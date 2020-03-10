Urban Cowboy Anniversary concert at casino

Country music legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee perform Friday, March 13 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino for the 40th Anniversary of the movie “Urban Cowboy.” Tickets are $50 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online or at the cashiers cage. Must be 21 or older to attend.