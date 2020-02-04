Tea Party hosts speakers
The Payson Tea Party hosts Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham and County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
Bingham will discuss the work of the recorder’s office and voter registration, plus how her office coordinates with the county election office.
Sandoval will discuss more about his role overseeing schools. Both will have reelection petitions for members to sign.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey’s “Chat with the Mayor” is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., across from the Payson post office.
AARP offers free tax prep at two sites
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing from Feb. 3 through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Hwy. 260.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP.
An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring: government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit.
No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Banner High Country Seniors Art Group
Are you an artist or crafter? Join the Banner High Country Seniors Art Group. It meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays at 215 N. Beeline Highway. Membership at BHCS is $15 a year. Bring any project and get help from others. It’s not a class, but a place for camaraderie and fun. For details call Karen at 575-937-9296, or email kclontz@mac.com.
Currently the group has men and women working in acrylics, oils, watercolors, colored pencils and knitting. Stay for a few minutes or a few hours, but bring your own supplies.
Market on the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move (M.O.M.) program from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing at the corner of West Main Street and South Beeline Highway.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and available on a first come, first served basis. The Market On the Move is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Smart Driver course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Beeline Highway. There is an hour break for lunch.
To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check). The fee is due the day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and older. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
John Denver Tribute Concert
Dueker Ranch hosts a free John Denver Tribute Concert at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Payson High School auditorium.
Singer/songwriter Brad Fitch specializes in original folk music, classic cowboy tunes and the songs of John Denver. He has recorded 20 albums, performed for two U.S. presidents and was awarded Cowboy Entertainer of the Year at the Aspen Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering. He performs throughout the country, playing up to 300 concerts each year.
Tickets are available at Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport, Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Highway, and Serendipity on Main, 503 W. Main St.
Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Payson area food banks.
Grief support program
GriefShare is a program of support for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Whether it’s a recent loss or one that occurred some years ago, this program is designed to help those grieving successfully rebuild their lives again.
Caring facilitators who have personally experienced grief lead the group. Through the use of encouraging videos and small group discussions, there is healing and hope for the journey through grief.
A 13-topic series begins Sunday, Feb. 2 and continues through April 19 (except Easter, April 12). It is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday at The Lighthouse, 315 E. Airline Blvd. A one-time $20 fee covers materials. Scholarships are available. A person may join the group at any point in the series.
Sponsored by Mountain Bible Church, the program is open to all adults. For details or to register, call Kathy Klein, 928-978-1458; Marilyn Pate, 928-853-4027; Jane Kramer, 928-970-0951; or the Mountain Bible Church office, 928-472-7800.
Unity hosts Payson Book Circle
The Unity of Payson Book Circle is hosting a program focusing on the bestseller “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb.11, 18, and 25, and March 3. Community members are invited to participate in a discussion of the book about the justice system. It has been made into a movie of the same title. Order the book, read through Chapter 4, and come Feb. 11 to Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. Love offerings accepted.
TCCA brings special quartet to Rim Country
The Tonto Community Concert Association brings the quartet, Sons of Serendip to the Payson High School auditorium at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist, who through a series of serendipitous events came together in graduate school at Boston University. The quartet was a finalist on Season 9 of “America’s Got Talent.”
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For more information visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
For details or to learn more about next season’s subscriptions online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a Community Breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14.
The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Hospital needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center’s Volunteer Team is looking for people with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service. BPMC volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff who really appreciate your help; a free meal for each shift worked; a free membership to High Country Seniors and more.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294, or email Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
