P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. — the Philanthropic Education Organization, which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway and/or also by Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Christmas Tree Drop-Off
The annual Christmas Tree Drop-Off continues now through Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Payson Event Center.
Please remove all decorations, lights and tinsel.
Bring your bare tree to the Payson Event Center and drop it off in the designated area. Only Christmas trees are allowed.
This is not a brush pit and no brush or household trash will be allowed.
The trees will be chipped and used as mulch.
TCCA program Jan. 16
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents a program by the Sons of Serendip at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Payson High School auditorium.
This is a return performance in the Rim Country by the group due to popular demand after a stunning 2020 Payson appearance.
Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends, who through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University.
Micah Christian, a former teacher from Randolph, Mass., is the lead vocalist of the group; Cordaro Rodriguez, a former attorney from Charlotte, N.C., is the pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, a former cello instructor from Charlotte, N.C., is the cellist and vocalist; and Mason Morton, who is a former teacher from Atlanta, Ga., is the harpist for the quartet.
Martin Luther King Day event planned Monday
If you take your citizenship seriously honor Martin Luther King Day. Stand up for voting rights as he did from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17 at the intersection of Hwys. 87 and 260. Afterward join the Democrats of Rim Country at 1:30 p.m. for a free documentary and discussion to learn about “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” at Messinger’s, 901 S. Westerly Road. For questions or more information, call 928-978-5139.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Payson blood drives
Two blood drives are planned in Payson in January.
Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Road.
Monday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin, 601 E. Highway 260.
For a blood donation appointment, visit www.vitalant.org (enter city or zip code) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
Soroptimists meets
Sherry Engler, author and illustrator, will be the guest speaker at the Soroptimist meeting at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Tiny’s Restaurant. Mrs. Engler is the wife of Donald Engler, previous chief of police for Payson. Her book about “Living With LEO” is a local favorite. Please join us at no charge, but call for reservations.
If you plan to order lunch, you might like to come at 11:30 a.m. For more information, please call Jean Oliver at 928-474-6167 or Margaret Holmes at 928-951-8778.
Camera club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Payson Public Library’s large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. The program provides a chance to share photos and enjoy refreshments at 5 p.m.; a welcome, introductions and discussing the club’s vision for 2022 at 5:15 p.m. Afterward the club’s annual “Gear N” event takes place where members can sell or donate their unused and unwanted camera equipment. Tables are available at no cost to members, while non-members can participate by renting a table for $5. Those selling should come early to set up their tables.
Gila County Libertarian Party to meet
After being closed for 18 months due to a fire, Tiny’s Restaurant in Payson has re-opened and they have done a magnificent job in remodeling our favorite meeting location. Please join us on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Come at 5:30 p.m. if you’d like to order food or drink, meeting starts at 6 p.m. We’ll be meeting in the north corner of the bar area.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend.
If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Please check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Rehearsals for the April 29 and May 1 spring concert begins Jan. 24 — the evening of auditions, at 6:30 p.m.
If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Choral Society!
For further information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Doc Talk on restless leg syndrome and neuropathy
Banner Payson High Country Seniors host a Doc Talk with Islam M. Abujubara, M.D. at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is characterized by an annoying sensation or urge to move your leg. It begins when you are sitting of lying down and lessens when you stretch, move to another position or walk. Symptoms mainly occur at night.
Neuropathy is damage or dysfunction of one or more nerves resulting in numbness, tingling, muscle weakness and pain in the foot and leg. Join Dr. AJ as he discusses the symptoms, causes and treatment for RLS and neuropathy. Call 928-596-4747 to attend.
Doc Talks are presented on Zoom Pro. To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747 and leave your name, phone contact number and email address. You will receive a link to the meeting in your email. No computer? No problem … you can attend Zoom meetings by phone.
Citizens Academy offers look at law enforcement
A Citizens Academy for area residents to learn about law enforcement in the area is planned from Feb. 9 through April 13.
Presented by Gila County Attorney, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety and the Payson Police Department, the academy meets from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. Applications are due Feb. 4 and can be picked up at either the sheriff’s office in Payson or the Payson Police Department.
The Gila County Citizens Academy is designed for those who live or work in Gila County, who are 18 years of age and older, and who are interested in learning about local law enforcement duties.
The academy covers: agency overview and history; volunteer programs; posse program; search and rescue operations; lake patrol operations; school resource officer duties; criminal law overview; criminal investigations; traffic stops; DUI investigations; collision investigations; use of force; Justice of the Peace and Gila County Superior Court duties; narcotic investigations; K-9 operations; 911 dispatch; jail operations; tribal law; and firearms training.
Food drive donation sites
To contribute non-perishable food items to the annual Payson Area Food Drive, drop items at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Payson Town Hall, just past the entrance, 303 N. Beeline Highway; and Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway.
Area government meetings
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed.
The meetings are at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Town Hall Council Chambers at 3 p.m., either the first or second Monday of the month. See the Town of Payson website for dates.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council generally meets at 4 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
To submit organization and event notices for the Almanac page, email tmcquerrey@payson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!