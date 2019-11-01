Yard and Bake Sale
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star Indoor Yard and Bake Sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E Rancho Rd., Payson. The Order of the Eastern Star is a non-profit organization that supports local charities such as the Time Out Shelter and the Clothe A Child program at Christmas.
Health & Care Fair
The 21st Annual Community Health & Care Fair is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 2 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 902 W. Main St., Payson. It features a variety of free health screenings, information and more from numerous providers. There is no admission.
Scouts host street market
Boy Scout Troop 7554 is hosting the Beeline Street Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.
Vendors and crafters will have collectibles, gifts, handmade and upcycled crafts, jewelry, new clothing, yard sale items and more. The Scouts are selling hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, plus earning funds from renting the space to vendors.
Movie benefit
The public is invited to see the new “Maleficent” movie at Sawmill Theatres for just $5 at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. The show will help support the Payson High School SkillsUSA/Construction Technology program raise funds for upcoming leadership events, regional and state competitions.
Movie at Pine Library
The Pine Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, presents Movie Madness at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, showing “Aladdin” in the children’s room. Space is limited to 12 youngsters for the PG rated movie. Popcorn will be available. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
Tires and Tacos
Come out and talk about cars and socialize, plus enjoy two free tacos and a free soda from Jonathan at Jack in the Box. The first Tires and Tacos event is at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Jack in the Box parking lot on East Hwy. 260 in Payson and will continue the first Saturday of each month.
Chili Supper benefit
A Chili Supper is planned for the benefit of the area’s Animal Welfare Fund from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.
The dinner features chili, salad and a dessert, plus entertainment by Cinnamon Twist and a sale of items donated by area businesses.
Advance purchase tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, those 4 and under are free. Call 928-951-1945 or stop by Consign Your Design in the Swiss Village. At the door the cost is $10 adults and $7 for children.
The Animal Welfare Fund helps people pay for emergency vet visits they might not be able to otherwise afford.
Day of the Undead for teens
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts a special after hours event, Day of the Undead, just for teens, ages 13 to 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be an undead costume contest, creepy movies, eerie music, candy and more. For details, call 928-474-9260.
Mission Festival at Rock of Ages ChurchRock of Ages Lutheran Church hosts a special Mission Festival at 9 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, with a special presentation at 10:15 a.m.
Darrell Dobberpuhl will share information on the Christian ministry in Apacheland and the work there. The presentation is a kickoff for an annual special collection campaign to support the regional Christian ministries in Apacheland.
Rock of Ages is also supplying Peridot — Our Savior Lutheran School with school supplies, clothing and Christmas gifts. Donation checks may be sent to Rock of Ages Lutheran, 204 W. Airport Rd., Payson, AZ 85541 (designate to Peridot on memo line).
Mountain View Fiddlers perform Sunday afternoonThe Mountain View Fiddlers, a unique 12-piece ensemble from Mesa, AZ under the direction of Dr. Peter Rolland, will give a public concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Donations help defray the group’s expenses. The concert showcases an integrated program of Scottish, American and Canadian folk/fiddle tunes and songs.
Payson Outreach to the Homeless meeting Nov. 5Volunteers with Payson Outreach to the Homeless meet at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Work has already started to collect and distribute food, winter clothes and warm blankets, hygiene packets and more to local homeless.
Organizers invite any and all who wish to help to attend the meeting. Those who are unable to attend, but would like to donate, volunteer or support the effort to help area homeless make it through the winter can contact Pastor Allen Mann by email gospelmann@gmail.com; or call the office, 928-474-9279 or cell, 928-978-5277; or connect at facebook.com/ponderosabible.
Tea Party hosts Sandoval
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The speaker is Gila County Superintendent of Public Instruction Roy Sandoval. Sandoval will discuss his role as county superintendent, how the county receives and distributes funding to the various school districts, and seeking candidates for the 2020 election for the community college and Payson Unified School District governing boards. For more information, call 928-951-6774.
Chat with the Mayor
The next opportunity to chat with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey is at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St.
Sound Tapestry at library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts a concert by Sound Tapestry from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov 6. Sound Tapestry is a classical guitar and flutes duo that offers a variety of genres of music. Please contact Bette Acker, 602-625-1696, for details.
Celtic Music Night
Celtic Music Night is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. Payson. Free admission, beverages available, donations welcome. The evening features an open stage format, followed by fun jam session. Please sign up on arrival to perform. Contact Anne James for details, 928-951-4420.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane is at 8 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Annual Holiday Bazaar
The Mystical Rose Sodality of St. Philip’s Parish plans its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Parish Hall, 511 S. St. Philips St., Payson. The bazaar provides gift items, baked goods and a raffle for gift card trees valued at more than $200 and a handmade quilt.
