Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, May 13. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For May, the breakfast includes green chilies and cheese omelets, biscuits and gravy, bacon, mixed fruit, hot coffee and tea, orange juice, and water. Get a free ticket for the door prize given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Market On the Move
Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at Sawmill Crossing. With Market On the Move, a $15 cash donation entitles you to receive up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with your family, friends or those in need. Please bring a container to carry your items home. Selections vary. All varieties are while supplies last — first come, first served.
This is the last Market On the Move for this season.
Gem & Mineral Show
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club hosts a Gem and Mineral Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday May 14 at Big Lots east parking lot on the north side of East Highway 260. Gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry, slabs, or rough material will be available from our vendors. Free rocks for children at the spinning wheel booth.
All proceeds support scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of northern Gila County attending a college of their choice, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
Payson Wildlife Fair
A great day is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14 at Green Valley Park at the annual free Payson Wildlife Fair. Go fishing — you don’t need a license; see birds of prey and reptiles; enjoy hands-on activities such as archery and more. This a cooperative effort between the Arizona Game & Fish Department, USDA Forest Service and the Town of Payson Parks and Recreation Department.
Sunday jazz
Visit the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. for an afternoon of jazz at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 15.
The group, Jazz Prose, led by guitarist Stan Sorenson, are the feature of the afternoon. In addition to Sorenson, the group includes sax/flute player Tony Vacca; upright string bass player Lyman Lipke; and Gerry Reynolds on drums. The performance is free and open to all, but an RSVP will help with seat planning. RSVP to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers tentatively scheduled for the evening are Blake Masters, candidate for U.S. Senate and Andy Yates, candidate for CD 2 Congress.
Doc Talk on eye health
Learn about cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma from Troy Ford, OD, from Payson Eye Care at the next Banner High Country Seniors Doc Talk, 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18. Join this Doc Talk to learn more about eye health. Call 928-596-4747 to register.
Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is in the room behind the kitchen. As always, food and drink are optional.
If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check the website below on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out
ROSEEO (short for Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out) is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly.
The next lunch get-together is at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 19 at The Fairways restaurant at Payson Golf Club.
The June meeting is at the Beeline Cafe at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Breast Cancer Support
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. It is open to all breast cancer survivors — whether diagnosed last week, last month, last year — or ages ago — come out and enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors who have all “been there, done that.” For questions call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Rodeo time
The 33rd Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 19, 20 and 21 at the Payson Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino.
The Women’s Cactus Series Barrel Racing event was held Thursday, May 19.
Rodeo performances start at 7 p.m. each evening, Friday and Saturday, with the gates opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $20 each, children 8 to 12, $10 and 7 and under are free of charge. All active military will be admitted at both performances at no charge. Tickets may be purchased online at www.paysonprorodeo.com or at Bob’s Western Wear in Payson. Tickets will also be available at the gate. Parking is $7 if purchased online while purchasing rodeo tickets. If purchasing on the day of the event, parking is $10 cash per vehicle payable upon entry to the Payson Event Center. Drop off for handicap is available. Please mention the need for assistance to the parking attendants and they will direct you. Handicap parking is limited.
Vendors include American Legion Post #147 which is offering Memorial Day Poppies for a donation.
Chapter DF of P.E.O.
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, May 20 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Rim Country Archaeology
Rim Country Archaeology is arranging for a docent-led tour of the new Verde Valley Archaeology Center facility’s Dyck Collection of perishable artifacts on May 21. This is the final group outing of this season — before the usual summer break in activities.
For those who are not members of Verde Valley Archaeology, there is a $5 entrance fee for individuals over 65.
Arizona Archaeological Society members will also be participating in the excavation of the Goat Camp site, near Payson. This continues over the late spring and early summer, and includes sorting and cleaning artifacts, when it becomes too warm for digging. There will continue to be some Zoom lectures through May. Meetings resume in September. To participate in the VVAC outing or excavations, membership is required; please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Submit Almanac items by 10 a.m. Tuesdays to tmcquerrey@payson.com or drop off at 708 N. Beeline Highway.
