 calendars on sale for $10. All proceeds from sales are donated to local food banks, the club’s new scholarship fund, or other designated charities.
Calendars are at Plant Fair Nursery, Payson Public Library, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Christian Gifts and Home Décor, Common Grounds, Crosswinds Restaurant, and at the Rim Country Camera Club booth at the Farmers Market.
To ship calendars, purchase them directly from the club’s website at http://www.rimcountrycameraclub.org. Click on Products for Sale and follow the prompts to complete your order. Payment may be made through PayPal or as a guest of PayPal to pay directly with your credit card.
AARP Tax program needs technology coordinator
The AARP Tax-Aides of Payson and Star Valley is looking for a technology coordinator.
Would you like to use your computer skills to help a local nonprofit organization? We are looking for a volunteer to serve as our technology coordinator. This person’s duties include configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting laptop computers, printers, scanners, and wireless networks, configuring web-based software and managing user accounts, providing training and technical support for end users, and maintaining an accurate inventory of computer equipment. Knowledge of Chromebook computers is helpful, but not required. If you are interested, please leave a message at 928-487-1174 and Neoma will get back to you.
Items are due at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Friday edition and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Tuesday edition, send to tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!