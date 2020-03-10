Scholarship benefit dinner
A prime rib dinner and raffle to raise funds for the “Humble and Kind” Scholarship is Saturday, March 21 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at dallaswalker.org or at the door.
The scholarship is to promote kindness and honor the memory of Dallas Walker, who died too early in life.
AARP offers free tax prep
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley. All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available. Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit. No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
At the library
Upcoming events at the libraries of Payson and Pine include:
At the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, there is a workshop on sewing fabric hair flowers for both girls and boys, ages 11 and up, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 11. Reservations are required, call 928-474-9260. A PI Day Craft Event for ages 6 and up is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14 in the Arizona Room of the library. A Phase 10 and Muffins tween and teen game event, for ages 10 and older, is from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, March 16. Reservations required, call 928-474-9260. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Music (STEAM) project is St. Patrick’s Day Binary Coding for ages 6 and older. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 a Building STEAM Skills with Dominoes program is planned for ages 5 and older
At the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 W. Randall Place, 928-476-3678, a STEAM Challenge for ages 6 and older is planned at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 11. A Movie Madness event is at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12. The film, “Diary of a Whimpy Kid The Long Haul” will show in the Children’s Room. The film is rated PG and is 92 minutes in length. There is only space for 12..
Democrats of Rim Country host candidate for ACC
The Democrats of Rim Country host Shea Stanfield Tuesday, March 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Stanfield is running for the Arizona Corporation Commission in the 2020 election. Stanfield will share what she will bring to the ACC and answer questions. To order lunch and socialize arrive by 11:30 a.m. The program is at noon. For details visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Free information session on myofascial release
Kokopelli Myofascial Release has a free introduction session at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 10. Learn about MFR, fascia, and get a demonstration of this powerful work. MFR is a gentle, hands-on treatment for pain. The session is at 1106 N. Beeline Highway across from Rim Country Bowl. The entrance is on the side of the building off of West Sherwood Drive. Parking is available in both the upper and lower parking lots. Please call with questions, 928-978-7426.
County speakers at Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party hosts three speakers from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The speakers are Sadie Bingham, Gila County recorder, who will share the relationship between the recorder’s office and Elections Department; Gila County Superintendent of Public Schools, Roy Sandoval; and District 3 County Supervisor Woody Cline. All three are running for another four-year term in office.
Cleanup project
Community Bridges, Inc., is having a Community Volunteer Cleanup project on the vacant dirt lot north of the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 122 E. Highway 260. The project is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 12 through March 14. Food will be provided. To learn more call 928-203-6267.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is offered at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane at 8 a.m., Friday, March 13. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Senior travel special
Area seniors are invited to join members of Banner High Country Seniors for a tour of Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park from Wednesday, April 22 through Friday, April 24. The cost is $560 per person, double occupancy with reservations and payment due by Friday, March 13. The trip includes transportation, hotels, daily breakfast, a welcome dinner, park entry fees, tour guides and gratuities.
For details call Banner High Country Seniors, 928-596-4747 or Catherine at AZ Trails Travel, 1-888-799-4284.
Lioness Bake Sale
The Payson Lioness Club plans a bake sale at 8 a.m., Saturday, March 14 at the parking lot of True Value Hardware. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund.
Teen Center grand opening
Gila County Probation hosts the public grand opening of the Route 87 Community Teen Center, 122 W. Cedar Lane, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 14.
The day will feature tours, lots of food, including a barbecue with brisket and all the fixings, and plenty of fun.
Market on the Move
Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move program from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are available only while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis.
The program is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway. There is an hour break for lunch. To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check), due the day of class.
The class is designed for people 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.
NAMI Basics class
NAMI Basics is a free class for parents and guardians of children and adolescents with diagnosed or suspected mental health conditions or emotional disorders. This six-week class is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays starting March 25 at Eastern Arizona College-Payson (formerly Gila Community College), 201 N. Mud Springs Road. The class is free but registration is required. For details contact NAMI Payson, 928-301-9140 or namipayson@yahoo.com.
Boy Scouts Street Market
The March 28-29 Beeline Street Market at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, benefits a local Boy Scouts of America group, which the Payson Elks sponsors. Vendors are wanted for the event, which is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Space is $35 for a 10-by-10 space and $45 for a 20-by-20 space. Items welcomed include arts and crafts, garage sale goods, vintage and antique collectibles and miscellaneous treasures. No weapon sales are allowed.
For details call Tamara Davenport at 928-970-2620 or Ken Schneider at 480-231-3634.
Family Fun Walk registration open
Registration is open for the Randall Family Fun Walk/Run at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, which takes place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Free T-Shirts go to the first 200 registrations. The cost to participate: $30 regular; $25 senior or student; $20 for veterans and active service military; children, 6 and under and dogs on a leash, free. The fee covers park admission and a bus to the top where the walk/run begins.
Sponsorships of water tables are available for $99 each.
Breakfast will be available, along with live music. Go to payson.com for tickets.
Mountain Bible Church Women’s Conference
Mountain Bible Church Women’s Spring Conference is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 4 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The cost is $15 per person and registration is due by Tuesday, March 31.
The theme is “Cultivate Your Mind for Christ” with Bonnie Mock. The registration fee includes materials and lunch. Register online at MBC-Women.com. Child care is available from 9 a.m. through lunch with advance reservations.
Apply for scholarship now
The Central Arizona Board of Realtors is offering two $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors who will be attending college in the fall. Applications may be obtained from the PHS guidance counselor’s office or from the CABOR, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12. The deadline for submitting a scholarship application is Friday, April 3.
Women’s Golf Association
The Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Holers kick off the 2020 season with a breakfast at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, with a round of golf to follow.
Play is Tuesday at the Payson Golf Club from April through October. Call 928-468-8711 if interested in joining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!