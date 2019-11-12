Register for holiday help
Nonprofits Coming Together (NPCT) has two registration events for the 2019 Christmas Program from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Tonto Apache Gym. The children of eligible families receive gifts of clothing and toys, and NPCT hosts a Family Christmas Carnival for all participants. To be considered for the program, a parent or legal guardian must attend one of the two registration events and bring proof of address and one of the following: U.S.-issued state ID or driver’s license, U.S. military ID, U.S. green card, U.S. residency card or passport from any country. For more information, contact NPCT Secretary Patty Wisner, 928-474-6044, extension 5501.
Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The speaker is Drake Mitchell, Arizona Citizens Defense League, he will discuss his group’s work.
TCCA presents Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review
The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season continues with Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Miller is known for hosting television shows like PBR Bull Riding, American Magazine and Due West, but long before these gigs he was playing the showrooms of Nevada with The Dan Miller Band.
Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For details visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Census hiring in Payson
2020 U.S. Census is seeking enumerators to work in Payson. A hiring event is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at DES – Re-employment, 100 N. Tonto St.
For an appointment to complete an application call 928-468-9840 or visit: www.ARIZONAatWORK.com.
Desired qualifications: be at least 18 years old; have a valid Social Security number; have a valid email address; complete an application and answer assessment questions; be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec 31, 1959; pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting; commit to completing training.
Apply online at www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration
Tickets go on sale from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 for the annual Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration in the church foyer, 302 E. Rancho Road. The cost is $15 per person. The event is at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme this year is “Light of the World.” The celebration includes a program along with a catered meal.
Bocci Ball event
Payson Senior Singles with Spirit invite all interested in learning to play Bocci Ball — as well as game veterans — to a special event at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18 at the Rumsey Park tennis court area. No reservations or fees. For details call Mary at 805-216-3406. Bring a chair and water.
Contractor meeting with county official
Payson and Rim Country contractors are invited to meet Gila County Chief Building Official Randy Pluimer at an informal lunch at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the county building in Payson, located between Majestic Mountain Inn and Fargo’s. Organizers would appreciate a phone call or email RSVP, to have a head count beforehand and arrange lunch for participants.
Pluimer will discuss a variety of topics pertinent to contractors. Read more about building safety, flood plains, planning and zoning, wastewater and more at gilacountyaz.gov; for other information call Pluimer at 928-474.-9276, or email rpluimer@gilacountyaz.gov.
Free Thanksgiving meal hosted by Elks Lodge
The annual Payson Elks Lodge Thanksgiving free community meal is Thursday, Nov. 28, served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at 1206 N. Beeline Highway. To arrange delivery for the homebound, call 928-474-2572 before Nov. 20.
Volunteers, donors and sponsors are needed. To volunteer for this event, please show up at the lodge at 10 a.m. For more information on how you can help, donate or sponsor, call 928-474-2572 or find us on Facebook at Payson-AZ-Elks-Lodge.
Homelessness Task Force
Rim Country residents committed to helping the homeless are invited to the 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce. For details or to be put on the email list for future meetings, call Jake Gardner at 928- 961-3312 or email jgardner@cbridges.com.
Sound of Soul
Eckankar hosts a Sound of Soul event from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. the fourth Saturday at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For details call 877-300-4949 or go to www.eck-arizona.org.
Library bookstore specials
In November the Payson Library Bookstore, 328 N. McLane Road, is featuring Buy One Get One on all nonfiction books. The bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk inside the library.
Register now for Electric Light Parade
The Town of Payson Electric Light Parade registration closes Wednesday, Nov. 27. The parade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Entry fees are $20 for walking participants; $25 for single vehicles; and $35 for towed entries. The theme is Santa’s Workshop.
Registration is only in-house at the parks office, 1000 W. Country Club Drive. Information is available at 928-472-5110.
Entrants must present a valid Arizona driver’s license and current vehicle insurance and registration.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Remaining audition dates are Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform. Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
Choral Society concerts
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “The Gifts of Christmas!” directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, comes to the Payson High School Auditorium at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and at Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free. Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle school and high school students. For details call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
